PennDOT Announces Plans Display for PA 10 Bridge Project in Berks County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to a virtual plans display for a project to replace the superstructure on the PA 10 (Morgantown Road) Bridge over Tributary to Conestoga Creek in Caernarvon Township and New Morgan Borough, Berks County. The project will include the replacement of the...
Scranton City Council introduces new rental ordinance
SCRANTON — City council voted unanimously Tuesday to introduce a new rental ordinance after tabling the legislation last week. Part of a package of proposed legislation designed to strengthen Scranton’s code enforcement operations, the rental ordinance bolsters rental regulations and establishes that every residential rental unit in Scranton be subject to a health and safety inspection every three years.
Ed Staback, former state representative and Lackawanna County commissioner, dies
Ed Staback, a respected longtime state representative who later served briefly as a Lackawanna County commissioner, died Saturday during one of his regular hunting trips to Nebraska with his son. “He always looked forward to that, he always talked about going,” said Jim Wansacz, a colleague of Staback’s as a...
Congressional candidate sues Luzerne Co. over Election Day issues
The Republican candidate in the 8th U.S. congressional district race is filing suit against Luzerne County's Board of Elections. Jim Bognet filed suit after some Luzerne County polling places ran out of paper for voting machines. Voters were allowed to fill out provisional ballots instead, and a judge extended voting hours in the county.
Evergreen Village manufactured-home park in Upper Mount Bethel sold to residents for $12M
Evergreen Village, a manufactured-home community in Upper Mount Bethel Township, has been sold for $12 million. The buyers are not out-of-area investors or developers. In this case, the people who live at Evergreen are now the owners, assisted by a not-for-profit group known as ROC USA. The ROC stands for "resident owned community."
Factoryville Borough Council appoints new councilman; extends contract with Dalton Police Department
Factoryville Borough Council welcomed a new member. Council unanimously appointed Colin Fricke to fill former council President Chuck Wrobel’s seat. Wrobel resigned Oct. 31, citing a decline in his hearing as his reason. A lifelong Factoryville resident, Fricke, a certified public accountant specializing in public audits, was the only...
Palmer Township in search of just third new legal adviser in 45 years
Palmer Township is looking for just its third municipal solicitor in 45 years. Charles “Chuck” Bruno announced earlier this month he would not accept reappointment for 2023 as the township’s legal adviser, a position he’s held for 24 years. Bruno was appointed by the board to...
Hotel plan for Easton's Centre Square deemed 'appropriate'
EASTON, Pa. – A proposed hotel in downtown Easton is one step closer to becoming reality, as Easton City Council on Tuesday night approved a certificate of appropriateness for the project at 1-6 Centre Square. The proposal, offered by developer and restauranteur Mick Gjevukaj of Enjoy with Gusto Restaurant...
Schuylkill commissioners consider revised public comment policy
POTTSVILLE — Schuylkill County commissioners could vote Wednesday on a revised public comment policy that would allow input only at the beginning of meetings and not a second time at the end. It would also eliminate the option of citizens commenting in writing via email to the county clerk...
Marijuana crimes are unnecessarily clogging up Lehigh Valley courts, new study says
Marijuana cases are placing an unnecessary burden on the region’s criminal justice system, according to a new study by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute. The research and advocacy group based in Allentown reviewed 27,826 criminal cases of all sorts processed in Lehigh County and Northampton County between January 2018 and March 2021 and concluded “marijuana criminalization slows our criminal justice system” and burdens “understaffed public defenders.”
Berks GOP asks court for vote recount in 30 precincts
READING, Pa. — Berks County election officials said Tuesday that their certification of the county's votes will take longer than expected while a legal challenge is sorted out. The Berks County Republican Committee has filed petitions with the county's Court of Common Pleas seeking a recount of the votes...
Shenandoah appoints new fire chief
SHENANDOAH — The borough has appointed Rick Examitas as its new fire chief. Examitas, a former Shenandoah fire marshal and an employee at the Schuylkill County Communications Center, was sworn in by Mayor Andrew Szczyglak at Monday’s council meeting. Examitas will succeed retiring Fire Chief Russell Schumack. The...
Manufactured home community looks to expand in Exeter
EXETER TWP., Pa. — The Exeter Township Planning Commission on Monday night reviewed an application for the expansion of the Lincolnwood community. Lincolnwood is a 170-unit manufactured home community with access from Lincoln Road and Ritz Avenue, just minutes away from Route 422. William Swanick, a senior project manager...
Lehigh Valley nonprofit receives $300,000 state grant to expand services
State Rep. Mike Schlossberg announced today that he secured $300,000 for Danny’s Ride, a Lehigh Valley non-profit organization that provides rides to treatment and other community services for people living with substance abuse disorders to support their recovery. “Danny’s Ride is helping to fill a critical need in our...
Phillipsburg potential home to state-of-the-art recreation field
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg may soon have a state-of-the-art multipurpose field at Walters Park, thanks to the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and the hard work of a handful of private citizens. Town Council heard a presentation Tuesday from project leaders Jeff Finegan and Jim Brennan on the work they...
Luzerne County Drug and Alcohol agency plans to purchase fentanyl test strips
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Speaking during a recent budget presentation, Luzerne County Drug and Alcohol Administrator Ryan Hogan told county council his agency wants to purchase and distribute fentanyl test strips now that they are legal, saying they may help reduce overdose deaths. Pennsylvania Gov....
Bethlehem Area School District hires ex-judge to conduct internal investigation
The Bethlehem Area School Board voted Monday night to hire an ex-Northampton County judge to conduct an unspecified internal investigation. A letter attached to the school board agenda Monday spells out the financial details for hiring Emil Giordano but doesn’t say what Giordano will investigate within the school district.
Bethlehem, Lower Saucon Police Departments are Hiring
The sentence “All I want for Christmas is…” often ends with the name of a popular toy, a trendy article of clothing or an exotic vacation locale. In Lehigh Valley municipalities like the City of Bethlehem and Lower Saucon Township, however, what many officials may be asking Santa for this holiday season is a bit more practical: more police officers.
Red-to-Blue Flip of the Pa. House Came Down to Voters in Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler
Hyper-local voters from Montgomery County communities have statewide political implications. The recent win for Democrat Melissa Cerrato flipped a seat in the Commonwealth’s red-to-blue political spectrum. The majority-party shift resulted from voters in the state’s 151st Legislative District, comprising Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler. Jon Kamp and Scott Calvert brought nationwide coverage of the change to readers of The Wall Street Journal.
Business in Bethlehem has been offering opportunities, work for those with disabilities for over 40 years
Since 1977, Associated Production Services, Inc. has empowered those with physical and intellectual disabilities. APS is a total-service contract packaging company that offers training and wage earning work for those with disabilities in a 5-day-a-week work environment. "It's a really cool program a lot of people don't even know exists,"...
