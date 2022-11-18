Read full article on original website
fox4beaumont.com
Large crowd attends vigil for victims of Colorado Club Q shooting
BEAUMONT — Dozens of people attended a vigil to remember the lives lost in the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs. Patrons disarmed a gunman after he'd killed five and wounded 17 people Saturday in the shooting at the well-known club for the LGBTQ community. Investigators are trying to...
fox4beaumont.com
Meals on Wheels in need of volunteers
BEAUMONT — Meals On Wheels delivers food to seniors in Jefferson and Hardin Counties as part of the non-profit , Nutrition & Services for Seniors, but the mission needs assistance from the community. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports. More information on donating or volunteering can be found HERE.
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont council approves additional security cameras for parks, community center
BEAUMONT — Beaumont City Council has approved placing security cameras at three additional parks and a community center. A study of 36 Beaumont parks shows Rogers Park, Central Park and Alice Keith Park rank in the top 10 for violent crime and property crime. The city will spend about...
Dream Center of Southeast Texas asking for donations for new women's recovery program
BEAUMONT, Texas — A facility designed to help women going through hard times is set to open December 7, 2022 in Southeast Texas. The "Dream Center" is non-profit with a national reach that provides opportunities for people to rebuild and transform their lives. There is currently a program in...
KFDM-TV
Reported stabbing leaves one victim in serious condition
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police responded to a disturbance around 3 p.m. in the 3900 block of Interstate Highway 10 South, at the Holiday Inn on Walden Road. Beaumont Police Officer Haley Morrow confirms there was a stabbing. The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition. The suspected...
fox4beaumont.com
Port Arthur Police seek information regarding fuel theft
PORT ARTHUR — According to the PAPD Facebook page, law enforcement is asking for public assistance in identifying a male in the security video below. From the post: On 11/05/2022 and 11/6/2022 at approximately 12:00 AM- 1:00 AM the male seen in the security video committed a theft of fuel.
fox4beaumont.com
Outreach efforts ensure families can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal
BEAUMONT — It's been a tough year financially for a lot of people. Going to the grocery store leaves us with sticker shock. Imagine if you were already struggling before inflation hit a 40 year high. Some Other Place in Beaumont helped families shop for what they need at...
'We do this for Pimp C' : 10th Anniversary of UGK Day celebration being held in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — An event celebrating the 10th Anniversary of UGK Day is being held in Port Arthur. The event takes place Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Downtown Pavilion, located at 522 Procter Street. On November 9, 2022, Port Arthur City...
Orange church plans to build family life center in honor of Dannarriah Finley
ORANGE, Texas — Members of the Orange community are planning to take a somber piece of Southeast Texas history and reclaim its purpose. Mt. Zion Baptist Church members are working to make sure The Dannarriah Finley Life Center will stand where their youth center once did. Many living in Orange said they will never forget what happened to her.
13-Year-Old Girl Dead After Motor Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
Texas Police officials report that a teenage girl is dead after the stolen vehicle she was inside crashed into a concrete pillar. The incident took place in Beaumont, 85 miles east of Houston.
fox4beaumont.com
'What's driving you crazy?' special report: Road construction ahead for years
KFDM 6 News' special report earlier this month on the I-10 widening projects trended on KFDM.com for days. Now we help you navigate through upcoming construction projects from the interstate to the surface street in both Beaumont and Port Arthur. The City of Beaumont has completed almost $87 million in...
kjas.com
UPDATE - Missing Evadale man found dead
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan announced early Tuesday afternoon that a missing Evadale man had been found dead. The discovery occurred as the Jasper County Emergency Corps and deputies were conducting a ground search. Sheriff Mitchel Newman said that the body of 37-year-old Julian Boyd was...
fox4beaumont.com
UTILITY ALERT: Water outage could impact some Port Arthur residents for 8-10 hours
PORT ARTHUR — City of Port Arthur - Water Utility crews are repairing a water main break in the 2900 block of 19th Street. Residents and businesses may experience low pressure to no water from Gulfway Drive to 25th Street between 5th Avenue to Florida Avenue. Restoration of service may take from 8 to 10 hours.
4 Texas Cities Among America's Most Dangerous Places
These cities have high rates of violent crimes.
Southeast Texas journalist, political pundit retiring after nearly 40 years
BEAUMONT, Texas — Longtime Opinions Page editor at the Beaumont Enterprise and 12News political pundit, Thomas Taschinger, is calling it quits after nearly 40 years as a journalist in Southeast Texas. Taschinger announced his impending departure from The Enterprise on Sunday in, of course, the pages of the newspaper...
MySanAntonio
These Southeast Texas restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving
If you want to avoid the hassle of preparing a Thanksgiving feast this year, multiple Southeast Texas restaurants are ready to take on the cooking for you. Here’s a rundown of local eateries that’ll be serving turkey, desserts and other items on Thanksgiving:. Saltgrass Steak House. The restaurant’s...
14-year-old driver facing manslaughter charge after crash involving stolen car left 13-year-old girl dead
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 14-year-old is facing a manslaughter charge after a crash involving five minors and a stolen car left a 13-year-old Beaumont girl dead. The 13-year-old girl was later identified as Theresa Franklin. Franklin was killed when the stolen vehicle crashed into a concrete pillar at Major...
fox4beaumont.com
Flipping the switch to a popular Christmas light display at the Jasper County Courthouse
JASPER — Mike Lout/KJAS - Local business leader Tressy Morgan and her team did the honors on Saturday and turned on the lights at the Jasper County Courthouse officially signaling Christmas. Morgan, who is one the owners of Hamburger Depot, took on the project last year and has been...
fox4beaumont.com
PA water main repairs continue Tuesday morning
PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur Water Utilities Department says repairs continue Tuesday morning to a major water main break impacting a number of customers. The department reported a water main break at about 7:30 Monday night to a main in the 2900 block of 19th Street. It said residents and businesses may experience low pressure to no water pressure from Gulfway Drive to 25th Street between 5th Avenue and Florida Avenue, and that restoration may take from 8 to 10 hours.
footballscoop.com
Lamar announces head coaching change
Blane Morgan will not return as Lamar's head coach, the program announced Monday. Morgan led the program for three seasons, one of them being the covid-delayed 2020 campaign. The Cardinals went 5-23 overall and 3-16 in conference play. Finding stability has been a multi-regime challenge for the Beaumont, Texas, based...
