4th Middle East Enterprise AI and Analytics Summit 2023
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is all set to embrace emerging technologies to adapt to the post-pandemic economic landscape. Envisioning Saudi Arabia as a global hub for AI and Data, the National Strategy for Data and AI is a landmark upon which enterprises in the region will unveil the potential of AI and Data Analytics to attain the Kingdom’s transformation into a leading AI and data-driven economy.’
Why is Application Independent Testing so Integral to the Digital Transformation Process
Businesses all across the world are growing their use of high-performance software applications across a variety of departments and functions of their organizations. This has to be done to stay up with the rapidly shifting technology environment and provide great outcomes for business automation. Rolling out apps of excellent quality that provide a smooth experience for customers should be a primary emphasis for organizations that want to remain competitive in their respective industries. This comes with it the problems of managing the intricacies of the whole process of developing enterprise applications, which has led to a rethinking and reinvention of an organization’s approach to application testing. Managing these complexities may be difficult.
TSMC planning advanced chip production in Arizona, says company’s founder
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC is planning to produce chips with advanced 3-nanometre technology at its new factory in the U.S. state of Arizona but the plans are not completely finalised yet, the company’s founder Morris Chang said on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), a major Apple...
Richest Consumers Should Stop Buying So Many Clothes, Says Report
LONDON — The richest consumers in countries such as the U.K., U.S. and Japan should only buy an average of five new fashion garments per year by 2030 to keep the 1.5°C climate target alive, says a new report set to be published Thursday. The report, “Unfit, Unfair,...
Automation Testing In Healthcare: A Fad Or Necessity
When done with the designing and development part of the software, development teams usually aim to plan the production and release. However, that is not the case in the healthcare industry. When it comes to the health and wellness of the people, it becomes extremely crucial to ensure that every benchmark related to quality must be measured.
Oil drops as Russian price cap proposal eases tight supply fears
TOKYO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Oil trickled down on Thursday, hovering around two-month lows, as the proposed price cap on Russian oil from Group of Seven (G7) nations was considered higher than the current trading levels, alleviating concerns over tight supply.
CDAO Deep Dive: Data Governance Online, A/NZ
Join us on the 14th of February 2023 for our online event and learn how others are delivering trusted, high quality and robust data.’. Data Governance Online Deep Dive will address the latest in how data governance can drive business processes, implement programmes that will audit the quality of your data, which governance policies should be erected, cost controls when it comes to scaling, data cataloguing best practices, building a data-savvy organisational culture and much more.’
JD.com to slash top exec salaries amid China’s ‘common prosperity’ push
BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s JD.com said on Tuesday it would cut the salaries of more than 2,000 senior managers by 10% to 20% next year to help pay for improved benefits for other staff amid the government’s “common prosperity” drive to reduce income inequality. The e-commerce giant...
CAD Could Customize Farm Equipment
Computer-aided design, or CAD, is software that lets people make complicated designs that would be difficult to draw by hand. When it comes to farming, engineers use CAD to design everything from wheels to seed drills, building intricate machines that are tough enough to withstand harsh outdoor conditions and heavy use.
Eliminating Weak Links in Your Company’s Security
Devastating exploits like EternalBlue get a great deal of media coverage, making people think the most important layer of security revolves around timely software patches. This is somewhat of a misconception distracting IT staff from things like critical configuration flaws, which are just as common and cannot be remedied by simply applying updates and patches.
U.S. prosecutors opened probe of FTX months before its collapse – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) -Crypto exchange FTX was on the radar of federal prosecutors in Manhattan months before its collapse, Bloomberg News reported on Monday citing people familiar with the investigation. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York spent months working on a sweeping examination of cryptocurrency platforms that...
Data Backup and VM Modernization: How-to Guide
Data is everywhere; it is something that we all rely on. It is used by individuals and large organizations that collect and store hundreds of files a day. While a Virtual machine backup is an excellent solution to keeping data and user credentials safe, it could use a bit of updating. That is what I am here with today, with a guide to VM modernization when dealing with data backups. Some outdated ways and legacy software just don’t cut it when it comes to fighting against advanced attacks, and something must be done to take security and data protection to all new heights.
Foxconn’s Zhengzhou plant hit by fresh worker unrest, social media livestreams show
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – People describing themselves as Foxconn workers pulled down barriers and argued with hazmat-suited authorities at a COVID-hit plant in the industrial city of Zhengzhou that belongs to the Apple Inc supplier, scenes broadcast live over the Kuaishou platform showed on Wednesday. The videos showed over a...
