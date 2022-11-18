Othello School District starts meal train for surviving family members of students who perished in canoeing accident

Read full article on original website
ifiberone.com
Help from above? Roofing company gifts two Ephrata households new roofs
EPHRATA - A local roofing company is in the good graces of the community as it continues to donate its time and resources to repair the roofs of homes occupied by families in need this week. Heavenly Roofing of Ephrata has chosen two homes they feel are in dire need...
2 women killed in Pasco and Richland in overnight crashes. One was a hit and run
The woman was crossing the street with her husband.
Tri-Cities pizza restaurant to pay $11,000 for refusing service to disabled customer
They could face up to $75,000 in fines if they fail to take corrective action.
Shop burned in fire north of Pasco
PASCO, Wash. — A detached shop was severely damaged during a fire just north of Pasco Tuesday morning, Nov. 22. The fire on the 5100 block of Janet Road was reported to emergency personnel just before 7 a.m. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was among responding agencies and said everyone got out and no one was injured....
KOMO News
Causes of death for father, sons in Grant County canoe accident revealed
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The manner and causes of death from a canoe accident that left a father and his two sons dead in Grant County has been released. Miguel Porfirio De Dios, 32, and his three sons, all under the age of 11, were at a lake within the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge to go fishing when their canoe capsized on Friday, Nov. 11, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO).
nbcrightnow.com
Pasco school closure
PASCO, Wash.- Kingspoint Christian School is closed due to a water issue. There will not be afternoon extended day program. Conferences will continue as planned unless notified by the classroom teacher.
ifiberone.com
27th annual Ag Parade, street party set for Dec. 2 in downtown Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake’s annual Agricultural Parade and street party is set to return on Friday, Dec. 2. The downtown event, now in its 27th year, kicks off at 5 p.m. with a street party at Sinkiuse Square, with hot cocoa, a marshmallow pit, shopping and more, according to the Downtown Moses Lake Association.
kpq.com
Warning Comes After Kids Reported Bicycling On Moses Lake
The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to stay off of lakes that are starting to freeze. An advisory was issued Monday afternoon after deputies answered a call of kids riding bicycles on an icy part of Moses Lake. Deputies say there's a risk of falling through the...
Crash kills 1 near Soap Lake
EPHRATA, Wash. – A 61-year-old man died in a crash on Monday while traveling northbound on State Route 17, just three miles south of Soap Lake. He’s been identified as Neilan David. David’s car left the road and rolled multiple times. He was ejected, and was not wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of...
Tri-City Herald death notices Nov. 18-19, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Soap Lake man killed in Tuesday morning crash near Ephrata
EPHRATA — A Soap Lake man was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday morning near Ephrata. Daniel A. Teigen, 45, was driving a Ford Ranger pickup truck north on Road B Northwest when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle on an icy canal bridge deck, causing the vehicle to spin and roll, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Here’s The Real Reason For Purple Streetlights in Richland
Chances are you've seen purple streetlights in Tri-Cities, namely Richland. What's the cause of this? Is it an awareness campaign? Is it a new technology? If you drive under one of these streetlights, you may notice that it works like a black light, making parts of your clothes shine in iridescent neon.
nbcrightnow.com
Grant County road closed after deadly collision
GRANT COUNTY, Wash.- According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office Road B-NW between Road 18-NW and Road 20-NW, is closed. The closure is due to a deadly car collision that is currently being investigated. One person died in the accident and another person was transported to the hospital with non-life...
ifiberone.com
24-year-old gets 6 months in jail in September arson fire in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A 24-year-old man was sentenced to six months in jail in connection to a September arson fire in Moses Lake. Andrew B. Nuval pleaded guilty earlier this month to second-degree arson and second-degree burglary. A judge on Monday sentenced Nuval to the recommended sentence of six months behind bars, with 30 days converted to 240 hours of community service, according to court records.
ifiberone.com
Adams County deputies seize stolen road signs from home near Warden
WARDEN - Adams County sheriff's deputies are investigating after recovering a stockpile of stolen road signs from a home in the 1800 block of East Franz Road near Warden. On Monday, Adams County deputies received a report about signs stolen from several locations across Adams, Lincoln and Franklin counties. The signs belonged to the public works departments from each of the aforementioned counties.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Two Kennewick teens arrested in homicide
WALLA WALLA — Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing on June 29 that claimed the life of Miguel Perez-Barragan, 24, from the Tri-Cities area. The victim’s body was found by deputies in an advanced stage of decomposition on July 5 on Kibler Road near Highway 12 and the weigh station northeast of Walla Walla Regional Airport.
1 killed, 1 injured in crash near Ephrata
EPHRATA, Wash. – 45-year-old Daniel Tiegen from Soap Lake was killed in a crash on Nov. 22. His brother, Christoper Tiegen, was traveling in the passenger seat, and sustained non-life threatening injuries. Daniel was driving a Ford Ranger pickup northbound on Road B NW, which is north of Road 19-NW, just before 11:00 a.m. He lost control of the vehicle...
Jury denies release of Walla Walla child rapist
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A jury in Walla Walla County denied the release of a convicted child rapist after the Washington Attorney General’s Office proved that the man remains dangerous. Justin Mackey, 42, was convicted of three counts of first-degree child rape in Walla Walla County in 1993....
kpq.com
Man Sentenced to Six Months for Moses Lake Arson
A man has been sentenced to six months in jail for setting fire to a row of shrubs in Moses Lake two months ago. According to KPQ news partner, iFiber One, 24-year-old Andrew B. Nuval received the sentence on Monday in Grant County Superior Court. Nuval had already pled guilty...
Kennewick man identified as victim in homicide investigation
KENNEWICK, Wash. – Authorities have identified a Kennewick man who they said was found shot to death on November 19. Authorities said Mark Jurgens, 67, was found dead from what looked like an apparent gunshot wound. Kennewick officers were called to a home on the 4100 block of West 3rd Avenue for a report of a medical assist. However, when...
