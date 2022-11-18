Read full article on original website
vucommodores.com
Game Notes: Tennessee Week
Vanderbilt hosts No. 9 Tennessee on Saturday (6:30 p.m. on SEC Network) No. 9/11 Tennessee (9-2, 5-2 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt (5-6, 2-5 SEC) FirstBank Stadium • Nashville, Tenn. • SEC Network. • Vanderbilt remains home for the final game of the 2022 regular season. The Commodores welcome No....
vucommodores.com
Viva Vandy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt will celebrate Thanksgiving in Mexico playing its first ranked opponent of the season when the Commodores (5-1) open the Women’s Cancun Challenge against No. 13 North Carolina State on Thursday at 3 p.m. CT (FloHoops). It’s one of two games Vandy will play at...
vucommodores.com
117th Vanderbilt-Tennessee Game Sold Out
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt Athletics announced that Saturday’s football game versus Tennessee is sold out. The Commodores (5-6) host the ninth-ranked Volunteers for the 117th meeting between the rivals at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network. Fans looking to purchase tickets should visit StubHub, the official secondary marketplace of...
vucommodores.com
Bresnahan, Shamburger to Participate in SEC Career Tour
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt football’s Ben Bresnahan and soccer’s Ella Shamburger are two of 27 current and former Southeastern Conference student-athletes that will participate in the seventh annual SEC Career Tour Nov. 29-Dec. 1 in Atlanta. The goal of the career tour is to provide exposure for...
vucommodores.com
Wooden Legacy Up Next
WOODEN LEGACY – Anaheim, Calif. Winners of two in a row, Vanderbilt opens the Wooden Legacy against Saint Mary’s. The Commodores opened the season with losses to Memphis and Southern Miss before earning wins over Temple and Morehead State. Saint Mary’s is 5-0 and receiving votes in the...
vucommodores.com
Indoor Schedule Set
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt track and field program will host three home meets as highlighted by the 2023 indoor track and field scheduled unveiled by director of cross country and track and field Althea Thomas. The Commodores will kick off the indoor season at home as hosts of...
vucommodores.com
Quartet Named Academic All-District
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Four Vanderbilt football players were named Academic All-District on Tuesday afternoon. Ethan Barr, Jack Barton, Ben Cox and Tommy Eckels all earned the recognition from College Sports Communicators. The four selections give Vanderbilt 26 all-time Academic All-District selections. The recognition presented by CSC (formerly CoSIDA), advances...
vucommodores.com
Black Friday and Cyber Monday Dore Deals Announced
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt Athletics has announced its Black Friday and Cyber Monday Dore Deals starting Tuesday and running through Nov. 29. Vanderbilt football fans can purchase a $10 package that includes a T-shirt and ticket to the Aug. 26 home football game against Hawai’i. Men’s basketball deals...
