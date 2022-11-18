New 3rd jerseys will debut Wednesday as Buffalo takes on St. Louis. The Buffalo Sabres are turning back the clock on Wednesday for '90s Night presented by The BFLO Store. The team will take the ice in their new black and red third jerseys for the first time as they face the St. Louis Blues at KeyBank Center. Faceoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

