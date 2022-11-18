Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
EPAC’s ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ Delivers the Right Punch!Colin Munro WoodEndicott, NY
City of Ithaca to be awarded Climate Champion Community AwardGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney GeneralGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Related
967thevine.com
NYSP at Ithaca seek help identifying theft suspect
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – New York State Police at Ithaca are looking for help identifying a theft suspect in the Village of Lansing. Authorities say the man pictured below entered Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Shops at Ithaca Mall around 4:23 p.m. on November 14th and left the store without paying for several items. He allegedly stole an air gun, a CO2 powered arrow rifle, and two cylinders of propane.
967thevine.com
Commercial burglary arrest in City of Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A commercial burglary in the City of Ithaca. The Ithaca Police Department responded to a commercial building in the 100 block of East Seneca Street at approximately 9:28 a.m. Tuesday for a reported burglary in progress. A female suspect was located inside and arrested. 26-year-old Gracie Schoffner is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor tampering. She is due in Ithaca City Court tomorrow morning.
967thevine.com
Ithaca man faces Newfield burglary charge
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — A burglary charge in Newfield. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Little Lawn Equipment on Wednesday night around 11PM for a reported theft. They say evidence collected at the scene points to 29-year-old Ithaca man Leandre Lovett as the suspect. Lovett was arrested just...
967thevine.com
Tompkins, Cortland, Erie County residents share their favorite Thanksgiving dishes
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Every family has their own Thanksgiving traditions and favorite foods. WHCU’s Mathew Adams hit the road to find out what people’s favorite dishes are, and why it’s not Thanksgiving without them. Mat on the Street is a bi-weekly segment that airs Fridays...
967thevine.com
Multiple felonies for Tioga County man in alleged domestic violence incident
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County man is in jail without bail. Owego Police arrested 38-year-old Bo Angel last week after an investigation into a domestic violence incident on Adaline Street. He was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s custody and remanded to Tioga County Jail without bail. Angel is facing three felonies including burglary, strangulation, and criminal contempt for violating an order of protection. He is additionally charged with misdemeanors of unlawful imprisonment, obstruction of breathing, assault, and preventing a 911 call.
967thevine.com
Free Thanksgiving meal happening Wednesday in Nichols
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s an early Thanksgiving lunch planned in Tioga County. Homemade food will be served for free. The meal happens from 11AM to 1PM tomorrow at Catholic Charities’ Tioga Outreach Center in Nichols. Organizers say to bring your own container. Catholic Charities is also...
967thevine.com
Gas prices go lower as Thanksgiving nears
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The cost of gas is trending down entering a busy travel week. Triple-A says the statewide average is $3.85. That’s a five-cent drop from a week ago. The cost of oil is also lower this week. In Ithaca, the average gas price has remained...
967thevine.com
TCHD looking to hire Community Health Nurses, will host webinar
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department is hosting a webinar for prospective employees. The Community Health Services Division is looking to hire Community Health Nurses. The full-time position focuses on communicable disease surveillance and management and will include working at immunization clinics. If you’re eligible and interested, you’re invited to apply. A live virtual information session and Q&A happens Tuesday, November 29th, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
967thevine.com
Donations needed for Tompkins County Share the Warmth event
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Donations are needed for a winter clothing giveaway in Tompkins County. Catholic Charities Tompkins/Tioga needs items for the annual Share the Warmth event, which will be held the weeks of December 5th-9th, and December 12th-16th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day. They’re looking for new and gently used clean outerwear, including children’s and larger sizes 2X and up, boots, coats, snow pants, blankets, hats, and mittens for all.
967thevine.com
Tompkins County Medical Director gives tips on staying healthy for Thanksgiving
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — It’s Thanksgiving Eve, so what’s the best way to stay germ-free for the holiday?. Tompkins County Medical Director Dr. William Klepack says wearing a mask and using hand sanitizer can help. He says the community is dealing with RSV, the flu, and COVID-19.
967thevine.com
Cayuga Medical Center moves to prevent opioid overdoses
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – CMC is joining other organizations efforts in Tompkins County as an Opioid Overdose Prevention Program. The hospital emergency department joins a number of community organizations that offer naloxone (Narcan) on-site for free. Naloxone reverses overdoses and saves lives, but it must be administered early. The announcement comes on the heels of a recent notice from the Tompkins County Health Department highlighting the urgency of preventing overdoses, as the number of drug related deaths has risen since 2020.
Comments / 0