NHL
Preview: Ducks Open Thanksgiving Weekend Homestand Tonight vs. Rangers
The Ducks begin a busy Thanksgiving weekend stocked full of hockey, tonight hosting the New York Rangers at Honda Center. PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS. New York and Anaheim will meet for the second time in just...
NHL
STONE COLE'D
PHILADELPHIA - Hitting 400 NHL games is a heckuva milestone for any player. "This was always my dream growing up, so to be blessed and fortunate enough to play 400 is a pretty cool thing," said Blake Coleman Monday after the team's morning skate. He did it in style, collecting...
Alex Ovechkin scores 790th goal, Capitals beat Flyers in OT
WASHINGTON (AP) – Alex Ovechkin believed the Washington Capitals were always in the game against the Philadelphia Flyers despite trailing. So when he got the puck on his stick in overtime off a perfect pass from Dylan Strome, the best goal-scorer of this generation knew what he had to do. “I just have to hit […]
NHL
3 Takeaways: Beauvillier Caps Gutsy Comeback with OT Winner vs Leafs
Anthony Beauvillier scores OT winner, Cal Clutterbuck sets hits record in 3-2 comeback win over Maple Leafs. There were plenty of emotions in the New York Islanders locker room on Monday night. There was elation from Anthony Beauvillier, who capped a 3-2 Islanders comeback over the Toronto Maple Leafs with...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ FLYERS
FLAMES (8-7-2) @ FLYERS (7-7-4) 5 P.M. MT | TV: Sportsnet Flames | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (16) Goals - Nazem Kadri (8) Flyers:. Points - Travis Konecny (19) Goals - Konecny (7)
NHL
Preview: Sharks at Kraken
The Sharks head to the Emerald City to face the Kraken for a Wednesday night game at Climate Pledge Arena. The Sharks are coming off a 5-1 victory over the Senators, while the Kraken are coming off a OT win over the Kings. When: Wednesday, November 23. Time: 7:00pm PT.
NHL
MTL@CBJ: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (9-9-1) open a two-game road trip with a date against the Columbus Blue Jackets (7-10-1) on Wednesday before traveling to Chicago on Friday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup:. 1. Wednesday's game is the second half of a back-to-back. The Canadiens dropped...
NHL
Malkin surprised by son, who reads Penguins lineup for 1,000th NHL game
Teammates have fun, mimic forward's unique warmup routine on emotional night. In a career that has spanned 17 NHL seasons and 1,000 games, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin hasn't earned a reputation for showing his emotions. Sunday in Chicago was a different story. The Penguins celebrated Malkin reaching the 1,000...
NHL
State Your Case: Will Karlsson have 100 points this season for Sharks?
NHL.com writers debate if 32-year-old can be first defenseman to reach total since 1991-92 Erik Karlsson has gotten off to an incredible start this season. The San Jose Sharks defenseman has 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists), tied for third in the NHL behind Edmonton Oilers forwards Connor McDavid (35 points; 16 goals, 19 assists) and Leon Draisaitl (31 points; 11 goals, 20 assists). He leads League defensemen in points; Adam Fox of the New York Rangers is second with 21 points (six goals, 15 assists).
NHL
Gourde Scouts His 'Bobble'
In the first of five bobblehead giveaways for fans attending Kraken home games, fan favorite Yanni Gourde's likeness debuts Wednesday. Here's what he thinks. Last Thursday morning before playing his 400th NHL game, an overtime home against the New York Rangers, Kraken forward Yanni Gourde answered questions about the feat with his usual humility and gratitude about playing a game he loves. Then the hard-nosed reporting group fired away the tough questions - about whether Gourde had yet viewed his bobblehead likeness?
NHL
Recap: Canes Crazy Comeback Bid Earns Them A Point In Winnipeg
WINNIPEG, MB. - It was not without drama, but the Carolina Hurricanes dropped a third straight contest in overtime on Monday, falling to the Winnipeg Jets by a score of 4-3. The Story. Wrapping up a two-game road trip against a pair of Central Division teams, Rod Brind'Amour and staff...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'HE'S A HUNTER. HE ATTACKS'
"2-on-1, I think we haven't had too many this year, so it nice to get one and I kind of tried to keep it simple. I don't think I've ever shot on a 2-on-1. Colesy was open, too, but it was nice to score that one." ON CLOSING IT OUT:
NHL
Need to Know: Bruins at Lightning
TAMPA - The Bruins' schedule is about to ratchet up a notch. Over the next 10 games, the Black & Gold will do battle against eight teams that are currently within the playoff structure. And it all begins with Monday night's tilt against the rival Tampa Bay Lightning, the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions, at Amalie Arena.
NHL
What to expect on '90s Night
New 3rd jerseys will debut Wednesday as Buffalo takes on St. Louis. The Buffalo Sabres are turning back the clock on Wednesday for '90s Night presented by The BFLO Store. The team will take the ice in their new black and red third jerseys for the first time as they face the St. Louis Blues at KeyBank Center. Faceoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Canucks
COLORADO AVALANCHE (11-5-1) VS VANCOUVER CANUCKS (6-10-3) 8 PM MT | BALL ARENA. Riding a three-game win streak, the Colorado Avalanche return to Ball Arena as they take on the Vancouver Canucks Wednesday night. Coverage is slated to begin at 8 p.m. on Altitude Sports. Wednesday's meeting between the two...
NHL
Sabres end eight-game losing streak, cruise past Canadiens
MONTREAL -- The Buffalo Sabres ended an eight-game losing streak with a 7-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday. Jeff Skinner had two goals and three assists, and Tage Thompson had a goal and three assists for the Sabres (8-11-0), who scored three times in the first 2:13 of the game. Craig Anderson made 29 saves.
NHL
LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Islanders
Get minute-by-minute updates from UBS Arena where the Oilers visit the Islanders on Wednesday. The Edmonton Oilers visit the New York Islanders on Wednesday night at UBS Arena. You can watch the game on Sportsnet 360 or listen live on the Oilers radio Network, including 630CHED, beginning at 5:30pm MT.
NHL
Coyotes Acquire Douglas from Toronto In Exchange For Timmins
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have acquired forward Curtis Douglas from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for defenseman Conor Timmins. The 22-year-old Douglas is in his third professional season. He finished 2021-22 with 13-21-34 and 86 PIM over 67 games...
NHL
Dallas Stars loan forward Matej Blumel to Texas
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has loaned forward Matej Blumel to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Blumel, 22, has appeared in six games with Dallas and scored his first career NHL goal (1-0--1) on...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ PENGUINS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. Pittsburgh. As per the lines and pairings used during warm-ups in Pittsburgh, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:. Lines. Adam Ruzicka - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli. Dillon Dube - Nazem Kadri - Andrew Mangiapane. Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake...
