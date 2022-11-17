In its first true road game of the season, No. 3 Houston survived a late Oregon run to beat the Ducks 66-56 on Sunday night at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. True freshman guard Terrance Arceneaux stole the show early, making an immediate impact off the bench for UH scoring eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers, in the span of just 39 seconds. A layup from freshman forward Jarace Walker and a slam from Arceneaux made it a 12-0 UH run, quickly turning a 15-15 tie into a double-digit Cougars lead.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO