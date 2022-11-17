ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

sanatogapost.com

Route 100 Lanes Close Monday for Bridge Inspections

POTTSTOWN PA – Periodic lane closures in both directions on Route 100, between the interchanges of U.S. Route 422 and King Street across Pottstown Borough and North Coventry Township, are scheduled for Monday (Nov. 21, 2022) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported.
POTTSTOWN, PA
bctv.org

Berks County: Upcoming Road Work

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Ground Broken for Luxury Housing Complex in Downingtown

The 400 unit luxury housing complex will be located in Downingtown.Photo byImage via The Daily Local News. Fernmoor Homes has officially broke ground for the 400-unit luxury development coming to Downingtown. Mi-Place will offer 200 three-bedroom homes with garages and 200 one and two-bedroom apartments, according to The Daily Local News.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
WGAL

Dauphin water main slowly being repaired

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Update: Crews have said that they have finished fixing the water break and the hundreds left without water will be gaining it back. Crews remain on the scene of a water main break in Dauphin County on Sunday. Dispatchers say it was in the...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Inside The President's House

Inside The President’s House

Tucked in a wooded glade back a lengthy lane in Bern Township stands a nearly two-century-old stately Georgian revival manor house where, truly, the spirited presences of Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana rule the domain. The house, built in 1840 by a prominent Berks limestone quarry owner, has pretty much from its start been a center of social life for the region’s industrial, civic and social leaders. Its architecture – both original and later additions – have drawn praise in the profession. And, for the past dozen years, the property has gained an academic distinction as well: it is the official Alvernia University president’s residence. The property is known as Cedar Hill Farms, located off the aptly named Cedar Hill Drive. It was gifted to Alvernia by Carolyn and Jerome Holleran in 2010. The couple well recalls the day they informed then Alvernia President Thomas Flynn of the offer.
BERN TOWNSHIP, PA
Berks Weekly

Western Berks paramedics settle into newly rebuilt station after 2021 fire

On February 18th, 2021, tragedy struck the Western Berks Ambulance station in West Lawn. An idle ambulance parked outside the station suddenly caught on fire. The vehicle was inactive for about 30 minutes before the fire broke out. Thankfully, the Spring Township Fire Department made a tremendous effort to knock down the fire. Without their help, the entire building would have caught fire, and the building’s integrity would’ve been ruined.
WEST LAWN, PA
glensidelocal.com

County residents may see 8% tax increase and “tripledemic”

MontCo officials presented preliminary 2023 General Fund budget and Capital Fund budgets on Thursday. The proposal included a real estate tax increase of 8%. MontCo commissioners voted 2-1 in favor of the budget, which will be advertised for public review and a final vote next month. County revenues are projected...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Funding secured for Lehigh Valley Health Network's emergency department

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - $6.5 million from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will go to the Lehigh Valley Health Network's 17th St. Emergency Department in Allentown. The money will be used to relocate and expand the city's emergency department which has not been renovated in over 30 years. The proposed...
ALLENTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

State Police Reminder: Local Trail Safety Now Goes Beyond Pedestrian Slips and Cyclists’ Tumbles

Montgomery County has seen a recent uptick in car break-ins adjacent to its parks and recreation spaces. When thinking about trail safety in Montgomery County’s vast array of outdoor assets — its trails, parks, and open spaces — most residents think of avoiding bodily harm. And while reminders about slip-and-fall incidents or bicycle tumbles are always valuable, the Pa. State Police is warning about another hazard, as reported by Joe Zlomek in The Sanatoga Post.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

$2 Million Grant Given to DRIVE for Sunbury Hospital Revitalization

SUNBURY – More resources are being put into revitalizing the former Sunbury Community Hospital. State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) announced Friday a $2 million grant was awarded to DRIVE, the valley’s economic development entity. The funds will go toward DRIVE’s revitalization of the former hospital, which was donated to DRIVE by UPMC last May.
SUNBURY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Some homeowners, landlords to be eligible for 'Whole Home Repair Program'

HARRISBURG, Pa. - There's a program on the way to help some homeowners and landlords fix up homes in Pennsylvania. Local officials and politicians talked about the Whole Home Repair Program Friday in Allentown. It will offer $125 million in grants and loans. Some low-income homeowners and landlords who own...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Berks Weekly

Berks Weekly is an independent, locally owned, digital newspaper featuring the latest top stories and headlines from Reading and Berks County, Pennsylvania.

 https://berksweekly.com

