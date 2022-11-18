Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Basketball: Forward Derrick Walker's status day=to-dayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
KSNB Local4
Nebraska senior Caleb Tannor set to tie Husker record
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska fifth-year senior edge rusher Caleb Tannor is poised to play in his 56th career game on Friday against Iowa, tying a Nebraska record. Tannor arrived in Nebraska in 2018 as part of former head coach Scott Frost’s inaugural recruiting class. He’s played in every game since.
KSNB Local4
Huskers Finish Regular Season at Home
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - • The No. 5 Nebraska volleyball team heads into the final weekend of the regular season with a chance to play for a Big Ten championship. The Huskers host No. 3 Wisconsin on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, and they will finish the regular season on Saturday at 8 p.m. against No. 9 Minnesota at the Devaney Center.
KSNB Local4
Husker Football prepping for rivalry game vs. Iowa
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph and several players spoke with the media Tuesday before they travel to Iowa City to play the Iowa Hawkeyes on Black Friday. The Huskers and Hawkeyes will battle for the ‘Heroes Trophy’ for the 12th consecutive year, which the Hawkeyes hold...
KSNB Local4
Joseph prepares for last game as Nebraska’s Interim Head Football Coach
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mickey Joseph has one more game as Nebraska’s Interim Head Football Coach. He spent time reflecting on this season during a press briefing Tuesday. Joseph said he thinks the Huskers are a better team now and he wouldn’t trade the memories he made this season for anything.
KSNB Local4
Huskers visit pediatric patients at Madonna Hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Early Wednesday morning, members of the Husker Football Team took time to visit with pediatric patients at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln. The Husker squad at Madonna consisted of most of the tight end squad, from senior Travis Vokolek, to several red-shirt freshmen. They visited the pediatric department to visit, play catch, and be kids again with the pediatric patients.
KSNB Local4
5-Star Performer: Hitchcock County football claims first state title
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Hitchcock County won its first state high school football championship in program history Monday in a 22-12 victory over Howells-Dodge at Memorial Stadium. “Super, super excited for these kids,” Falcons coach Randall Rath said. “Our community, it’s just awesome. I’m speechless. Built itself a culture of...
KSNB Local4
AAA expecting heavier traffic in Nebraska during Thanksgiving holiday weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is one of the busiest traveling times of the year, with millions of Americans across the country heading out of town for festivities. According to AAA, 54.9 million people are expected to travel across the country. Of those travelers, nearly 49 million will drive and 4.5 million will fly.
KSNB Local4
Hickman man injured in hunting incident in Buffalo County
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hickman man was taken to CHI Health Good Samaritan following a hunting incident Friday morning in Buffalo County. It happened at 8:45 a.m. along the Platte River. Nebraska Game and Parks said the man was taken to the hospital for injuries to his arm...
KSNB Local4
Kenny Chesney to make stop in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kenny Chesney announced his I Go Back 2023 tour schedule, which includes a stop in Lincoln in May. Chesney will be coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena on May 13. Tickets go on sale December 2 at 10 a.m. local time at ticketmaster.com. He will be joined...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska man who rescued family from fiery crash honored with Carnegie Medal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska man credited with saving a family from a fiery crash was given a special honor on Monday. Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska State Patrol recognized Frank Axiotes of Elkhorn with the Carnegie Medal, awarded by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission. The Carnegie Medal is North America’s highest honor for civilian heroism.
KSNB Local4
San Francisco man sentenced to 13 years for transporting drugs in central Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A San Francisco man is the second of three to be sentenced in a drug distribution case. According to officials, 29-year-old Ricardo Jiminez-Noveno was sentenced by United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard to a term of 13 years following his conviction for possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine and marijuana, with the intent to distribute. After he completes his prison sentence, Jiminez-Noveno will also serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
KSNB Local4
Caring for Caregivers: Heritage Communities Associates receive $40,000 gift
OMAHA, Neb. (Press Release) - Heritage Communities, a senior living provider headquartered in Omaha, accepted an anonymous resident’s $40,000 gift to support the Associate Care Fund, a company program that aids employees facing financial hardship. “We’re all in community together at Heritage, living out a legacy of love that...
KSNB Local4
Stolen gun found outside North Star High School; student taken into custody
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A student was taken into custody after a loaded gun was found in a student’s backpack outside North Star High School on Monday. According to officials, North Star’s School Resource Officer was called to the security office by security staff at 9:30 a.m. after a backpack was found outside an exterior door of the school by another member of the staff.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man sentenced to 10 years for meth distribution
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man will spend time in federal prison on drug charges. U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Raymond Moreno, 37, to 10 years in prison for one count of distribution of 5 grams or more of actual methamphetamine and 10 years for one count of distribution of 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine. Those sentences will be served concurrently.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man deemed a career offender gets 19 years on drug charge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is heading to prison for 19 year following his conviction for distribution of methamphetamine of 50 grams or more. U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard handed down the sentence to 24-year-old Austin Kober. The sentence was enhanced because Kober was deemed to be a career offender.
Comments / 0