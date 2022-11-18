Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Mannequin Killer: How Shane Schindler Got CaughtNikLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas-Why You Should Visit and Travel GuideAbigail's AdventuresLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's promising start to the season will officially end in failureEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
The US Government's Secret Airline That Flies To Area 51Matt LillywhiteLas Vegas, NV
Related
BoxingNews24.com
Sugar Ray Leonard teaching Ryan Garcia slap hook
By Brian Webber: Boxing great Sugar Ray Leonard took some time to give pointers to the young lightweight star Ryan Garcia this week, showing him how to throw his lightning-quick snap left hook. The 1976 Olympic gold medalist and former five-division world champion Sugar Ray showed off his left hook...
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence unsure when he’s fighting after being “blindsided”
By Chris Williams: Errol Spence Jr posted on social media earlier today, saying he’s not sure he’ll be fighting next after being “blindsided weeks ago.”. Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) had been in negotiations with Terence Crawford until a few weeks ago when it was announced that the Nebraska native would be defending his WBO welterweight title against David Avanesyan on December 10th on the BLK Prime PPV platform.
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez on Caleb Plant: “I’m going to get a stoppage”
By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez expects to land a lot of combinations on former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant in their WBC 168-lb title eliminator in February or March on Showtime pay-per-view. Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) wants to knockout Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) and land many...
BoxingNews24.com
Frank Martin talks Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia and Michel Rivera fights
By Allan Fox: Undefeated lightweight contender Frank Martin is picking Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis to defeat Hector Luis Garcia on January 7th in their fight in Washington, D.C. Martin (16-0, 12 KOs) has sparred with Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) in the past, and he thinks he’s got too much ability for the undefeated WBA super featherweight champion Hector Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs).
BoxingNews24.com
Whyte sounding desperate for Anthony Joshua rematch: “I’ll fight him tomorrow”
By Scott Gilfoid: Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte is sounding increasingly desperate to get the Anthony Joshua fight in the first half of next year. Like Joshua, Whyte’s 11-year pro career is on the brink of collapse, and one more loss will likely finish him. Despite never...
BoxingNews24.com
Chisora believes he’ll KO Fury, slams emotional Deontay Wilder
By Charles Brun: Derek Chisora believes he’s got it in him to defeat WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury by knockout on December 3rd at Tottenham Hot Spurs Stadium in London. In looking at how slow Chisora is, his chances of knocking out Fury are poor. In the last few...
BoxingNews24.com
Jaime Munguia needs to move to 168 for better fight
By Craig Page: Jaime Munguia needs to move up to 168 in 2023 to get the bigger fight to capture a world title. There are bigger paydays and fights at 168 for Munguia if he’s ready to move up in weight next year. If Munguia (41-0, 33 KOs) chooses...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn says Whyte to fight Joshua in “first half of 2023” if he beats Jermaine Franklin
By Barry Holbrook: Promoter Eddie Hearn is excited about having heavyweight Dillian Whyte back under the Matchroom Boxing banner, making his debut with DAZN this Saturday night against Jermaine Franklin, with the chance to face Anthony Joshua in a stadium fight in the first half of 2023, as long as he’s victorious.
BoxingNews24.com
Will Munguia agree to face Zhanibek for WBO 160-lb title?
By Robert Segal: Jaime Munguia and his promoters at Golden Boy Promotions have 15 days to decide whether to agree to the WBO-ordered fight against middleweight champion Zhanibek Alimkhanuly. Last Sunday, the World Boxing Organization ordered #1 ranked contender Munguia (41-0, 33 KOs) and undefeated WBO 160-lb champion Zhanibek (13-0,...
BoxingNews24.com
Jermaine Franklin coming to KO Dillian Whyte on Saturday
By Adam Baskin: Visiting fighter Jermaine Franklin is coming to KO the favorite Dillian Whyte this Saturday, November 26th, on DAZN at the Wembley Arena in London. This fight will lead Franklin (21-0, 14 KOs) to a life-changing match-up with Anthony Joshua to make money that could potentially set him up for the rest of his life.
BoxingNews24.com
Fury on Anthony Joshua fight: “There’s no glamour in fighting a coward”
By Barry Holbrook: Anthony Joshua won’t be a “glamour” fight, according to Tyson Fury. He feels that Joshua is a “coward’ because he failed to sign the contract to fight him on December 3rd. With that said, WBC heavyweight champion Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) is...
BoxingNews24.com
Steven “So Cold” Nelson Makes Ring Return On Crawford vs. Avanesyan Undercard
By Vince Dwriter: After experiencing a two-year layoff, super middleweight contender Steven “So Cold” Nelson (17-0, 14 KOs) is set to make his return to the squared circle in his hometown on the BLK Prime Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan undercard, as he will face James Ballard (10-4, 3 KOs) at the CHI Health Center on December 10.
BoxingNews24.com
Prograis says Spence & Jermell Charlo would hurt each other at 154
By Dan Ambrose: Regis Prograis says he wouldn’t like to see Errol Spence Jr go up to 154 to challenge undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo because they’re friends, and they’d hurt each other. (Photo credit: Tom Hogan) Prograis would prefer that Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) remain...
BoxingNews24.com
Jose Zepeda vows to battle Regis Prograis to the end
By Huck Allen: Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda is vowing to get back up and continue going to war with Regis Prograis if dropped this Saturday, November 26th, in their battle for the vacant WBC light welterweight title at the Dignity Health Sports Park, in Carson, California. As the saying...
BoxingNews24.com
Whyte Vs. Franklin DAZN Media Workout Quotes
On teaming up with new trainer Buddy McGirt: “Me and Buddy are cool. Buddy is a cool guy. We have a laugh and we have a joke. Buddy is an interesting guy. He tries to teach you and he doesn’t change your style. He learns your style and puts little things in your style to help make you better as a person. He asks what style you like, what punches you like and what fighters you like watching and then he has a look at you.
BoxingNews24.com
Shakur Stevenson daring William Zepeda & Isaac Cruz to fight him
By Sam Volz: Shakur Stevenson is beginning to sound almost obsessed with getting fights against the popular William Zepeda and Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz for his next contest. Neither of those top contenders is looking to fight the newcomer Stevenson (19-0, 9 KOs) to the 135-lb division, but that’s not stopping him from continuing to name-drop both.
BoxingNews24.com
Prograis vs. Zepeda – preview for this Saturday, Nov.26th – LIVE on FITE TV
By Craig Daly: Regis Prograis (27-1, 23 KOs) and Jose Zepeda (35-2, 27 KOs) will be battling for the vacant WBC light welterweight title this Saturday, November 26th on FITE TV at 9:00 p.m. ET at the Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California. Zepeda has shown chin problems, and it’ll...
BoxingNews24.com
Crawford must fight Boots Ennis or Spence in 2023 or vacate WBO belt
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford must defend his WBO welterweight title against Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis or Errol Spence Jr in 2023 or vacate the belt. Crawford, 35, is going to need some willingness to stick it out with the negotiations with Spence next year if doesn’t want to have to defend his WBO title against Boots Ennis and wind up getting knocked out by him.
BoxingNews24.com
Regis Prograis ready to beat Jose Zepeda to become WBC 140-lb champion
By Jack Tiernan: Regis Prograis can’t wait till this Saturday night for him to beat the well-respected Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda to win the vacant WBC light welterweight title. The former WBA 140-lb champion Prograis (27-1, 23 KOs) and #1 WBC ranked Zepeda, (35-2, 27 KOs) will meet in a card that begins at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.
BoxingNews24.com
Spence vs. Thurman approved by WBA
By Jack Tiernan: IBF/WBA/WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr has been given approval by the WBA to face his WBC mandatory challenger Keith Thurman next. Spence holds the WBA ‘Super World’ 147-lb title in addition to his IBF & WBC belts. According to Fightnews, the winner of the...
Comments / 0