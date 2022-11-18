Texas A&M women’s volleyball coach Laura "Bird" Kuhn was relieved of her duties, effective immediately, A&M director of athletics Ross Bjork said Monday in a release. “The goal for all our teams at Texas A&M is to perform at a consistently high level and compete for conference and national titles,” Bjork said in a statement. “Given the recruiting base in Texas and support for volleyball, we believe that we can and should be better and that is what the 12th Man deserves. Coach Kuhn is a great person, and we appreciate her service to Texas A&M. We wish her well in her future endeavors. We will begin a national search for a new leader of our volleyball program as we continue toward our mission of creating opportunities through championship athletics.”

