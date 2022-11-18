ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska rallies in second half, beats UAPB 82-58

LINCOLN, Neb. — Juwan Gary scored 17 points, Blaise Keita had a double-double, and Nebraska rallied in the second half to defeat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 82-58. The Cornhuskers trailed 39-36 at halftime then shot 57% in the second half, outscoring the Golden Lions 46-19. Keita scored 13 of his 14 points after intermission and finished with 10 rebounds. C.J. Wilcher had 15 points and Wilhelm Breidenbach 10 off the bench for Nebraska. Gary had seven rebounds. Freshman guard Zach Reinhart led UAPB with 17 points in 30 minutes of play off the bench. Shaun Doss Jr. scored 12 points, eight below his average.
No. 18 Arizona uses balance to beat Long Beach St. 86-64

TUCSON — Esmery Martinez scored 19 points and Jade Loville scored 18 points and No. 18 Arizona beat Long Beach State 86-64. Arizona broke open a close game outscoring Long Beach State 28-12 in the fourth quarter. The Beach led 16-10 after the first quarter and started the second with a 9-2 run for a 13-point lead before Arizona proceeded to outscore Long Beach State 28-14 over the final eight minutes of the half for a 40-39 lead at halftime. Malia Bambrick scored 14 points and Tori Harris 12 for the Beach.
Cryer scores 28, lifts No. 5 Baylor past No. 8 UCLA 80-75

LAS VEGAS — LJ Cryer scored 28 points in a potential March preview to lead No. 5 Baylor to an 80-75 victory over eighth-ranked UCLA in Sunday's consolation game of the Continental Tire Main Event. This game had postseason intensity with 13 lead changes until the Bears took the lead for good at 61-53 with an 11-point run midway through the second half. UCLA stayed within range, but didn't catch Baylor. Cryer helped make sure of that, as did Adam Flagler, who scored 22 points.
