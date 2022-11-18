Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
19-Year-Old Ohio Woman Texts Friend, "Open the Door." According to the Friend, She Never ArrivedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Lost Columbus communities reborn with Ghost Neighborhoods ProjectThe LanternColumbus, OH
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
NHL
Penguins Made Sure Malkin's Wife and Son Witnessed Milestone Game
Director of team operations Jason Seidling came up with the idea for Nikita to read the starting lineup ahead of Evgeni's 1,000th game. For a while, the Penguins two franchise centers had been fortunate to hit their millennial milestones in Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby got his 1,000th career point on Feb....
NHL
Flyers remember young fan on Hockey Fights Cancer night
PHILADELPHIA -- AJ Grande wouldn't have liked the attention, his mom was sure of that, but she's confident he would have found a way to enjoy being in the spotlight Monday. Grande was among those honored by the Philadelphia Flyers during their Hockey Fights Cancer game against the Calgary Flames. The 19-year-old from Springfield, Pennsylvania, died Oct. 12 after an 18-month battle with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of soft-tissue cancer.
NHL
3 Takeaways: Beauvillier Caps Gutsy Comeback with OT Winner vs Leafs
Anthony Beauvillier scores OT winner, Cal Clutterbuck sets hits record in 3-2 comeback win over Maple Leafs. There were plenty of emotions in the New York Islanders locker room on Monday night. There was elation from Anthony Beauvillier, who capped a 3-2 Islanders comeback over the Toronto Maple Leafs with...
NHL
2023 Caps Canine Calendar Now Available
Proceeds Benefit Wolf Trap Animal Rescue and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation. Arlington, Va. - The 2023 Capitals Canine Calendar is now available for purchase, with proceeds benefitting Wolf Trap Animal Rescue (WTAR) and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation. The calendar costs $20 and is available for purchase online at...
NHL
State Your Case: Will Karlsson have 100 points this season for Sharks?
NHL.com writers debate if 32-year-old can be first defenseman to reach total since 1991-92 Erik Karlsson has gotten off to an incredible start this season. The San Jose Sharks defenseman has 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists), tied for third in the NHL behind Edmonton Oilers forwards Connor McDavid (35 points; 16 goals, 19 assists) and Leon Draisaitl (31 points; 11 goals, 20 assists). He leads League defensemen in points; Adam Fox of the New York Rangers is second with 21 points (six goals, 15 assists).
NHL
MTL@CBJ: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (9-9-1) open a two-game road trip with a date against the Columbus Blue Jackets (7-10-1) on Wednesday before traveling to Chicago on Friday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup:. 1. Wednesday's game is the second half of a back-to-back. The Canadiens dropped...
NHL
Reaves traded to Wild by Rangers
New York receives fifth-round draft pick in 2025 for forward. Ryan Reaves was traded to the Minnesota Wild from the New York Rangers on Wednesday. New York received a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The 35-year-old forward has no points and 12 penalty minutes in 12 games this...
NHL
Sabres end eight-game losing streak, cruise past Canadiens
MONTREAL -- The Buffalo Sabres ended an eight-game losing streak with a 7-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday. Jeff Skinner had two goals and three assists, and Tage Thompson had a goal and three assists for the Sabres (8-11-0), who scored three times in the first 2:13 of the game. Craig Anderson made 29 saves.
NHL
Devils Aim for Record 14th Straight Versus Leafs | PREVIEW
The Devils meet the Toronto Maple Leafs at Prudential Center, looking for their 14th straight win which would be a new franchise record. With another sellout crowd expected, fans who have tickets for the game are encouraged to arrive early to ensure smooth entry into the building. You can watch...
NHL
LA Kings vs. New York Rangers: How to Watch
Back on home ice, the Kings look to stop a two-game skid as they face Rangers. What you need to know ahead of the game against the New York Rangers:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Capitals
Winless in their seven games, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-8-4) are in DC on Wednesday evening to take on Peter Laviolette's Washington Capitals (7-10-3) at Capital One Arena. Game time is 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be nationally televised on TNT. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with...
NHL
Need to Know: Bruins at Lightning
TAMPA - The Bruins' schedule is about to ratchet up a notch. Over the next 10 games, the Black & Gold will do battle against eight teams that are currently within the playoff structure. And it all begins with Monday night's tilt against the rival Tampa Bay Lightning, the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions, at Amalie Arena.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Blue Jackets 5, Panthers 3
From a lack of high-danger chances to more goals for Matthew Tkachuk, here are five takeaways from Sunday's loss in Columbus. Even with sizeable advantages in both shot attempts and scoring chances, the Florida Panthers saw their losing streak hit three games with a 5-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Sunday.
NHL
Gourde Scouts His 'Bobble'
In the first of five bobblehead giveaways for fans attending Kraken home games, fan favorite Yanni Gourde's likeness debuts Wednesday. Here's what he thinks. Last Thursday morning before playing his 400th NHL game, an overtime home against the New York Rangers, Kraken forward Yanni Gourde answered questions about the feat with his usual humility and gratitude about playing a game he loves. Then the hard-nosed reporting group fired away the tough questions - about whether Gourde had yet viewed his bobblehead likeness?
NHL
Malkin surprised by son, who reads Penguins lineup for 1,000th NHL game
Teammates have fun, mimic forward's unique warmup routine on emotional night. In a career that has spanned 17 NHL seasons and 1,000 games, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin hasn't earned a reputation for showing his emotions. Sunday in Chicago was a different story. The Penguins celebrated Malkin reaching the 1,000...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Canadiens
MONTREAL - The Sabres will have a trio of additions to their lineup when they play the last of three straight road games tonight against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Center. Tyson Jost, claimed off waivers from Minnesota on Saturday, will make his Sabres debut at forward while Zemgus Girgensons will return from a one-game absence. Mattias Samuelsson will return on defense after missing a month with a lower-body injury.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ PENGUINS
FLAMES (9-7-2) @ PENGUINS (9-7-3) 5 P.M. MT | TV: Sportsnet 1 | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (16) Goals - Nazem Kadri (8) Penguins:. Points - Sidney Crosby (27) Goals - Crosby &...
NHL
Preview: Blues at Sabres
BLUES The St. Louis Blues have bounced back from an early rough patch in historic fashion. After beating the Anaheim Ducks for the second time in a row on Monday, the Blues are now on a seven-game win streak - the most in NHL history following eight straight losses. "You...
NHL
30 All-Time Best Draft Choices | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler runs through his list of 30 best all-time draft choices. Within a space of eight years, the New Jersey Devils annexed three Stanley Cups and came close to making it four titles in 2001. Each triumph -- not to mention seasons before and after the title years --...
Comments / 0