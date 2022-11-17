ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 3 UH takes care of business against Oregon on the road

In its first true road game of the season, No. 3 Houston survived a late Oregon run to beat the Ducks 66-56 on Sunday night at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. True freshman guard Terrance Arceneaux stole the show early, making an immediate impact off the bench for UH scoring eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers, in the span of just 39 seconds. A layup from freshman forward Jarace Walker and a slam from Arceneaux made it a 12-0 UH run, quickly turning a 15-15 tie into a double-digit Cougars lead.
UH volleyball take four-set victory over SMU

The Houston volleyball team capped off its home schedule with a four-set victory against SMU on Sunday at Fertitta Center. The victory propels the Cougars to 27-2 overall on the season while completing an undefeated 18-0 record in American Athletic Conference play. UH extends its winning streak to 19 games, sitting as the third-longest among active winning streaks in the country.
