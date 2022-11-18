Read full article on original website
Morgan leads North Dakota State past Crown College 76-55
FARGO, N.D. — Andrew Morgan had 23 points and 14 rebounds to lead North Dakota State to a 76-55 win over Crown College. Boden Skunberg scored 19 points and added eight rebounds for the Bison (1-4). Tajavis Miller shot 6 for 11, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc, to finish with 16 points. Seth Royston led the way for the Storm, who hail from Minnesota, with 15 points, six rebounds and three blocks.
