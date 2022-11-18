ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weakley County, TN

localmemphis.com

West Tennessee man indicted for distribution of heroin and fentanyl

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee man was indicted after a 7-month joint drug investigation led by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. According to the TBI, the investigation began in April. Agents and investigators with the Drug Investigation Division of the TBI, and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department worked...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Man arrested for aggravated robbery in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department says a man has been taken into custody for aggravated robbery. The police department says that on Saturday, November 19, a man entered the State Finance on South Highland Avenue around 1:30 p.m. The department says he demanded money from employees at...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

West Tennessee church taking donations for upcoming giveaway

GREENFIELD, Tenn. — A Greenfield church is hosting a free giveaway in December. Greenfield First Baptist Church says they will be hosting the giveaway on Saturday, December 10. Items available will include gently used clothes, household items, toys, and non-perishable food items. You can drop off items to be...
GREENFIELD, TN
WATE

Cedar Grove Marina: 2 houseboats burn on Norris Lake

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Two houseboats burned Tuesday night at a marina on Norris Lake, according to the Cedar Grove Marina & Campground. The marina posted about the incident on its social media. The marina said that two houseboats on the buoy-line burned while on the Cape Norris...
NEW TAZEWELL, TN
radionwtn.com

Carroll County Home Lost To Fire

McKenzie, Tenn.–A Carroll County family lost their home to fire Sunday evening. No one was reported injured and firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to other nearby homes. The McKenzie Fire & Rescue was called to 214 Blooming Grove Road at 5:1 p.m. and found the...
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

LGBTQ+ resources available nationally, West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — On Saturday, November 19, a shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado left five people dead, and 19 others injured. Since the shooting, the Colorado Springs community has been working to ensure those lost are remembered by their correct identity, as well as honored among the community.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WBBJ

Ronald Allen Adkins

Ronald Allen Adkins, age 70, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the Bells Nursing Home. The family has honored his wishes for cremation and a service will be scheduled at a later date. Ron was born in Dyersburg, TN on July 22, 1952. He grew up in Chicago, IL,...
BROWNSVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Doris Ervin Crawford

Doris Ervin Crawford, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral Services will be conducted on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home. Burial to follow in the Oakwood Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 12:30 P.M. until the service hour at 2:00 P.M.
WHITEVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Jackson councilman, church hosting Thanksgiving Day luncheon

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson city councilman, along with a church, are hosting a Thanksgiving Day luncheon. According to a news release, Councilman for District 2 Johnny Dodd is hosting the luncheon at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church at 225 Daugherty Street in Jackson on Thursday. The luncheon will be...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

City of Jackson introduces new recycling challenge

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has introduced a new challenge to residents through the holiday season. The TerraCycle Solo Cup challenge allows citizens of the Hub City to participate and ship out any size Solo Cup, of any brand, to help the city in their new recycling challenge.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Mrs. Rose Mary Bruce

Services for Mrs. Rose Mary Bruce, age 72 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the Gospel Temple Holiness Church. The interment will be in the Parkway Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 6:00-7:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Free meals given out by church in West Tennessee

BELLS, Tenn. — The season of giving is upon us, and a local church has made it their mission to help people celebrate Thanksgiving. Members of the Knee Temple Church handed out 100 Thanksgiving meals to people in Bells and the surrounding areas on Tuesday. Members says this is...
BELLS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

I-40 shut down between Memphis and Jackson, TDOT says

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — People traveling between Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee ran into a Thanksgiving travel nightmare on Wednesday. Westbound traffic on I-40 between Memphis and Jackson was shut down due to a crash, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT said the crash happened around 1:07...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Housing study, Great Wolf Lodge discussed during Nov. meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Board of Commissioners held its November meeting. With big companies coming into Jackson in the next few years, it was announced that a housing study will be performed to see how the significant growth of residents will affect the city. Kyle Spurgeon, the...
MADISON COUNTY, TN

