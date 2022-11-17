Read full article on original website
Route 100 Lanes Close Monday for Bridge Inspections
POTTSTOWN PA – Periodic lane closures in both directions on Route 100, between the interchanges of U.S. Route 422 and King Street across Pottstown Borough and North Coventry Township, are scheduled for Monday (Nov. 21, 2022) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported.
Berks County: Upcoming Road Work
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone...
State grant will be used to build apartments in the Schuylkill Trust building
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - The upper six floors of the Schuykill Trust Company building in Pottsville are to be turned into apartments. Thanks to a $3 million state grant, Pottsville Centre, LLC will transform the floors into 60 market-rate apartments. The owner of the building will match the grant with a...
Ground Broken for Luxury Housing Complex in Downingtown
The 400 unit luxury housing complex will be located in Downingtown.Photo byImage via The Daily Local News. Fernmoor Homes has officially broke ground for the 400-unit luxury development coming to Downingtown. Mi-Place will offer 200 three-bedroom homes with garages and 200 one and two-bedroom apartments, according to The Daily Local News.
Dauphin water main slowly being repaired
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Update: Crews have said that they have finished fixing the water break and the hundreds left without water will be gaining it back. Crews remain on the scene of a water main break in Dauphin County on Sunday. Dispatchers say it was in the...
Inside The President’s House
Tucked in a wooded glade back a lengthy lane in Bern Township stands a nearly two-century-old stately Georgian revival manor house where, truly, the spirited presences of Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana rule the domain. The house, built in 1840 by a prominent Berks limestone quarry owner, has pretty much from its start been a center of social life for the region’s industrial, civic and social leaders. Its architecture – both original and later additions – have drawn praise in the profession. And, for the past dozen years, the property has gained an academic distinction as well: it is the official Alvernia University president’s residence. The property is known as Cedar Hill Farms, located off the aptly named Cedar Hill Drive. It was gifted to Alvernia by Carolyn and Jerome Holleran in 2010. The couple well recalls the day they informed then Alvernia President Thomas Flynn of the offer.
Western Berks paramedics settle into newly rebuilt station after 2021 fire
On February 18th, 2021, tragedy struck the Western Berks Ambulance station in West Lawn. An idle ambulance parked outside the station suddenly caught on fire. The vehicle was inactive for about 30 minutes before the fire broke out. Thankfully, the Spring Township Fire Department made a tremendous effort to knock down the fire. Without their help, the entire building would have caught fire, and the building’s integrity would’ve been ruined.
County residents may see 8% tax increase and “tripledemic”
MontCo officials presented preliminary 2023 General Fund budget and Capital Fund budgets on Thursday. The proposal included a real estate tax increase of 8%. MontCo commissioners voted 2-1 in favor of the budget, which will be advertised for public review and a final vote next month. County revenues are projected...
Sheetz drops unleaded 88 prices to $1.99/gallon for thanksgiving holiday
Sheetz has announced it will kick off the holiday season by reducing the price of Unleaded 88 to $1.99 a gallon. This limited time promotion will began Monday, November 21st and last through November 28, 2022. “Sheetz is a family owned and operated company and at the heart of everything...
Funding secured for Lehigh Valley Health Network's emergency department
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - $6.5 million from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will go to the Lehigh Valley Health Network's 17th St. Emergency Department in Allentown. The money will be used to relocate and expand the city's emergency department which has not been renovated in over 30 years. The proposed...
Thanksgiving meals, food distributions available throughout Berks County
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and many local organizations have stepped up to help families across the region by providing Thanksgiving meals, giving away turkey’s and hosting food distribution events. Helping Harvest 117 Morgan Drive Reading, PA 19608; (610) 926-5802. Call for a complete listing of Thanksgiving meals.
State Police Reminder: Local Trail Safety Now Goes Beyond Pedestrian Slips and Cyclists’ Tumbles
Montgomery County has seen a recent uptick in car break-ins adjacent to its parks and recreation spaces. When thinking about trail safety in Montgomery County’s vast array of outdoor assets — its trails, parks, and open spaces — most residents think of avoiding bodily harm. And while reminders about slip-and-fall incidents or bicycle tumbles are always valuable, the Pa. State Police is warning about another hazard, as reported by Joe Zlomek in The Sanatoga Post.
Christmas Tree Farm’s Wedding Venue Thrives With Constant Improvement
BERNVILLE, Pa. — When one of the Reinhart family’s daughters was getting married in 2016, they didn’t realize they needed to book wedding venues months to years in advance. So four months out, what did they do? Host the wedding in their pre-1850s barn. The photos were...
$2 Million Grant Given to DRIVE for Sunbury Hospital Revitalization
SUNBURY – More resources are being put into revitalizing the former Sunbury Community Hospital. State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) announced Friday a $2 million grant was awarded to DRIVE, the valley’s economic development entity. The funds will go toward DRIVE’s revitalization of the former hospital, which was donated to DRIVE by UPMC last May.
This Bucks County Borough Will Be Celebrating Their 108th Christmas Tree Lighting Next Week
The event is expected to bring in a large amount of people from inside and outside the area. One of Bucks County’s most popular boroughs will be lighting their large Christmas tree next week, a great activity for family and friends. Staff writers at Discover Doylestown wrote about the details for the event.
Some homeowners, landlords to be eligible for 'Whole Home Repair Program'
HARRISBURG, Pa. - There's a program on the way to help some homeowners and landlords fix up homes in Pennsylvania. Local officials and politicians talked about the Whole Home Repair Program Friday in Allentown. It will offer $125 million in grants and loans. Some low-income homeowners and landlords who own...
Moffa concedes, Hogan takes 142nd state House district in Bucks County with 53-vote difference
Democrat Mark Moffa has conceded the race for the 142nd state House district seat in Bucks County. Republican Joe Hogan wins with 53 votes over Moffa, according to Bucks County’s unofficial election results as of Friday afternoon. The balance of power in the Pennsylvania House was left up to...
This Bucks County Township Just Approved Over 100 New Townhomes to be Built
The township's planning commission has approved of the new development of houses in the area.Image via Kari Dimmick/ WFMZ 69. A Bucks County township has just approved the construction of over 100 new houses in a nearby development, as well as other building plans. Kari Dimmick wrote about the recent housing development for WFMZ 69 News.
Scrapyard firefight stokes plumes of smoke and steam in Allentown (PHOTOS)
The Allentown Fire Department was battling a fire in an outdoor scrapyard at a metal recycler Saturday morning in the city, and monitoring runoff to area storm drains. It was reported about 8:40 a.m. as a piece of machinery called a baler on fire at EMR Metal Recycling, 802 N. 13th St. at Sumner Avenue, according to emergency radio broadcasts.
Berks center examines how telephone poles can help stop the spotted lanternfly
The Penn State Berks Center for the Agricultural Sciences and a Sustainable Environment is studying the role that telephone poles can play in monitoring and eradicating the invasive spotted lanternfly. The CASSE continues to be one of the main research sites surveying effective procedures in the control of the invasive...
