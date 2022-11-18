What's her secret? Sophie Ellis-Bextor has hardly aged a day in two decades as she performs her 2001 hit Murder on the Dancefloor on Sunrise

Two decades have passed since Sophie Ellis-Bextor swept the Aussie charts with hits like Groovejet (If This Ain't Love) and Get Over You.

But the English songstress looked virtually the same as she did during her heyday when she performed Murder on the Dancefloor on Sunrise on Friday.

The 43-year-old stunned in a sparkly purple mini-dress with a faux fur trim around the hem and sleeves.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor looked virtually the same as she did during her early 2000s heyday when she performed Murder on the Dancefloor on Australian breakfast show Sunrise on Friday

She delivered flawless vocals in the pre-recorded performance as she twirled around on a boat that was sailing down Melbourne's Yarra River.

Fans on social media went wild for the rendition, with one gushing: 'The best!'

'Great song,' another tweeted, while a third commented: 'What a Sunrise sesh!'

Murder on the Dancefloor reached No. 2 on Australia's ARIA charts in 2001 and was certified platinum.

Sophie is seen here in the music video for Murder on the Dancefloor

She continued to have great success in her native UK after that, releasing hits like Catch You, Mixed Up World and Heartbreak (Make Me a Dancer).

The mother of five now shares sons Sonny, 18, Kit, 13, Ray, 10, Jesse, six, and Mickey, three, with husband Richard Jones, 41.

Sophie and Richard, the bass guitarist for the English rock band The Feeling, got married in Italy in 2005, three years after they first met.

While she has admitted to finding motherhood exhausting at times, she is open to having a sixth child.

Sophie explained on the Lockdown Parenting Hell podcast: 'If I hadn't had five, I think I would have just had one. It was all or nothing.'

The hitmaker has been Down Under in recent weeks for her Australian tour.