Read full article on original website
Related
Israeli-Palestinian conflict catches up with Qatar World Cup
The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has become the latest political flash point at the first World Cup in the Arab world — never mind that neither Israeli or Palestinian national teams are competing in the tournament
Socceroo Trent Sainsbury goes all-out to back Australia in Qatar - despite being dropped from the squad by his father-in-law Graham Arnold
Trent Sainsbury had every reason to ignore the World Cup in Qatar after he was overlooked for the Socceroos squad - but instead chose to showcase his support for Australia. The 30-year-old uploaded an image to Instagram, where he was in the Doha crowd when Graham Arnold's men took on the might of France.
msn.com
Royal Mail staff to strike over Black Friday and in run-up to Christmas after ‘final’ pay offer rejected – business live
LIVE – Updated at 14:53. Series of 48-hour postal strikes to go ahead while transport secretary Mark Harper prepares to meet RMT boss Mick Lynch on Thursday to discuss rail strikes. Earlier, official US figures showed a better-than-expected rise in durable goods orders of 1% in October. Andrew Hunter,...
Just how bad do Britain’s trains have to get before the Tories act? | Helen Pidd
In the north of England in particular, rail companies such as Avanti are causing misery on a daily basis. This cannot go on, says Guardian North of England editor Helen Pidd
Made.com: symbol of the pandemic punt that popped post-Covid
Founders, early backers and banks won big in the craze for buying online retailers but investors at THG, Deliveroo and Virgin Wines lost out
Malaysia king names reformist leader Anwar as prime minister
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s king named reformist opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim as the country’s Prime Minister on Thursday, ending days of uncertainties after divisive general elections produced a hung Parliament. Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah said Anwar will be sworn in later Thurday. Anwar’s Alliance of Hope led Saturday’s election with 82 seats, short of the 112 needed for a majority. Former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s right-leaning National Alliance won 73 seats, with its ally Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party emerging as the biggest single party with 49 seats. Anwar emerged victorious after other smaller blocs agreed to support him for a unity government. His rise to the top will ease anxieties in the multiracial nation over greater Islamization under Muhyiddin and spark hopes that reforms for better governance will resume.
msn.com
Dow Rises Over 100 Points; US Manufacturing PMI Drops In November
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday. Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.40% to 34,233.88 while the NASDAQ rose 0.74% to 11,257.46. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.46% to 4,021.86. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer...
Comments / 0