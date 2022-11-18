The annual Bellarmine Magazine Photo Contest is one of our favorite things here at the magazine. It’s so much fun to see the amazing places that our students, faculty, alumni and friends have visited and the creativity exhibited in their photographs. Here are the winners for 2022 in the categories of Architecture and Cityscapes; Creativity or Altered Images; and Nature and Landscapes. Congratulations to them and to everyone who took the time to enter. – Carla Carlton, executive editor.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO