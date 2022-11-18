Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Former firefighter pleads guilty to series of West Tennessee arsons
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A former volunteer firefighter has pled guilty to a series of arsons in West Tennessee. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 27-year-old Codie Austin Clark was arrested in April 2021 in connection to a fire at New Salem Presbyterian Church in Sharon. The TBI...
WBBJ
West Tennessee Christmas Parades for 2022
Visit Jackson, Tennessee shared a list of Christmas Parades in West Tennessee.
localmemphis.com
West Tennessee man indicted for distribution of heroin and fentanyl
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee man was indicted after a 7-month joint drug investigation led by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. According to the TBI, the investigation began in April. Agents and investigators with the Drug Investigation Division of the TBI, and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department worked...
WBBJ
Man arrested for aggravated robbery in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department says a man has been taken into custody for aggravated robbery. The police department says that on Saturday, November 19, a man entered the State Finance on South Highland Avenue around 1:30 p.m. The department says he demanded money from employees at...
WBBJ
West Tennessee church taking donations for upcoming giveaway
GREENFIELD, Tenn. — A Greenfield church is hosting a free giveaway in December. Greenfield First Baptist Church says they will be hosting the giveaway on Saturday, December 10. Items available will include gently used clothes, household items, toys, and non-perishable food items. You can drop off items to be...
WATE
Cedar Grove Marina: 2 houseboats burn on Norris Lake
NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Two houseboats burned Tuesday night at a marina on Norris Lake, according to the Cedar Grove Marina & Campground. The marina posted about the incident on its social media. The marina said that two houseboats on the buoy-line burned while on the Cape Norris...
radionwtn.com
Carroll County Home Lost To Fire
McKenzie, Tenn.–A Carroll County family lost their home to fire Sunday evening. No one was reported injured and firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to other nearby homes. The McKenzie Fire & Rescue was called to 214 Blooming Grove Road at 5:1 p.m. and found the...
WBBJ
LGBTQ+ resources available nationally, West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — On Saturday, November 19, a shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado left five people dead, and 19 others injured. Since the shooting, the Colorado Springs community has been working to ensure those lost are remembered by their correct identity, as well as honored among the community.
KFVS12
Police: Young Caruthersville child flown to hospital for treatment of drugs
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police are investigating what caused a young child to be hospitalized. Officers were called to Pemiscot Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, November 22 in reference to a sick child. Police said the child was being treated for drugs in their system. The child was later flown...
WBBJ
Ronald Allen Adkins
Ronald Allen Adkins, age 70, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the Bells Nursing Home. The family has honored his wishes for cremation and a service will be scheduled at a later date. Ron was born in Dyersburg, TN on July 22, 1952. He grew up in Chicago, IL,...
WBBJ
Doris Ervin Crawford
Doris Ervin Crawford, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral Services will be conducted on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home. Burial to follow in the Oakwood Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 12:30 P.M. until the service hour at 2:00 P.M.
WBBJ
Jackson councilman, church hosting Thanksgiving Day luncheon
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson city councilman, along with a church, are hosting a Thanksgiving Day luncheon. According to a news release, Councilman for District 2 Johnny Dodd is hosting the luncheon at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church at 225 Daugherty Street in Jackson on Thursday. The luncheon will be...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 11/22/22 – 11/23/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/22/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/23/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
City of Jackson introduces new recycling challenge
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has introduced a new challenge to residents through the holiday season. The TerraCycle Solo Cup challenge allows citizens of the Hub City to participate and ship out any size Solo Cup, of any brand, to help the city in their new recycling challenge.
WBBJ
Mrs. Rose Mary Bruce
Services for Mrs. Rose Mary Bruce, age 72 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the Gospel Temple Holiness Church. The interment will be in the Parkway Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 6:00-7:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel.
WBBJ
Free meals given out by church in West Tennessee
BELLS, Tenn. — The season of giving is upon us, and a local church has made it their mission to help people celebrate Thanksgiving. Members of the Knee Temple Church handed out 100 Thanksgiving meals to people in Bells and the surrounding areas on Tuesday. Members says this is...
fox17.com
Tennessee family searches for answers in farmer's gruesome murder
When someone confesses to a murder in a suicide note, you would think the case would be solved. But a family in Benton County is far from satisfied with this confession, and you are about to find out why:. Tim Ring worked hard all his life. For 20 years he...
I-40 shut down between Memphis and Jackson, TDOT says
FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — People traveling between Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee ran into a Thanksgiving travel nightmare on Wednesday. Westbound traffic on I-40 between Memphis and Jackson was shut down due to a crash, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT said the crash happened around 1:07...
thunderboltradio.com
TDOT Approves Detour Route Change for Tractor-Trailer Traffic in Obion County
After several consultations with Obion County Mayor Steve Carr, the Tennessee Department of Transportation will change a detour route for semi-tractor trailer trucks. The change in traffic was forced due to the closure of Highway 51, from Union City to Fulton, because of work on the I-69 project. The current...
WBBJ
Housing study, Great Wolf Lodge discussed during Nov. meeting
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Board of Commissioners held its November meeting. With big companies coming into Jackson in the next few years, it was announced that a housing study will be performed to see how the significant growth of residents will affect the city. Kyle Spurgeon, the...
