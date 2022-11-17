Read full article on original website
Related
Withdrawal extended to ensure continued preservation of national historic landmark in Idaho and Montana
The Bureau of Land Management has published a Public Land Order to ensure the continued preservation of the Lemhi Pass National Historic Landmark in Idaho and Montana. The post Withdrawal extended to ensure continued preservation of national historic landmark in Idaho and Montana appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho8.com
Cold and breezy, wind chill warning issued
WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MST FRIDAY:. WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small, Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, Ashton, Tetnoia and Driggs.
Comments / 0