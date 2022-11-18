WARREN, Pa. – The 22nd annual WGH Auxiliary Basket Raffle will be held from Monday, Dec. 5 through Friday, Dec. 9. Tickets will be available from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday (Dec. 5 – 8), and from 7 a.m. – Noon on Friday (Dec. 9). The winner will be drawn at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. Tickets are $1 each, and the winner will be notified by phone (winner does not need to be present to win).

