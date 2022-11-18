Owasso Police Make Arrest After Series Of Apartment Break-Ins

Owasso Police said a neighbor’s doorbell camera helped them identify the man they said is a serial burglar. Neighbors said they want more to be done to prevent this from ever happening again.

“More security, definitely. We have security people that go out there and patrol most of the apartments around here, but it’s usually like a five minute ordeal and then they leave,” Lacee Berend, a resident of the apartment complex, said.

Lacee Berend said she heard about the burglaries through a message on an app used by her neighbors in the apartment complex about a man climbing on balconies.

“I always keep my balcony door locked and my windows locked and my front door locked. Just to be safe,” Berend said.

Police said they’re investigating a series of break-ins, the most recent of which happened Wednesday morning at a woman’s apartment near 86th Street North and Mingo. They said she woke up and found the man standing over her with his pants down.

The woman ran out of the apartment and called 911, but by the time officers got there, the man was gone.

Doorbell footage helped police identify the man as David Ward, Jr.

Police said they questioned Ward and found probable cause to arrest him for burglary.

“Definitely feels like it needs to be more for having pants down and everything like that. Definitely should be more severely punished for that,” Zach Larkin, who lives in a nearby neighborhood, said.

Larkin said he was shocked when he learned about the arrest.

“It makes me feel a little unsafe. It’s always been a safe community. I’ve lived here my whole life and I hate to hear that for us,” Larkin said.

Police said Ward is facing federal charges of first degree burglary because he is a tribal citizen.