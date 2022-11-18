ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
markerzone.com

STARS' HEAD COACH ISSUES UPDATE ON SCOTT WEDGEWOOD

After being stretchered off the ice, it appears that Dallas Stars goalie Scott Wedgewood is alright and in high spirits. The good news is that he was never even brought to the hospital, indicating his condition was never all that serious to begin with. Highly encouraging. Peter DeBoer issued the...
DALLAS, TX
Golf Digest

The Lions had a perfect response to the Buffalo Bills moving Sunday’s game to Detroit due to snow

As you’ve probably already heard, the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns are both headed to Detroit this weekend after the NFL moved Sunday’s game out of the path of a historic lake effect snowstorm, depriving us of perhaps the single greatest snow game in NFL history. If early returns are any indication, however, they made the only decision they possibly could have.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Here's What The Buffalo Bills Stadium Looks Like During Snowstorm

It's safe to say that the weather reports were right on the money when it came to just how much snow was expected at the Buffalo Bills' football stadium this week. Highmark Stadium in upstate New York and the wider Buffalo metro area have been hammered by snowfall over the past 12 hours, with few signs of abating before the accumulation reaches eye level.
BUFFALO, NY
VikingsTerritory

Cowboys Get Boost before Showdown with Vikings

If the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) desire an NFC East crown, they cannot afford to lose at the Minnesota Vikings (8-1) in Week 11. To be sure, win, lose, or draw, the Cowboys will be in a commanding spot to reach the playoffs, possessing a 93% probability of reaching the January tournament through Week 10, per FiveThirtyEight.com. They’re going to be fine.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
markerzone.com

DARRYL SUTTER ELABORATES ON THE PERSONAL NATURE OF TKACHUK'S TRADE REQUEST

No team in the NHL saw a greater exodus of star players than the Calgary Flames. All told, the Flames lost 259 points from four separate players; most of which came from Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau. That magnitude of subtraction would have the utmost affect on any club, but...
NBC Sports

Avalanche stars come to play in win over Kuemper, Caps

Darcy Kuemper faced the team he helped lead to last season’s Stanley Cup title Saturday as the Colorado Avalanche took on the Capitals in D.C., but the goaltender’s former teammates got the better of him in a 4-0 victory. The Avalanche’s two biggest stars -- center Nathan MacKinnon...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Look: Crazy Wind At NFL Stadium On Sunday Afternoon

There's a lot of wind at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. During pregame warmups, the kicking net flew off the Giants' sideline and onto the field, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic. This could make kicking a bit difficult on this cold November day. So far, one field goal has been made, but it came from within 30 yards.
Yardbarker

Ducks News & Rumors: Carrick, Klingberg & More

Much like their results this season, the Anaheim Ducks continue to have ups and downs when it comes to the health of their players. Though they did gain one back, two more fell to the injury bug and reinforcements have had to be summoned from the minors. A pair of milestones and a season debut were on the helm this week as well.
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Sabres’ Luukkonen Gets Another NHL Shot with Recall From AHL

The Buffalo Sabres’ strong start to this season is long gone, and so is the optimism that surrounded it. After playing to a 7-3-0 record through their first 10 games, the Sabres have suddenly dropped seven straight and now find themselves ranked seventh in the Atlantic Division. To make matters worse, goaltender Eric Comrie was lost to a lower-body injury in the second period of Wednesday’s 4-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators after Mathieu Joseph inadvertently barreled into him in the crease.
BUFFALO, NY
lastwordonsports.com

NHL Predictions: November 19 Including Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers

Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is the Vegas Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
markerzone.com

NHL RELEASES OFFICIAL EXPLANATION AFTER TORONTO GOAL CAUSES BACKLASH (VIDEO)

The NHL has decided to officially explain to fans why a Toronto Maple Leafs goal against the Buffalo Sabres Saturday jifht counted despite Buffalo's net being way off its moorings when the puck crossed the line. Here's the replay of the shorthanded goal scored by Mark Giordano. He was clearly pleading his case at the end.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Capitals Kuemper, Aube-Kubel get Stanley Cup rings, visit from old team

WASHINGTON - The wait was worth it for Darcy Kuemper and Nicolas Aube-Kubel. The Washington Capitals goalie and forward were all smiles when they received their 2022 Stanley Cup rings from the Colorado Avalanche after their game at Capital One Arena on Saturday. Kuemper and Aube-Kubel were reunited with their...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy