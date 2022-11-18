Read full article on original website
WBUR
'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.
A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
plymptonhalifaxexpress.com
Historic foundation unearthed
Just 50 feet from Winnetuxet Road, Plympton, near the bank of the Winnetuxet River, this huge foundation was excavated to reveal the size of the building project. The barn was part of a complex that included Blanchard’s Sawmill, a poultry shed, and dairy barn, built in 1897. Also unearthed was this cast iron cylinder with an opening at each end. Do you know what it is? Email deb@whphexpress.com. See page 6 for more about the old barn through the words of Eugene Wright.. Photos by Sandi Neumeister.
Four new bridges for Cape Cod
State officials want Massachusetts residents to weigh in on the designs for a pair of twin bridges to eventually connect Cape Cod to the mainland. Driving the news: MassDOT officials floated the idea of replacing the Bourne and Sagamore bridges with two pairs of twin bridges at a public meeting Tuesday evening.
Cape Cod bridge plan: Replace the 2 current spans with 4 new ones
BOURNE, Mass. — The math may soon be two times two when it comes to replacing the aging Sagamore and Bourne bridges, which connect Cape Cod with the mainland. MassDOT has revealed plans to build 4 new bridges over the Cape Cod Canal, as it still seeks billions of dollars in federal money for the massive undertaking.
WCVB
Marines to kickoff Saturday's Thanksgiving parade in Plymouth
The Army's Golden Knights parachuted into last year's America's Hometown Thanksgiving Parade in Plymouth. This year, it's the Marines' turn to wow the crowd from the sky.
WCVB
New and old restaurants bring flavor to the Outer Cape
NEEDHAM, Mass. — When visitors come to Cape Cod in the summer, they know what’s on the menu: lobster, fried clams, and ice cream. But autumn on the outer Cape means digging a little deeper. For decades, the Bazzano sisters and their family spent their summers on the outer Cape in Eastham. But in 1989, a summer job became a labor of love for the entire family when they boughtHole in One Bakery and Coffee Shop. Everything is done the old-fashioned way at Hole in One – right down to the hand-cut donuts.
barnstableenews.com
TWO DAY FREE HOLIDAY EVENT AT “Gingerbread Lane’ at the Harbor Overlook
Friday, November 25 & Saturday, November 26, 2022, 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. Artist market | Puppet shows| Caroling karaoke| Family fun game zone. Snack Shack with a European twist| Ribbon wishing walk | Good fun and cheer!. Stroll, shop and smile along Hyannis Main Street to the Harbor Overlook.
dirtywatermedia.com
Cozy Curling at Pelham House Resort
There are many notable resorts and hotels in the Cape Cod area but there is no other that matches the ambiance and sleek looking design of the newly renovated Pelham House Resort. The Pelham House Resort located in Dennis Port is the mid-Cape’s premier oceanfront resort. As a family operated destination, this resort prides itself on being an “escape to the Cape ” offering dining, accommodations, activities, live music, and more that are sure to be attractive to all members of the group. From corn hole on the lawn to a rooftop restaurant and bar, what more could one need? With more than 30 oceanview rooms, guests are sure to be serenaded by the sounds of waves crashing on the shore and enter a state of relaxation just from simply peering out their window.
Does Massachusetts Law Allow Dogs to Poop in Neighbor’s Yards?
Even though we've had our dog, Bo, for more than 2 years, I still consider myself a dog rookie. I feel like our family still has so many hacks to learn about being dog owners. When it comes to dogs, one hot topic always seems to be about where they can relieve themselves. We are lucky enough to have an Invisible Fence for our dog, and he has a designated spot in the woods where he takes care of business, which is a super nice feature.
Police: Search underway for 3 suspects who tied up bank workers during robbery on Martha’s Vineyard
TISBURY, Mass. — Police are investigating a bank robbery at the Rockland Trust on Martha’s Vineyard on Thursday. Police on Martha’s Vineyard say they are looking for three armed suspects. Some information was developed that led police to a Holiday Inn in Falmouth and that hotel was evacuated.
theweektoday.com
Lockheed Martin closes its doors in Marion
MARION — The Lockheed Martin facility in Marion, which was originally founded in 1940 as Francis Associates, has finally closed its doors after 82 years, a spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday, Nov. 16. “We have transferred all production work from the Marion facility to other locations,” said Lockheed Martin Spokesperson...
capecoddaily.com
VIOLENT “JANE DOE” ALLEGEDLY JUMPED ON CRUISER, TRIED TO BITE AND DISARM POLICE OFFICERS
HYANNIS – Barnstable police patrol officers reportedly went to check on an adult female apparently pulling on Main Street shop doors and acting erratically at around 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning. At one point, officers reportedly tried to get the unknown female to simply leave and go home when she suddenly turned and jumped on the hood of a police cruiser, holding on and refusing to let go. While being taken into custody, the woman reportedly resisted officers by moving her cuffed hands to the front of her body. And at one point, she allegedly tried to disarm one of the officers by attempting to take his firearm. She also reportedly broke one of the storefront windows during the entire outburst. Later at police headquarters, HN was told the female was still being very uncooperative and not telling them her name. The volatile “Jane Doe” in custody also reportedly tried to bite officers during the booking process. Police sources were uncertain what was causing the female’s violent behavior, but excessive drug use has not been ruled out as a factor. No police officers were seriously injured. [DEVELOPING] P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is brought to you by the Red Hot Chili Peppers… [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] * The details contained in the above report are based on police radio transmissions, observations on scene, and information from police sources on scene. The defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. The post VIOLENT “JANE DOE” ALLEGEDLY JUMPED ON CRUISER, TRIED TO BITE AND DISARM POLICE OFFICERS first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
whdh.com
‘It was only a matter of time before I got caught’: School bus driver facing OUI charge
A 53-year-old Hanover woman was arraigned on drunken driving and child endangerment charges Friday after police say she was drunk behind the wheel while transporting dozens of kids in Pembroke. Police say Bethann Sweeney was visible drunk when she was stopped while driving 28 teens and two adults home from...
