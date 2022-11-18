Read full article on original website
Capital One Fan Vote: Who is your pick -- Ohio State or Michigan?
One of the biggest games of the year is set for Saturday. Who do you think will win the Big Ten showdown?
USC-UCLA, TCU-Baylor top college football quotes of the week
Sonny Dykes felt confident, Spencer Rattler felt unstoppable, Josh Heupel felt pain and Kyle Ford felt surprised in college football's quotes of the week.
College football Week 12 recap: Best highlights and takeaways
Snow fans? Walk-off field goals? A new Heisman front-runner? Week 12 of the college football season had everything.
How helmet decals tell the story of Ohio State and Michigan
The Buckeyes and Wolverines are two of 13 FBS teams that currently use helmet decals, but with different philosophies. This is the story of the history, application and operation of this shared but disparate tradition.
Women's college basketball Power Rankings: UConn, Iowa State, Ohio State move into top five
South Carolina and Stanford remain 1-2, and UConn is up to No. 3. But a pair of preseason top-five teams, Texas and Tennessee, fell out of the top 16.
Sources: Lane Kiffin meets with Ole Miss players amid speculation
Lane Kiffin told his Ole Miss players Tuesday that he hasn't accepted a job at any other school, sources told ESPN.
Seven Michigan St. football players charged in tunnel melee
Seven Michigan State football players have been charged in the postgame melee in Michigan Stadium's tunnel last month, according to a statement Wednesday from the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office.
Commanders QB Carson Wentz on decision to stick with Heinicke: 'I get it'
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz said he understood Ron Rivera's decision to stick with Taylor Heinicke as the starter, but he admitted he had to mentally weigh what it meant for his career.
Brown adds first woman to active D1 varsity baseball roster
Brown freshman walk-on Olivia Pichardo has become the NCAA's first woman to make an active D1 varsity baseball roster, the school announced Monday.
Inside a week of mourning and celebration with Virginia football
Coach Tony Elliott, his staff and players discuss the hours after the Virginia shooting, the painful days that followed and the memories of those lost.
Panthers score 3 in 2nd period, halt Bruins win streak at 7
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Anton Lundell, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk scored in the second period as the Florida Panthers beat Boston 5-2 on Wednesday night, snapping the Bruins’ seven-game winning streak. The Panthers took advantage of seven power-play chances by scoring three goals with the man-advantage, including...
