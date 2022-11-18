Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ksl.com
Sasser, Arceneaux lead No. 3 Houston over Oregon 66-56
EUGENE, Ore. — Senior point guard Marcus Sasser scored 16 points to lead third-ranked Houston to a 66-56 win over Oregon. Freshman Terrance Arceneaux scored a career-high 15 points while Jamal Shead added 13 for Houston, which made 11-of-22 3-pointers. Jarace Walker scored 10 as the Cougars improved to 5-0. Senior center N'Faly Dante led Oregon (2-2) with 16 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots. Will Richardson added 13 points and Quincy Guerrier scored 10 points. Oregon lost junior guard Keeshawn Barthelemy to a left leg injury in the first half.
Everything Bo Nix said after victory over Utah
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix met with the media after Oregon's victory over Utah to discuss his gutsy performance. Here is a complete transcript of his press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory...
247Sports
Post-game thoughts: Was that really it, Utah football?
Winning is more fun than losing. Losing 20-17 in a game with multiple chances at the win late in the game was definitely not fun. Unfortunately, it was the offense that failed and shrunk when the team needed them most. Here are some post-game thoughts:. WHAT I DIDN'T LIKE. The...
What Kyle Whittingham said after Utah lost to Oregon Ducks
No. 10 Utah was defeated by No. 12 Oregon 20-17 Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Kyle Whittingham recapped the Utes’ third loss of the season. Below is a brief transcript of Whittingham’s postgame press conference. KYLE WHITTINGHAM. Opening statement…. “Tough, hard-fought football game. Very close, obviously score-wise, statistically, just...
ksl.com
Glover has 18, Samford defeats Texas Southern 78-63
BIRMINGHAM, Ala — Led by Ques Glover's 18 points, the Samford Bulldogs defeated the Texas Southern Tigers 78-63 on Sunday night. The Bulldogs are now 5-0 on the season, while the Tigers dropped to 1-6.
kslsports.com
Utah’s Final Regular Season Game Time, Network Against Colorado Announced
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah will be playing their final regular season game against Colorado next Saturday in Folsom Field. Kickoff time will be 2:00 pm MT on Pac-12 Networks. Utah will be coming off a heart-breaking close loss where everything went wrong from them against the Oregon Ducks. The Buffaloes also had a rough outing last week but on the opposite side of the spectrum, suffering a whooping to Washington.
ksl.com
George, BYU basketball keep Nicholls off glass to win 'mess of a game'
PROVO — BYU didn't turn aside its turnover troubles in Saturday night's nonconference game with visiting Nicholls. The Cougars just managed to rebound past them. Fousseyni Traore had 15 points, seven rebounds and a block; and Gideon George added 15 points and 10 rebounds as BYU overwhelmed Southland Conference foe Nicholls 87-73 to improve to 3-1 Saturday night in front of 13,745 fans at the Marriott Center.
ksl.com
Bo-mentum: Oregon nixes Utes' Pac-12 title shot with road loss
EUGENE, Ore. — With its fourth Pac-12 championship game in five seasons in sight, No. 10 Utah let the moment get away from them on the road against No. 12 Oregon. It wasn't the hostile environment of Autzen Stadium or the cold temperatures that started at 31 degrees at kickoff and dropped as the game progressed. It was Utah's inability for much of the game to get a push at the line of scrimmage and get points in the red zone.
centraloregondaily.com
No. 12 Oregon hosts No. 10 Utah with Pac-12 title game at stake
Whoever loses that game will assuredly need to win their finale to have any chance to still make the title game, depending on what else happens around the conference. That’s easier for Utah, which would get 1-9 Colorado on the final weekend. Oregon has to hit the road and face No. 23 Oregon State.
Instant Reactions from Oregon's thrilling win against Utah
Eugene, Ore. - Saturday night in Eugene was one of the biggest nights in the Pac-12 Conference this season. The inside track for a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game was on the line for both Oregon and Utah in a Top 15 showdown between two schools used to playing big football games. Then there were the storylines of injuries heading into this game. Was Bo Nix going to be able to play for Oregon? What about Oregon's starting offensive linemen, Alex Forsyth and Ryan Walk? How would Utah look coming off a massive blowout last weekend at home to Stanford?
Instant Twitter reactions to Oregon's thrilling victory over No. 10 Utah
A thrilling game in Autzen Stadium was eventually won by the Ducks, 20-17, in a close affair throughout. Oregon's quarterback Bo Nix started the game after being listed as a game-time decision, throwing for 287 yards and one touchdown. Nix was limited in mobility but helped secure the victory by running for the final Oregon first down and cementing the win.
fishduck.com
Can the Oregon Ducks Beat Utah Without Nix?
This has been a game pinned on the calendar for some time now. The Ducks are fresh off a crushing loss to the Huskies, so it’s time to bounce back and take down an aspiring conference rival. The Utes come to town tomorrow with an identical record at only...
FSU offers Utah four-star CB commitment CJ Blocker
Florida State offered New Caney (Texas) four-star cornerback CJ Blocker on Thursday evening. The 6-foot, 165-pound defensive back has been committed to Utah since late June, following an official visit to check out the Utes. Blocker mentioned FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson, as well as FSU Director of High...
kslsports.com
BYU Women Earn First Victory Of Amber Whiting Era
PROVO, Utah – BYU women’s basketball has ended a five-game losing streak dating back to last season. On the Northshore at the campus of BYU-Hawaii in Laie, BYU defeated Washington State, 65-56, to give head coach Amber Whiting her first career victory at the collegiate level. The win...
SportsGrid
Utah Utes vs. Oregon Ducks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
In 12 road games over the last 2 seasons, Utah is 8-4-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 57.9 points per game which has been on average 5.3 points over the line for those games. In 13 home games over the last 2 seasons, Oregon...
Utah Tech vs. BYU: How to watch, listen to, or stream Saturday’s game
BYU football: Can 5-5 Cougars get bowl eligible Saturday in Provo against 4-6 Utah Tech in first-ever meeting between the schools?
Oregon Ducks vs. Utah Utes: Game preview, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch live stream online
No. 12 Oregon Ducks (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) vs. No. 10 Utah Utes (8-2, 6-1) Coaches: Dan Lanning, first year (8-2); Kyle Whittingham, 18th year (152-72) On air: Radio on 1080 “The Fan” in Portland, KUGN-AM 590 in Eugene. How to watch live stream online: You can watch this...
kslsports.com
Lehi Repeats As State Champs With Triple Overtime Thrilling Win
SALT LAKE CITY – The Lehi Pioneers repeated as 5A state champions with a 29-23 win over the Timpview Thunderbirds in triple overtime at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Jackson Brousseau threw for 293 yards and two touchdowns for Lehi. Timpview had 310 passing yards and one touchdown from Helaman Casuga. First...
3 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for their absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
3 Great Pizza Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Comments / 0