Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Our local hotshot crew, the Kern Valley Hotshots, are looking to fill positions on their team. The Department of the Interior is holding a job fair on November 19, and 20 at Cal State Northridge's Student Union located at 18111 Nordhoff Street Northridge, CA 91330 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO