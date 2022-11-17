The market of used cars provides an opportunity to get a good profit, which is much higher than what can be earned on the maintenance or repair of cars. However, such high popularity of used car sales activity does not mean that more than 130,000 companies have found a magic way to make money. It is estimated that almost 70% of cars crossing the borders of EU countries have an odometer reset after deregistration. In addition, every second car on sale has already been repaired. JunkCarsUS, therefore, provides you with the totaled car calculator service, and this article is the first step of advice on legal and financial issues of the used car market.

