Anthony Davis, looking to fill 'void,' scores 30 again as Lakers win 3rd straight
Trying to "fill that void" left by LeBron James' absence, Anthony Davis on Sunday scored 30 points for the third game in a row, which corresponded with a third straight win by the Lakers.
Cardinals fire assistant Sean Kugler after Mexico City incident
Sean Kugler, the Cardinals' offensive line coach and run-game coordinator, was fired after an incident in Mexico City, a source told ESPN.
Woodland HS class of 2020 remembers Lavel Davis Jr.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A vigil was held at the Woodland High School football stadium Wednesday night, by the 2020 graduating class to honor their classmate, Lavel Davis Jr. Friends, family and classmates are celebrating the life of the former Woodland High School Football star. “On behalf of the Class of 2020,” Jordan Glover, […]
Brown adds first woman to active D1 varsity baseball roster
Brown freshman walk-on Olivia Pichardo has become the NCAA's first woman to make an active D1 varsity baseball roster, the school announced Monday.
Atlanta Hawks Spoil Kevin Huerter's Homecoming
The Atlanta Hawks snapped the Sacramento Kings seven-game winning streak on Wednesday night.
College basketball Power Rankings: Virginia, Texas oust Gonzaga, Kentucky in top 4
Week 2 saw matchups that revealed weaknesses and exceeded expectations -- and led to the ascension of Texas, Virginia, Michigan State and Illinois.
WATCH: Mason Plumlee 76ers Postgame
Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee met with the media following Wednesday's win over Philadelphia.
WATCH: Terry Rozier 76ers Postgame
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier met with the media following Wednesday's game.
Spurs' Gregg Popovich (illness) sits out game against Lakers
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich sat out Sunday's game at the Lakers because of an illness, according to the team.
Lions rookie Jameson Williams helps in Thanksgiving giveaway
The 12th overall pick handed out supplies to local families at the Detroit Police Athletic League's turkey giveaway.
Sources: Eagles hire ex-Colts OC Marcus Brady as consultant
The Eagles have hired former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady as a consultant, sources told ESPN.
Women's college basketball Power Rankings: UConn, Iowa State, Ohio State move into top five
South Carolina and Stanford remain 1-2, and UConn is up to No. 3. But a pair of preseason top-five teams, Texas and Tennessee, fell out of the top 16.
