5 reasons Bedlam is a must-win for the Oklahoma Sooners

This has been a sad, sad season for the Oklahoma Sooners. Contending for the Big 12 title has been out of the question for a while now, but no one had the Sooners penciled in at 5-5 heading into Bedlam.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State is 7-3 and clinging to Big 12 title hopes. A loss in Norman combined with a Kansas State win would eliminate them from Big 12 contention.

After last week’s clunker in Morgantown, the Sooners need a win, which they need badly. Here are five reasons why OU needs to win Bedlam.

Bowl eligibility

I’ve been harping on this for weeks now, and I will continue to do so until it happens. The Sooners haven’t missed a bowl game since 1998, the year before Bob Stoops was hired. OU still needs one more win to be bowl eligible.

With the regular season finale against Texas Tech a night game in Lubbock, the Sooners need to get that elusive sixth win in the friendly confines of Norman, Oklahoma.

Should they lose to Oklahoma State this week, the Red Raiders would love nothing more than to hand the Sooners a 5-7 record, their first losing season in this millennium.

Lots of recruits in the building

Five-Star defensive lineman David Hicks and five-star safety Peyton Bowen are among a number of high-profile recruits that will be in attendance for Bedlam on Saturday night.

While OU commit Jackson Arnold will no doubt be whispering the OU Agenda in their ears all night, losing to Oklahoma State won’t help their efforts to flip either of these extremely talented players.

Mike Gundy's various comments

Mike Gundy and press conferences, name a more iconic duo.

From complaining about the OU-Texas SEC move to “not seeing much of the Sooners this year” Gundy hasn’t hesitated to chirp at his crimson clad foes.

The Cowboys haven’t won back-to-back games against the Sooners since 2001-2002. Mike Gundy was hired in 2005. He’s failed to beat the Sooners in consecutive years. I see no reason why we shouldn’t continue that trend.

Playing with Pride

At some point, something needs to click for this team.

For whatever reason, the offense and defense just can’t seem to play well at the same time. That’s how you lose to the worst team in the Big 12. Every alarm bell from Norman to Stillwater should still be going off after what happened last week in Morgantown.

A lot of these players played in Stillwater last year. They remember what happened at the end. They remember the field rush.

Pay them back.

Building momentum for 2023

After what’s been an up-and-down season for the Oklahoma Sooners, finding a way to finish the season on a high note is critical for building toward 2023. That starts with getting a win over your in-state rivals.

The Sooners are building something. It may take time, but the only way they can get where they want to go is to build positive momentum, even in a down season. From high school recruiting to the transfer portal, every game the rest of the way matters and picking one up in primetime over the Oklahoma State Cowboys would provide the positive energy the Sooners need after starting 5-5.

This will be the first Bedlam I’ve ever attended in person, and I’m very much looking forward to. I’ll probably enjoy it even more if the Sooners win against their little brother.

