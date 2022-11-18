FARGO, N.D. — Andrew Morgan had 23 points and 14 rebounds to lead North Dakota State to a 76-55 win over Crown College. Boden Skunberg scored 19 points and added eight rebounds for the Bison (1-4). Tajavis Miller shot 6 for 11, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc, to finish with 16 points. Seth Royston led the way for the Storm, who hail from Minnesota, with 15 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

FARGO, ND ・ 10 HOURS AGO