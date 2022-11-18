Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/21 - 11/27)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza ShopTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Fern Hollow Bridge Finally Set to Reopen In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
Malkin's winning goal in shootout leads Pens past Flames
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored the deciding goal in the shootout, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win. Malkin, who was recognized for playing his 1,000th NHL game on Sunday, flipped a backhander over Dan Vlader’s glove. After Malkin scored, he threw his stick into the crowd and celebrated with his teammates. Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell also scored in the tiebreaker for the Penguins, who improved to 6-1-1 in their last eight games overall. Jan Rutta scored in regulation, and Tristan Jarry made 33 saves for his 100th NHL win. Dillon Dube scored in the second period for the Flames, who had won two in a row. Calgary has four wins in its last six games overall following a seven-game losing streak.
Cardinals fire assistant Sean Kugler after Mexico City incident
Sean Kugler, the Cardinals' offensive line coach and run-game coordinator, was fired after an incident in Mexico City, a source told ESPN.
Capital One Fan Vote: Who is your pick -- Ohio State or Michigan?
One of the biggest games of the year is set for Saturday. Who do you think will win the Big Ten showdown?
Commanders QB Carson Wentz on decision to stick with Heinicke: 'I get it'
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz said he understood Ron Rivera's decision to stick with Taylor Heinicke as the starter, but he admitted he had to mentally weigh what it meant for his career.
Devils' team record-tying 13-game run ends in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs snapped New Jersey's 13-game winning streak on Wednesday night, 2-1, leaving the Devils one win shy of a franchise record.
How helmet decals tell the story of Ohio State and Michigan
The Buckeyes and Wolverines are two of 13 FBS teams that currently use helmet decals, but with different philosophies. This is the story of the history, application and operation of this shared but disparate tradition.
NFL Week 12 betting tips: Five props that pop
Liz Loza offers her top five prop bets from a betting and fantasy perspective for NFL Week 12's slate of Thanksgiving games.
Seven Michigan St. football players charged in tunnel melee
Seven Michigan State football players have been charged in the postgame melee in Michigan Stadium's tunnel last month, according to a statement Wednesday from the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office.
What to watch around the NHL: Thanksgiving standings, Rangers-Kings
Key matchups fill a packed schedule this week -- including the Devils trying to keep a massive winning streak going, and the Ducks hoping to avoid history (for a bad reason).
Lions rookie Jameson Williams helps in Thanksgiving giveaway
The 12th overall pick handed out supplies to local families at the Detroit Police Athletic League's turkey giveaway.
Women's college basketball Power Rankings: UConn, Iowa State, Ohio State move into top five
South Carolina and Stanford remain 1-2, and UConn is up to No. 3. But a pair of preseason top-five teams, Texas and Tennessee, fell out of the top 16.
Ben Simmons has best game for Nets ahead of Philadelphia return
Ben Simmons had his third straight good individual performance in what was easily his best game of the season, finishing with 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists in Brooklyn's win over the Grizzlies, with a trip to Philadelphia up next.
Sources: Eagles hire ex-Colts OC Marcus Brady as consultant
The Eagles have hired former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady as a consultant, sources told ESPN.
Comments / 0