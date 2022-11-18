ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

bctv.org

PennDOT Announces Plans Display for PA 10 Bridge Project in Berks County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to a virtual plans display for a project to replace the superstructure on the PA 10 (Morgantown Road) Bridge over Tributary to Conestoga Creek in Caernarvon Township and New Morgan Borough, Berks County. The project will include the replacement of the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Scranton City Council introduces new rental ordinance

SCRANTON — City council voted unanimously Tuesday to introduce a new rental ordinance after tabling the legislation last week. Part of a package of proposed legislation designed to strengthen Scranton’s code enforcement operations, the rental ordinance bolsters rental regulations and establishes that every residential rental unit in Scranton be subject to a health and safety inspection every three years.
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Congressional candidate sues Luzerne Co. over Election Day issues

The Republican candidate in the 8th U.S. congressional district race is filing suit against Luzerne County's Board of Elections. Jim Bognet filed suit after some Luzerne County polling places ran out of paper for voting machines. Voters were allowed to fill out provisional ballots instead, and a judge extended voting hours in the county.
WFMZ-TV Online

Hotel plan for Easton's Centre Square deemed 'appropriate'

EASTON, Pa. – A proposed hotel in downtown Easton is one step closer to becoming reality, as Easton City Council on Tuesday night approved a certificate of appropriateness for the project at 1-6 Centre Square. The proposal, offered by developer and restauranteur Mick Gjevukaj of Enjoy with Gusto Restaurant...
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Marijuana crimes are unnecessarily clogging up Lehigh Valley courts, new study says

Marijuana cases are placing an unnecessary burden on the region’s criminal justice system, according to a new study by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute. The research and advocacy group based in Allentown reviewed 27,826 criminal cases of all sorts processed in Lehigh County and Northampton County between January 2018 and March 2021 and concluded “marijuana criminalization slows our criminal justice system” and burdens “understaffed public defenders.”
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks GOP asks court for vote recount in 30 precincts

READING, Pa. — Berks County election officials said Tuesday that their certification of the county's votes will take longer than expected while a legal challenge is sorted out. The Berks County Republican Committee has filed petitions with the county's Court of Common Pleas seeking a recount of the votes...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Shenandoah appoints new fire chief

SHENANDOAH — The borough has appointed Rick Examitas as its new fire chief. Examitas, a former Shenandoah fire marshal and an employee at the Schuylkill County Communications Center, was sworn in by Mayor Andrew Szczyglak at Monday’s council meeting. Examitas will succeed retiring Fire Chief Russell Schumack. The...
SHENANDOAH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Manufactured home community looks to expand in Exeter

EXETER TWP., Pa. — The Exeter Township Planning Commission on Monday night reviewed an application for the expansion of the Lincolnwood community. Lincolnwood is a 170-unit manufactured home community with access from Lincoln Road and Ritz Avenue, just minutes away from Route 422. William Swanick, a senior project manager...
EXETER, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Lehigh Valley nonprofit receives $300,000 state grant to expand services

State Rep. Mike Schlossberg announced today that he secured $300,000 for Danny’s Ride, a Lehigh Valley non-profit organization that provides rides to treatment and other community services for people living with substance abuse disorders to support their recovery. “Danny’s Ride is helping to fill a critical need in our...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Phillipsburg potential home to state-of-the-art recreation field

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg may soon have a state-of-the-art multipurpose field at Walters Park, thanks to the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and the hard work of a handful of private citizens. Town Council heard a presentation Tuesday from project leaders Jeff Finegan and Jim Brennan on the work they...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
sauconsource.com

Bethlehem, Lower Saucon Police Departments are Hiring

The sentence “All I want for Christmas is…” often ends with the name of a popular toy, a trendy article of clothing or an exotic vacation locale. In Lehigh Valley municipalities like the City of Bethlehem and Lower Saucon Township, however, what many officials may be asking Santa for this holiday season is a bit more practical: more police officers.
BETHLEHEM, PA
MONTCO.Today

Red-to-Blue Flip of the Pa. House Came Down to Voters in Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler

Hyper-local voters from Montgomery County communities have statewide political implications. The recent win for Democrat Melissa Cerrato flipped a seat in the Commonwealth’s red-to-blue political spectrum. The majority-party shift resulted from voters in the state’s 151st Legislative District, comprising Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler. Jon Kamp and Scott Calvert brought nationwide coverage of the change to readers of The Wall Street Journal.
HORSHAM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Business in Bethlehem has been offering opportunities, work for those with disabilities for over 40 years

Since 1977, Associated Production Services, Inc. has empowered those with physical and intellectual disabilities. APS is a total-service contract packaging company that offers training and wage earning work for those with disabilities in a 5-day-a-week work environment. "It's a really cool program a lot of people don't even know exists,"...
BETHLEHEM, PA

