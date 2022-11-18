ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Kiley projected winner of US House District 3 in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Republican Kevin Kiley, a state legislator who became a conservative favorite for his pointed and relentless criticism of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, captured a U.S. House seat Tuesday in northeastern California. With 83% of ballots counted, Kiley received nearly 53% of the votes to defeat Democrat...
Oregon company facing lawsuit over deadly Mill Fire in Northern California

A wood products company is being sued over the deadly Mill Fire that happened in Siskiyou County this year. Attorneys claim Roseburg Forest Products, which is based in Springfield, Oregon, and other companies prioritized profits over safety, according to court documents filed on Nov. 18. They claim their actions led to severe property damage and killed two people.
California inflation relief: Is your private information being sold to marketing companies?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Is the privacy information of Californians, who received their inflation relief payments by debit card, being sold for marketing purposes?. The pre-paid debit card is one of two ways that the payments, officially called the Middle Class Tax Refund, are getting to people. The other method is via direct deposit. (Click here for an overview of who qualifies for which payment.)
California's inflation relief debit cards are supposed to have chip tech. So why don't they?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Many Californians continue to wait forthe Middle Class Tax Refund, a refund of money owed to them due to the California surplus in the budget. The refund, which has also been called inflation relief payments, started as a gas price relief mechanism to be paid out by the DMV. Then the governor and the Legislature reached a compromise and the payments were to be sent out by the state's Franchise Tax Board.
Exclusive: What it takes to be a CHP Air Rescue pilot

AUBURN, Calif. — They are the officers who fly in helicopters and save lives when people are stranded in remote locations. Although there are fewer than 200 people assigned to the California Air Rescue Division statewide, they cover all of California by performing rescues on all kinds of terrain — from mountains to water.
Dying to Ask Podcast: Take the holiday gratitude challenge

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Feeling stressed or overwhelmed?. Join our holiday gratitude challenge. Commit to focusing on what you're grateful for every day from Thanksgiving to New Year's Day. Gratitude is an attitude. It's also the quickest way to improve your mental and physical health. Science backs that up. There...
Push to release Jarvis Masters from San Quentin's death row increases as role in 1985 prison guard murder is questioned

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. — An inmate at San Quentin State Prison has spent more than 30 years on death row for a crime he said he didn't commit. Jarvis Masters is now on the verge of learning whether a federal court judge will set him free. As he waits, he has some high-profile support, including Oprah Winfrey and prominent Buddhist leaders.
CHP Air Rescues: Watch notable recent rescues by officers in helicopters

AUBURN, Calif. — They are the officers who fly in helicopters and save lives when people are stranded in remote locations. Although there are fewer than 200 people assigned to the California Air Rescue Division statewide, they cover all of California by performing rescues on all kinds of terrain — from mountains to water.
Fairfield Chamber of Commerce launches virtual marketplace for holidays

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — TheFairfield-Suisun Chamber of Commerce is launching its online marketplace to encourage people to think of small businesses when looking to buy people holiday gifts. The Shop Where I Live campaign will be ready to go on Black Friday and it's highlighting local businesses. "It's created an...
Sacramento city schools host free food distribution event on Monday

Schools may be closed for the Thanksgiving break, but the Sacramento City Unified School District wants to ensure students don't go hungry this week. On Monday, the district will host a curbside food distribution for needy families. Families can head to five Sacramento schools to pick up food boxes filled...
Cosumnes River College put on lockdown after threat against campus

Cosumnes River College in Sacramento was put on lockdown for a period on Monday after a person threatened violence against the campus, the Los Rios Community College District said. Officials said the student made that threat in person but did not specify what the threat entailed or who the threat...
Here are 2022 World Cup watch parties in Sacramento

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is underway and matches are being broadcast live each morning in California. That has some bars in our region opening up earlier to offer soccer fans access to watch their favorite teams hit the pitch. Brunch has never looked so good. See below for...
