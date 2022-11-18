Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Mannequin Killer: How Shane Schindler Got CaughtNikLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas-Why You Should Visit and Travel GuideAbigail's AdventuresLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's promising start to the season will officially end in failureEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
The US Government's Secret Airline That Flies To Area 51Matt LillywhiteLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
Related
worldboxingnews.net
How much jail time does Gervonta Davis face in February?
Gervonta Davis has a lengthy jail term hanging over him as an anticipated clash with Ryan Garcia remains in the balance. Davis agreed to battle Garcia in a blockbuster battle this coming spring after the boxers participate in January warm-up bouts. However, the fight is not that simple. Davis has...
Boxing Scene
Roberto Duran Feels Canelo Should Correct Mistakes, Face Bivol Sooner Than Later
Boxing legend Roberto Duran is surprised that Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez did not opt for an immediate rematch with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. Back in May, Bivol shocked a lot of observers by outboxing Canelo over twelve rounds. Canelo had the ability to exercise a rematch clause,...
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence unsure when he’s fighting after being “blindsided”
By Chris Williams: Errol Spence Jr posted on social media earlier today, saying he’s not sure he’ll be fighting next after being “blindsided weeks ago.”. Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) had been in negotiations with Terence Crawford until a few weeks ago when it was announced that the Nebraska native would be defending his WBO welterweight title against David Avanesyan on December 10th on the BLK Prime PPV platform.
SB Nation
Mike Tyson has convinced Evander Holyfield to make ear-shaped edibles with him
If you’ve ever wanted to experience the exquisite joy of biting Evander Holyfield’s ear and get high as balls while doing it, well Mike Tyson has you covered. “If I was on cannabis, I wuouldn’t have bit his ear” is a hell of a statement. Just digest than one for a sec.
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez on Caleb Plant: “I’m going to get a stoppage”
By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez expects to land a lot of combinations on former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant in their WBC 168-lb title eliminator in February or March on Showtime pay-per-view. Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) wants to knockout Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) and land many...
Boxing Scene
Errol Spence vs. Keith Thurman Title Fight Approved By The WBA
The World Boxing Association (WBA) has confirmed that their organization has approved a request for Errol Spence to make a world title defense against former unified champion Keith Thurman in the month of February. "On November 14, 2022, TGB Promotions applied for special permission on behalf of Spence to fight...
worldboxingnews.net
Mike Tyson and Deontay Wilder miss out on knockout round record
Mike Tyson and Deontay Wilder make the top five but don’t take the record for the most knockouts in the quickest amount of rounds. Neither Tyson nor Wilder features in the top spot when it comes to being heavyweight boxing’s biggest hitter in the fastest time. Tyson may...
Boxing divisional Power Rankings: A new weight class emerges as No. 1
What is the top overall division in boxing? Timothy Bradley Jr. ranks the 17 weight classes from best to worst.
BoxingNews24.com
Will Munguia agree to face Zhanibek for WBO 160-lb title?
By Robert Segal: Jaime Munguia and his promoters at Golden Boy Promotions have 15 days to decide whether to agree to the WBO-ordered fight against middleweight champion Zhanibek Alimkhanuly. Last Sunday, the World Boxing Organization ordered #1 ranked contender Munguia (41-0, 33 KOs) and undefeated WBO 160-lb champion Zhanibek (13-0,...
Boxing schedule
Want to know what fights are on the horizon? Check out the boxing schedule for 2022.
BoxingNews24.com
Chisora believes he’ll KO Fury, slams emotional Deontay Wilder
By Charles Brun: Derek Chisora believes he’s got it in him to defeat WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury by knockout on December 3rd at Tottenham Hot Spurs Stadium in London. In looking at how slow Chisora is, his chances of knocking out Fury are poor. In the last few...
BoxingNews24.com
Jermaine Franklin coming to KO Dillian Whyte on Saturday
By Adam Baskin: Visiting fighter Jermaine Franklin is coming to KO the favorite Dillian Whyte this Saturday, November 26th, on DAZN at the Wembley Arena in London. This fight will lead Franklin (21-0, 14 KOs) to a life-changing match-up with Anthony Joshua to make money that could potentially set him up for the rest of his life.
BoxingNews24.com
Derek Chisora doesn’t care that fans are critical about Tyson Fury fight
By Charles Brun: Derek Chisora doesn’t mind that fans have criticized WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury choosing him as his next opponent for December 3rd at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London. Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) says his bank account is doing well with the money he’s making for...
BoxingNews24.com
Whyte Vs. Franklin DAZN Media Workout Quotes
On teaming up with new trainer Buddy McGirt: “Me and Buddy are cool. Buddy is a cool guy. We have a laugh and we have a joke. Buddy is an interesting guy. He tries to teach you and he doesn’t change your style. He learns your style and puts little things in your style to help make you better as a person. He asks what style you like, what punches you like and what fighters you like watching and then he has a look at you.
BoxingNews24.com
December 10: Lopez vs Martin at Madison Square Garden LIVE on ESPN
Lopez-Martin headlines a loaded quadruple-header LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Junior welterweight contender Teofimo Lopez will have a new “Heisman Night” foe. Jose “Sniper” Pedraza contracted a non-COVID-related illness, and Lopez will now face former European champion Sandor Martin on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Madison Square Garden.
Comments / 0