Texas A&M women's basketball team looks to feast on Bobcats before turkey
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will have a much better Thanksgiving dinner if it plays well against Texas State in Wednesday’s 4 p.m. game at Reed Arena. The Aggies (3-1) were far from sharp in Sunday’s 67-54 victory over Texas Southern. The winless Tigers, who are picked to finish eighth in the 12-team Southwestern Athletic Conference, trailed by only two points early in the fourth quarter. A&M got its act together late, something that was expected much earlier considering the Aggies were coming off a 71-52 loss at Duke, where they trailed by 25 after three quarters.
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Can the Aggies spoil LSU's season?
The Eagle's Travis L. Brown and Alex Miller are joined by Wilson Alexander and Leah Vann of The Advocate to set the stage for Texas A&M's season-ending matchup with LSU. Also, Brown and Miller take an early look at the A&M men's basketball season.
Weekly Press Conference: Buzz Williams
Texas A&M head men's basketball coach Buzz Williams meets the media inside Reed Arena at his weekly press conference prior to the DePaul game. (November 23, 2022)
Texas A&M's Baylor Nelson named SEC freshman swimmer of week
Texas A&M’s Baylor Nelson was named the Southeastern Conference men’s freshman swimmer of the week Tuesday. Nelson won the 400-yard individual medley and 200 IM at last week’s Art Adamson Invitational. He also placed second in the 200 backstroke and swam on A&M’s winning 400 freestyle and 200 medley relay teams.
Texas A&M fires head volleyball coach Bird Kuhn
Texas A&M women’s volleyball coach Laura "Bird" Kuhn was relieved of her duties, effective immediately, A&M director of athletics Ross Bjork said Monday in a release. “The goal for all our teams at Texas A&M is to perform at a consistently high level and compete for conference and national titles,” Bjork said in a statement. “Given the recruiting base in Texas and support for volleyball, we believe that we can and should be better and that is what the 12th Man deserves. Coach Kuhn is a great person, and we appreciate her service to Texas A&M. We wish her well in her future endeavors. We will begin a national search for a new leader of our volleyball program as we continue toward our mission of creating opportunities through championship athletics.”
Texas A&M's Allison Fields, Elena Karakasi earn academic honors
Texas A&M’s Allison Fields and Elena Karakasi made the College Sports Communicators Women’s Volleyball Division I Academic All-District Team on Tuesday. Fields has a perfect 4.0 grade-point average as a graduate student in health education, while Karakasi also has a 4.0 GPA as a graduate student studying nutrition.
Third-quarter dry spell dooms College Station girls basketball team against Frisco Liberty
After a close first half, the College Station girls basketball team ran into a dry spell and fell to Frisco Liberty 67-43 on Tuesday afternoon at Cougar Gym. “I thought our team played a lot harder than we’ve been playing, and that’s what we’ve kind of been stressing is toughness, effort and energy,” College Station head coach DeAnna Doles said. “I thought they came out the beginning of the game, and we showed it. In the third quarter, we couldn’t score, and I think our energy level dropped whenever we couldn’t score. I was proud of them. I was proud of their fight, but when you can’t put the ball in the hoop, it makes it really difficult to keep the energy up.”
A&M volleyball ends season with a victory
COLUMBIA, Mo. – Texas A&M volleyball end the season by sweeping Missouri 25-17, 25-16, 22-23 on Sunday afternoon at the Hearnes Center. The Aggies (13-16) were 5-13 in Southeastern Conference play, finishing 11th. Missouri (9-17, 2-14) was last. “This is a special group with a lot of new faces,”...
Brazos Christian football team looking forward to state semifinal matchup with Lubbock Christian
Senior Ryan Burtin and his Brazos Christian football teammates are walking into uncharted territory this Friday. The Eagles have made it to the TAPPS Division IV state semifinals for the first time in Burtin’s four years and will face will face Lubbock Christian at 3 p.m. Friday in Bangs.
Weekly Press Conference: Albert Regis
Texas A&M football defensive lineman Albert Regis meets the media at the LSU preview press conference inside the Kyle Field Media Center. (November 21, 2022)
Weekly Press Conference: Jimbo Fisher
Texas A&M football head coach Jimbo Fisher meets the media at his LSU week press conference. (November 21, 2022)
Texas A&M OL PJ Williams arrested on marijuana charge
Texas A&M offensive lineman PJ Williams was arrested on a state jail felony possession of marijuana charge Saturday night stemming from an erratic driving traffic stop. According to the police report, Williams had 7.7 ounces of marijuana in a black bag with a Texas A&M football name tag attached to it. Williams was released from the Brazos County Jail on a $5,000 surety bond. A state jail felony is punishable by 180 days to two years jail time and a fine not to exceed $10,000.
Rockdale’s Campsey steps down
Rockdale athletic director/football coach Jacob Campsey has stepped down from his post. Campsey was 14-18 in three seasons, including 3-7 this season, failing to make the playoffs. Campsey came to Rockdale in 2014 as defensive coordinator under Jeff Miller. Campsey was elevated to head coach when Miller left for Cy-Fair after going 106-61 from 2006-19 at Rockdale, winning the 3A-DI state title in 2017.
Watch: The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show Ep 12
The season finale of the Jimbo Fisher Radio Show, presented by Capital Farm Credit, featuring head coach Jimbo Fisher and the Voice of the Aggies, Andrew Monaco. (air date November 23, 2022). The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show originates on Wednesdays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on...
Student Bonfire postpones burn night
Texas A&M's Student Bonfire has postponed its burn night due to forecasted inclement weather. A new burn date is to be determined. "This was an incredibly hard decision to make, and a harder one to accept," Student Bonfire officials wrote in a statement. "We have inherited a reputation for accountability and safety built by Bonfire over the last 20 years, and we honor that every day. We know that this decision is in the best interest of participants, attendees, the local community, and the Tradition."
Concerto finalists were simply amazing
I would like to congratulate the five finalists in the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra's Youth Concerto Competition that was held Nov. 13 at the United Methodist Church of Bryan. They all are outstanding musicians and a credit to their parents and teachers. The five are Anna Kimber, 1st place; Christina...
Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan's evening forecast: Rain. Thunder possible. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for November 23
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (11) updates to this series since Updated 17 min ago.
Thanksgiving holiday closures for Bryan-College Station
The following will be closed in the Bryan-College Station area in recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday:. City of Bryan municipal offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, as will the Bryan Animal Center, Coulter Field and the parks and recreation office. The city of Bryan’s public works call center will...
