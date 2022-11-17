Read full article on original website
brownbears.com
Women's basketball sweeps Ivy League weekly awards
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's basketball swept the Ivy League weekly awards, the league announced on Monday. Kyla Jones was named Ivy League Player of the Week and Grace Arnolie was named Rookie of the Week. Jones became the first Bear to win Player of the Week since Shayna...
brownbears.com
Stothart, Newman named to NWPC All-Tournament Teams
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown's Ilias Stothart was named Rookie of the Tournament and was also named to the First Team All-Tournament for the NWPC Championship. Kole Newman was named to the Second Team All-Tournament. Stothart led the Bears with nine goals in the three games of the tournament. The...
brownbears.com
Brown falls in third-place game to Harvard, 11-9
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown men's water polo's season came to a close with a tough 11-9 loss in the third-place game against Harvard at the NWPC Tournament. Cole Atwell and Ben Kirshon led the Bears with two goals each in the loss. Kole Newman finished the game with four saves in the first half.
brownbears.com
Water polo falls to top-seeded Princeton in NWPC semifinals
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's water polo team fell to top-seeded Princeton in the semifinals of the NWPC Tournament on Saturday, 12-7. Brown was led by Cole Atwell and Ilias Stothart with three goals apiece. Kole Newman finished the game with eight saves for the Bears. "I felt...
brownbears.com
Equestrian closes out fall schedule at URI Show
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown equestrian finished up its fall season at the URI Show at Hunter Ridge. Four Bears earned third-place finishes in their events. In the Open Fences, Charlotte Bain took fourth and Sophia Ekstrand finished in fifth. Bain took sixth in the Open Flat and Ekstrand also represented the Bears in the event.
brownbears.com
Brown Announces the Addition of Olivia Pichardo, First NCAA Division I Female Baseball Student-Athlete, to Varsity Roster
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown Baseball Head Coaching Chair Grant Achilles has announced the addition of Olivia Pichardo to the team's varsity roster for the upcoming 2023 season. Pichardo, who made the team as a walk-on after trying out this fall, is the first female in history to be on an active NCAA Division I Baseball varsity roster.
brownbears.com
Volleyball falls in tournament final against Yale
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown volleyball battled until the end but fell short in the 2022 Ivy League Tournament, dropping a four-set match to Yale on Saturday. Sophia Miller and Kate Sheire were named to the All-Tournament Team. Miller closed out her season in strong fashion, finishing the match with...
brownbears.com
19-0 Run to Begin Second Half Leads Women’s Basketball to Third Consecutive Win
LOWELL, Mass. – Brown dominated the third quarter, outscoring the Riverhawks 36-12 en route to a 67-56 victory on Saturday afternoon in the Costello Athletic Center. The win extended the Bears' win streak to three. The second half was all Brown as the Bears began the third quarter on...
brownbears.com
Bears Fall in Season Finale at Dartmouth
HANOVER, N.H. – The Brown football team capped its 2022 season with a 30-7 loss at Dartmouth on Saturday afternoon. With the result, Brown concludes the campaign with a 3-7 overall record, and a 1-6 mark in Ivy League play. INSIDE THE BOX SCORE. Senior running back Allen Smith...
brownbears.com
Men's soccer sees three named Academic All-District
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Seniors Paul Elliott and Michael Chung and junior Charlie Adams of Brown men's soccer have been named to the 2022 Academic All-District Men's Soccer Team, as selected by College Sports Communicators. The award recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and...
brownbears.com
Wrestling competes at Black Knight Invite
WEST POINT, N.Y. – The Brown wrestling team competed at the Black Knight Invite this Sunday, Nov. 20 hosted by Army. The Bears finished in ninth place out of 10 teams. Blake Saito had the top finish of any Bear, taking sixth place at 149 lbs. He won three matches on the day against opponents from Columbia, Bloomsburg, and Central Michigan.
brownbears.com
Fencing goes 6-0 at NFC #1
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown fencing started its season out strong winning all six competitions at the NFC #1. The Bears earned wins over Sacred Heart (23-4), New Hampshire (26-1), Smith College (25-2), Boston University (25-2), Wellesley (21-6) and Brandeis (22-5). Overall, the Bears outscored their opponents 142-20. Brown did not lose a competition in any weapon, earning four 9-0 wins in foil, two 9-0 wins in sabre and one in epee. The Bears posted a 49-5 overall record in the foil, 46-8 overall record in the epee and 47-7 overall record in the sabre.
