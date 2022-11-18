ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

fox4beaumont.com

Meals on Wheels in need of volunteers

BEAUMONT — Meals On Wheels delivers food to seniors in Jefferson and Hardin Counties as part of the non-profit , Nutrition & Services for Seniors, but the mission needs assistance from the community. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports. More information on donating or volunteering can be found HERE.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Reported stabbing leaves one victim in serious condition

BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police responded to a disturbance around 3 p.m. in the 3900 block of Interstate Highway 10 South, at the Holiday Inn on Walden Road. Beaumont Police Officer Haley Morrow confirms there was a stabbing. The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition. The suspected...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Port Arthur Police seek information regarding fuel theft

PORT ARTHUR — According to the PAPD Facebook page, law enforcement is asking for public assistance in identifying a male in the security video below. From the post: On 11/05/2022 and 11/6/2022 at approximately 12:00 AM- 1:00 AM the male seen in the security video committed a theft of fuel.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Outreach efforts ensure families can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal

BEAUMONT — It's been a tough year financially for a lot of people. Going to the grocery store leaves us with sticker shock. Imagine if you were already struggling before inflation hit a 40 year high. Some Other Place in Beaumont helped families shop for what they need at...
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

UPDATE - Missing Evadale man found dead

Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan announced early Tuesday afternoon that a missing Evadale man had been found dead. The discovery occurred as the Jasper County Emergency Corps and deputies were conducting a ground search. Sheriff Mitchel Newman said that the body of 37-year-old Julian Boyd was...
EVADALE, TX
MySanAntonio

These Southeast Texas restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving

If you want to avoid the hassle of preparing a Thanksgiving feast this year, multiple Southeast Texas restaurants are ready to take on the cooking for you. Here’s a rundown of local eateries that’ll be serving turkey, desserts and other items on Thanksgiving:. Saltgrass Steak House. The restaurant’s...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

PA water main repairs continue Tuesday morning

PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur Water Utilities Department says repairs continue Tuesday morning to a major water main break impacting a number of customers. The department reported a water main break at about 7:30 Monday night to a main in the 2900 block of 19th Street. It said residents and businesses may experience low pressure to no water pressure from Gulfway Drive to 25th Street between 5th Avenue and Florida Avenue, and that restoration may take from 8 to 10 hours.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
footballscoop.com

Lamar announces head coaching change

Blane Morgan will not return as Lamar's head coach, the program announced Monday. Morgan led the program for three seasons, one of them being the covid-delayed 2020 campaign. The Cardinals went 5-23 overall and 3-16 in conference play. Finding stability has been a multi-regime challenge for the Beaumont, Texas, based...
BEAUMONT, TX

