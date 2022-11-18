Anthony Davis had 30 points and 18 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs 123-92 Sunday night to win three straight games for the first time since the first week of January.While LeBron James missed his fourth straight game with a left adductor strain, Davis came through with yet another prolific performance in his fellow superstar's absence, producing three straight 30-point games for the first time since March 2020. Austin Reaves also scored 17 of his season-high 21 points in the first half before the Lakers cruised to a victory that boosted the Pacific Division's worst...

