OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County man is in jail without bail. Owego Police arrested 38-year-old Bo Angel last week after an investigation into a domestic violence incident on Adaline Street. He was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s custody and remanded to Tioga County Jail without bail. Angel is facing three felonies including burglary, strangulation, and criminal contempt for violating an order of protection. He is additionally charged with misdemeanors of unlawful imprisonment, obstruction of breathing, assault, and preventing a 911 call.

TIOGA COUNTY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO