Arizona State

Boston 25 News WFXT

Panthers score 3 in 2nd period, halt Bruins win streak at 7

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Anton Lundell, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk scored in the second period as the Florida Panthers beat Boston 5-2 on Wednesday night, snapping the Bruins’ seven-game winning streak. The Panthers took advantage of seven power-play chances by scoring three goals with the man-advantage, including...
BOSTON, MA

