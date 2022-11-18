ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Bolon scores 21 as Charleston knocks off Davidson 89-66

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Dalton Bolon had 21 points in Charleston’s 89-66 victory over Davidson on Thursday night.

Bolon added seven rebounds for the Cougars (3-1). Ryan Larson scored 21 points while going 7 of 11 (5 for 7 from distance), and added five assists. Pat Robinson III was 6 of 10 shooting (0 for 3 from distance) to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Wildcats (3-1) were led in scoring by Sam Mennenga, who finished with 19 points and eight rebounds. Grant Huffman added 17 points and two steals for Davidson. In addition, Connor Kochera had 12 points.

Charleston led Davidson 44-30 at the half, with Ben Burnham (13 points) their high scorer before the break. Charleston outscored Davidson in the second half by nine points, with Larson scoring a team-high 13 points after the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Larson's 16 lead Charleston (SC) over Kent State 74-72

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ryan Larson scored 16 points, and Jaylon Scott made a 3-pointer with 23 seconds left to give Charleston (SC) a 74-72 victory over Kent State on Wednesday night. Larson added five assists for the Cougars (6-1). Babacar Faye added 12 points while shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 4 for 8 from the line, and they also had eight rebounds and three blocks. Dalton Bolon recorded 11 points and shot 2 for 10 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. The Golden Flashes (5-1) were led by Sincere Carry, who recorded 25 points and five assists. Kent State also got 15 points, four assists, four steals and two blocks from Malique Jacobs. In addition, Miryne Thomas had 13 points, six rebounds and two steals. The loss snapped the Golden Flashes’ five-game winning streak. ___
KENT, OH
The Associated Press

Randleman's 18 lead High Point past Tennessee State 77-72

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — Bryant Randleman scored 18 points as High Point beat Tennessee State 77-72 on Wednesday night at the SoCal Challenge Randleman added seven rebounds for the Panthers (5-1). Jaden House scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 17 and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line, and added six rebounds. Zach Austin was 5-of-10 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 14 points. The Tigers (4-2) were led by Adong Makuoi, Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. and Christian Brown with 12 points each. ___
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

TV meteorologist, pilot die in news helicopter crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A helicopter pilot and a meteorologist who worked for a North Carolina television station died Tuesday when a news helicopter crashed along a Charlotte-area interstate, with police praising the pilot for heroically avoiding the roadway in his final moments. Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
578K+
Post
615M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy