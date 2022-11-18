ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Othello, WA

Othello School District starts meal train for surviving family members of students who perished in canoeing accident

By Shawn Goggins
ifiberone.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Shop burned in fire north of Pasco

  PASCO, Wash. — A detached shop was severely damaged during a fire just north of Pasco Tuesday morning, Nov. 22.   The fire on the 5100 block of Janet Road was reported to emergency personnel just before 7 a.m.   The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was among responding agencies and said everyone got out and no one was injured....
PASCO, WA
KOMO News

Causes of death for father, sons in Grant County canoe accident revealed

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The manner and causes of death from a canoe accident that left a father and his two sons dead in Grant County has been released. Miguel Porfirio De Dios, 32, and his three sons, all under the age of 11, were at a lake within the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge to go fishing when their canoe capsized on Friday, Nov. 11, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO).
GRANT COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Pasco school closure

PASCO, Wash.- Kingspoint Christian School is closed due to a water issue. There will not be afternoon extended day program. Conferences will continue as planned unless notified by the classroom teacher.
PASCO, WA
ifiberone.com

27th annual Ag Parade, street party set for Dec. 2 in downtown Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake’s annual Agricultural Parade and street party is set to return on Friday, Dec. 2. The downtown event, now in its 27th year, kicks off at 5 p.m. with a street party at Sinkiuse Square, with hot cocoa, a marshmallow pit, shopping and more, according to the Downtown Moses Lake Association.
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Warning Comes After Kids Reported Bicycling On Moses Lake

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to stay off of lakes that are starting to freeze. An advisory was issued Monday afternoon after deputies answered a call of kids riding bicycles on an icy part of Moses Lake. Deputies say there's a risk of falling through the...
MOSES LAKE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash kills 1 near Soap Lake

EPHRATA, Wash. – A 61-year-old man died in a crash on Monday while traveling northbound on State Route 17, just three miles south of Soap Lake. He’s been identified as Neilan David. David’s car left the road and rolled multiple times. He was ejected, and was not wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of...
SOAP LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

UPDATE: Soap Lake man killed in Tuesday morning crash near Ephrata

EPHRATA — A Soap Lake man was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday morning near Ephrata. Daniel A. Teigen, 45, was driving a Ford Ranger pickup truck north on Road B Northwest when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle on an icy canal bridge deck, causing the vehicle to spin and roll, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
EPHRATA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Grant County road closed after deadly collision

GRANT COUNTY, Wash.- According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office Road B-NW between Road 18-NW and Road 20-NW, is closed. The closure is due to a deadly car collision that is currently being investigated. One person died in the accident and another person was transported to the hospital with non-life...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

24-year-old gets 6 months in jail in September arson fire in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — A 24-year-old man was sentenced to six months in jail in connection to a September arson fire in Moses Lake. Andrew B. Nuval pleaded guilty earlier this month to second-degree arson and second-degree burglary. A judge on Monday sentenced Nuval to the recommended sentence of six months behind bars, with 30 days converted to 240 hours of community service, according to court records.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Adams County deputies seize stolen road signs from home near Warden

WARDEN - Adams County sheriff's deputies are investigating after recovering a stockpile of stolen road signs from a home in the 1800 block of East Franz Road near Warden. On Monday, Adams County deputies received a report about signs stolen from several locations across Adams, Lincoln and Franklin counties. The signs belonged to the public works departments from each of the aforementioned counties.
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Two Kennewick teens arrested in homicide

WALLA WALLA — Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing on June 29 that claimed the life of Miguel Perez-Barragan, 24, from the Tri-Cities area. The victim’s body was found by deputies in an advanced stage of decomposition on July 5 on Kibler Road near Highway 12 and the weigh station northeast of Walla Walla Regional Airport.
KENNEWICK, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

1 killed, 1 injured in crash near Ephrata

EPHRATA, Wash. – 45-year-old Daniel Tiegen from Soap Lake was killed in a crash on Nov. 22. His brother, Christoper Tiegen, was traveling in the passenger seat, and sustained non-life threatening injuries. Daniel was driving a Ford Ranger pickup northbound on Road B NW, which is north of Road 19-NW, just before 11:00 a.m. He lost control of the vehicle...
EPHRATA, WA
kpq.com

Man Sentenced to Six Months for Moses Lake Arson

A man has been sentenced to six months in jail for setting fire to a row of shrubs in Moses Lake two months ago. According to KPQ news partner, iFiber One, 24-year-old Andrew B. Nuval received the sentence on Monday in Grant County Superior Court. Nuval had already pled guilty...
MOSES LAKE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy