Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Our local hotshot crew, the Kern Valley Hotshots, are looking to fill positions on their team. The Department of the Interior is holding a job fair on November 19, and 20 at Cal State Northridge's Student Union located at 18111 Nordhoff Street Northridge, CA 91330 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
LOS ANGELES (TND) — The Los Angeles County Health Department has shifted to “strongly recommending” masks following a rise in winter COVID cases. The seven-day average for COVID-19 cases rose 13% in the county compared to last week, and 52% compared to Nov. 1, L.A. County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis indicated during a news conference Thursday.
