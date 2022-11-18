Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The trial of a self-proclaimed Scam Psychic has been postponed following the New Revelation.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Prosecutors dismiss charges against DeSantis' suspect in voter fraud.EddyEvonAnonymousFlorida State
NHL
Penguins Made Sure Malkin's Wife and Son Witnessed Milestone Game
Director of team operations Jason Seidling came up with the idea for Nikita to read the starting lineup ahead of Evgeni's 1,000th game. For a while, the Penguins two franchise centers had been fortunate to hit their millennial milestones in Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby got his 1,000th career point on Feb....
NHL
Flyers remember young fan on Hockey Fights Cancer night
PHILADELPHIA -- AJ Grande wouldn't have liked the attention, his mom was sure of that, but she's confident he would have found a way to enjoy being in the spotlight Monday. Grande was among those honored by the Philadelphia Flyers during their Hockey Fights Cancer game against the Calgary Flames. The 19-year-old from Springfield, Pennsylvania, died Oct. 12 after an 18-month battle with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of soft-tissue cancer.
NHL
Preview: Ducks Open Thanksgiving Weekend Homestand Tonight vs. Rangers
The Ducks begin a busy Thanksgiving weekend stocked full of hockey, tonight hosting the New York Rangers at Honda Center. PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS. New York and Anaheim will meet for the second time in just...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ PENGUINS
FLAMES (9-7-2) @ PENGUINS (9-7-3) 5 P.M. MT | TV: Sportsnet 1 | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (16) Goals - Nazem Kadri (8) Penguins:. Points - Sidney Crosby (27) Goals - Crosby &...
NHL
Reaves traded to Wild by Rangers
New York receives fifth-round draft pick in 2025 for forward. Ryan Reaves was traded to the Minnesota Wild from the New York Rangers on Wednesday. New York received a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The 35-year-old forward has no points and 12 penalty minutes in 12 games this...
NHL
Need to Know: Bruins at Lightning
TAMPA - The Bruins' schedule is about to ratchet up a notch. Over the next 10 games, the Black & Gold will do battle against eight teams that are currently within the playoff structure. And it all begins with Monday night's tilt against the rival Tampa Bay Lightning, the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions, at Amalie Arena.
NHL
STONE COLE'D
PHILADELPHIA - Hitting 400 NHL games is a heckuva milestone for any player. "This was always my dream growing up, so to be blessed and fortunate enough to play 400 is a pretty cool thing," said Blake Coleman Monday after the team's morning skate. He did it in style, collecting...
NHL
Preview: Sharks at Kraken
The Sharks head to the Emerald City to face the Kraken for a Wednesday night game at Climate Pledge Arena. The Sharks are coming off a 5-1 victory over the Senators, while the Kraken are coming off a OT win over the Kings. When: Wednesday, November 23. Time: 7:00pm PT.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Flames
Winless in their last six games, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-7-4) are home on Monday to take on Darryl Sutter's Calgary Flames (8-7-2) on Hockey Fights Cancer Night at the Wells Fargo Center. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is...
NHL
LA Kings vs. New York Rangers: How to Watch
Back on home ice, the Kings look to stop a two-game skid as they face Rangers. What you need to know ahead of the game against the New York Rangers:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart...
NHL
3 Takeaways: Beauvillier Caps Gutsy Comeback with OT Winner vs Leafs
Anthony Beauvillier scores OT winner, Cal Clutterbuck sets hits record in 3-2 comeback win over Maple Leafs. There were plenty of emotions in the New York Islanders locker room on Monday night. There was elation from Anthony Beauvillier, who capped a 3-2 Islanders comeback over the Toronto Maple Leafs with...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Blue Jackets 5, Panthers 3
From a lack of high-danger chances to more goals for Matthew Tkachuk, here are five takeaways from Sunday's loss in Columbus. Even with sizeable advantages in both shot attempts and scoring chances, the Florida Panthers saw their losing streak hit three games with a 5-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Sunday.
NHL
'PLEASURE TO PLAY BIG MINUTES'
PHILADELPHIA - Darryl Sutter didn't ponder the question long. When asked what he thought of Nikita Zadorov's recent play following the team's pregame skate at Wells Fargo Center Monday morning, he responded quickly. "He's been our best player - in the physical part of the game and the execution part...
NHL
30 All-Time Best Draft Choices | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler runs through his list of 30 best all-time draft choices. Within a space of eight years, the New Jersey Devils annexed three Stanley Cups and came close to making it four titles in 2001. Each triumph -- not to mention seasons before and after the title years --...
NHL
Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Named NHL's First Star of the Week
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was named the NHL's First Star for the week of November 14, it was announced today by the NHL. This is the second time this season Crosby has been named the NHL's First Star of the Week, following the opening week of the season. Through four...
NHL
State Your Case: Will Karlsson have 100 points this season for Sharks?
NHL.com writers debate if 32-year-old can be first defenseman to reach total since 1991-92 Erik Karlsson has gotten off to an incredible start this season. The San Jose Sharks defenseman has 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists), tied for third in the NHL behind Edmonton Oilers forwards Connor McDavid (35 points; 16 goals, 19 assists) and Leon Draisaitl (31 points; 11 goals, 20 assists). He leads League defensemen in points; Adam Fox of the New York Rangers is second with 21 points (six goals, 15 assists).
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Canucks
COLORADO AVALANCHE (11-5-1) VS VANCOUVER CANUCKS (6-10-3) 8 PM MT | BALL ARENA. Riding a three-game win streak, the Colorado Avalanche return to Ball Arena as they take on the Vancouver Canucks Wednesday night. Coverage is slated to begin at 8 p.m. on Altitude Sports. Wednesday's meeting between the two...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'IT'S COME A LONG WAY'
The buzz around the rink ahead of tonight's tilt with the Flyers. "It's exciting. Obviously, you reflect a little bit when you hit these milestones and these numbers. It's come a long way from being a little Texas kid that just wanted to get out on the ice and chase some car keys around. It's cool. It's fun to reflect. This was always my dream growing up, so to be blessed and fortunate enough to play 400 is a pretty cool thing.
NHL
Gourde Scouts His 'Bobble'
In the first of five bobblehead giveaways for fans attending Kraken home games, fan favorite Yanni Gourde's likeness debuts Wednesday. Here's what he thinks. Last Thursday morning before playing his 400th NHL game, an overtime home against the New York Rangers, Kraken forward Yanni Gourde answered questions about the feat with his usual humility and gratitude about playing a game he loves. Then the hard-nosed reporting group fired away the tough questions - about whether Gourde had yet viewed his bobblehead likeness?
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Visit Raleigh to Face Hurricanes on Wednesday
Carolina hosts Arizona in first of two meetings between the teams this season. Nov. 23, 2022 | 5:00 pm MST | Raleigh, N.C. TV: Bally Sports Arizona Extra | Radio: ESPN 620 AM. The Arizona Coyotes have excelled on their power play this season, boasting one of the league's top percentages through 17 games.
