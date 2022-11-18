ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Knights travel from Atlantic to Pacific to face Loyola Marymount, UCLA

LOUISVILLE, Ky.—From the Atlantic to the Pacific is an apt description of the movements of the Bellarmine men's basketball team this Thanksgiving week. After playing Monday on the road at Atlantic Coast Conference member Duke, the Knights are flying west to take on West Coast Conference member Loyola Marymount on Friday. While in California, Bellarmine will tack on a trip to Pauley Pavilion to tackle the No. 19/17 Bruins of UCLA out of the Pac-12 Conference on Sunday.
Women's basketball set for three games in four days in Viking Invitational

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University women's basketball team is set to play three games in four days in the Hampton Inn Cleveland Downtown Viking Invitational hosted by Cleveland State. Bellarmine (0-3) will face St. Bonaventure (1-2) at 7 p.m. (ET) Wednesday, square off against host Cleveland State (2-1)...
Four Knights receive Academic All-District accolades

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four Bellarmine University volleyball players were recognized on the College Sports Communicators' Academic All-District Team, the organization announced today. Seniors Hannah Brown, Emily Ernst, Carissa Reyes, and Jayme Scott were honored for the Knights. To be considered for the Academic All-District Team, student-athletes must possess a...
Knights battle No. 8 Duke, but drop 74-57 decision to Blue Devils

DURHAM, N.C.—The Bellarmine Knights turned in another solid performance, but the No. 8 Duke Blue Devils used a 16-2 first half run to create separation and held on to post a 74-57 victory in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Monday night. Bellarmine opened strongly, taking a brief 7-6 lead, but...
Behold the winners of the 2022 Magazine Photo Contest

The annual Bellarmine Magazine Photo Contest is one of our favorite things here at the magazine. It’s so much fun to see the amazing places that our students, faculty, alumni and friends have visited and the creativity exhibited in their photographs. Here are the winners for 2022 in the categories of Architecture and Cityscapes; Creativity or Altered Images; and Nature and Landscapes. Congratulations to them and to everyone who took the time to enter. – Carla Carlton, executive editor.
