ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owasso, OK

Owasso Police Make Arrest After Series Of Apartment Break-Ins

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S6aSc_0jFDSLTz00

Owasso Police said a neighbor’s doorbell camera helped them identify the man they said is a serial burglar. Neighbors said they want more to be done to prevent this from ever happening again.

“More security, definitely. We have security people that go out there and patrol most of the apartments around here, but it’s usually like a five minute ordeal and then they leave,” Lacee Berend, a resident of the apartment complex, said.

Lacee Berend said she heard about the burglaries through a message on an app used by her neighbors in the apartment complex about a man climbing on balconies.

“I always keep my balcony door locked and my windows locked and my front door locked. Just to be safe,” Berend said.

Police said they’re investigating a series of break-ins, the most recent of which happened Wednesday morning at a woman’s apartment near 86th Street North and Mingo. They said she woke up and found the man standing over her with his pants down.

The woman ran out of the apartment and called 911, but by the time officers got there, the man was gone.

Doorbell footage helped police identify the man as David Ward, Jr.

Police said they questioned Ward and found probable cause to arrest him for burglary.

“Definitely feels like it needs to be more for having pants down and everything like that. Definitely should be more severely punished for that,” Zach Larkin, who lives in a nearby neighborhood, said.

Larkin said he was shocked when he learned about the arrest.

“It makes me feel a little unsafe. It’s always been a safe community. I’ve lived here my whole life and I hate to hear that for us,” Larkin said.

Police said Ward is facing federal charges of first degree burglary because he is a tribal citizen.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Police: Two Arrested In Overnight Store Burglaries, Could Be Tied To Other Break-Ins

Tulsa Police arrest two men after a string of business break-ins. Investigators now believe the two are connected to several other burglaries at stores all over town. Police say the burglars were caught after most recently breaking into a hair salon, nail salon, and jewelry store on Wednesday morning. Officers say they responded to several burglary calls and found one of the suspects running across the street.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Police say 2 men in custody after string of burglaries in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said two men were taken in for questioning after a string of reported burglaries in midtown Tulsa Wednesday morning. Police said they were called to the first burglary around 3:30 a.m. at a jewelry store at East 35th Place and South Peoria Avenue. One minute later, police were called to an attempted burglary at a nail salon at East 41st Street and South Quincy Avenue. Witnesses said a burglary suspect was seen getting into a silver car that got away.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Skiatook Police asks public for information on hit-and-run

SKIATOOK, Okla. — The Skiatook Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that happened around 1:40 p.m. Monday. The crash happened near W Rogers Blvd and Broadway. Police said the victim was driving a white SUV, and investigators believe the suspect was driving a dark-colored Dodge Ram pulling a trailer.
SKIATOOK, OK
KTUL

Tahlequah police arrest man for alleged rape of minor in park bathrooms

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tahlequah Police Department arrested a man they say raped a 12-year-old in the public bathrooms at Norris Park in Tahlequah. According to arrest records, the incident happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday, when an officer responded to Norris Park in response to a juvenile problem. A grandmother reported to police that her granddaughter was last seen walking with an adult man, identified as Timythy Summers, towards Norris Park.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police looking to identify alleged burglar

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is seeking to identify a woman believed to be involved in a recent burglary. On Nov. 14, the woman broke into a downtown apartment and stole a firearm, ammunition and other personal items, police say. Anyone with information about the woman...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Police: Man In Tahlequah Arrested, Accused Of Raping 12-Year-Old

Tahlequah Police arrested an 18-year-old man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl. Investigators said Timythy Summers was talking with the victim for several weeks on social media and sent her explicit messages. Summers offered to teach the victim how to skateboard and they met at a park, police said. Summers...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Police Investigate Armed Robbery At Tulsa QuikTrip

Police are investigating an early-morning armed robbery at a QuikTrip in Tulsa on Tuesday. According to police, a man walked into the convenience store, near East 11th Street and South Delaware Avenue, wearing a green hoodie and a medical facemask and asked to purchase cigarettes. Police say when the clerk placed the cigarettes on the counter, the man lifted his hoodie and revealed a gun and demanded money.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa man waves down police after getting hit in head with pipe

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man with a bloody head flagged down police early Wednesday saying that someone hit him with a pipe. It happened around midnight near West 41st Street and Southwest Boulevard. Police found the suspect under the 41st Street bridge over the railroad tracks. They had...
TULSA, OK
1600kush.com

Four arrested at Cushing house on meth charges

(Stillwater, Okla.) — Three men and a woman were arrested on felony methamphetamine charges after Payne County Sheriff’s Investigator Brandon Myers served a search warrant at a Cushing house in the 1100 block of E. 5th Street, with assistance from sheriff’s deputies and Cushing police. David Alexander...
CUSHING, OK
KTUL

Muskogee Police Department trying to identify alleged thief

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee Police Department's Investigations Division is seeking help from the public in identifying the man pictured. Police say this man is suspected of being in connection to a theft at a local retail store. Anyone with information is asked to call 918-680-3120. If callers wish...
MUSKOGEE, OK
KOCO

Man arrested after stabbing that left woman dead in Sapulpa

SAPULPA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after a stabbing that left a woman dead in Sapulpa. On Saturday, police were called to a home where there had been a stabbing. When police arrived, they found the female victim already dead. The suspect at the time was nowhere...
SAPULPA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy