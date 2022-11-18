Read full article on original website
Family Meals Raises $12,000 to feed local families for ThanksgivingK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
Governor Desantis Follows Through on Promise for Speedy Hurricane Nicole RepairsMalinda FuscoFlorida State
Man Admits to 1985 Murder of His Family, Is AcquittedStill UnsolvedPort Saint Lucie, FL
Treasure Coast content creators and influencers have a new place to unleash their creativityEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
cbs12.com
3 suspects in dozens of catalytic converter thefts identified and on the loose
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities from three law enforcement agencies identified a trio believed responsible for dozens of catalytic converter thefts, from the Treasure Coast down to Palm Beach County. Now, they’re asking for help catching Ousman Bobb, 27, Angel Corea, 27, and Cortrell Williams, 25. St....
wuft.org
Homeless, broken woman struck by sheriff’s deputy in crash seeks $15 million from Florida lawmakers
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Julia “Jenny” Perez says her life was destroyed by a sheriff’s deputy who slammed his cruiser into her motorcycle and was found to be at fault. Her lawsuit has languished in the courts for years. Now, a desperate Perez – unable to...
cbs12.com
Police help distribute 1,000 turkeys before Thanksgiving
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department and friends spread some holiday cheer over the weekend. The West Palm Beach Police Fund distributed 1,000 free turkeys at the Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, Nov. 19. "The initiative is to help those in need,...
cbs12.com
U.S. Marshals arrest West Palm murder suspect in Suwannee County
Live Oak — U.S. Marshals, with the help of Suwannee County deputies, arrested a 37-year-old man wanted for murder in West Palm Beach. The Sheriff's Office says they captured Joetavius R. Jackson Tuesday. They say Jackson is from Live Oak, and they accuse him of shooting and killing someone in West Palm Beach area. Deputies say Jackson killed the person after an argument over a cell phone.
22 rescued, including small children, from overloaded boat in Florida Keys
Twenty-two people were rescued from a failing boat sailing near the Florida Keys Monday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
cbs12.com
Woman without custody arrested for trying to take 2 children from daycare facility
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A disturbance at a childcare facility ended with a woman trying to pick up children getting picked up by a detective. It happened in West Palm Beach, at a daycare on 48th Street, east of Australian Avenue. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office...
cbs12.com
Man found dead on sidewalk in Pahokee after shooting
PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has been found dead on a sidewalk in Pahokee. Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said he had been shot and his body was found early Monday on Daniel Place. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide and authorities don't...
cbs12.com
Amid space constraints, 4 counties vote to upgrade shared medical examiner's office
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Four counties — St. Lucie, Martin, Indian River and Okeechobee — all depend on the same medical examiner's office in Fort Pierce, but it's running out of space. Now, those counties have all approved an interlocal agreement to expand the medical examiner's...
wflx.com
Fatal crash causes delays on Florida's Turnpike in southern Palm Beach County
A fatal multi-vehicle crash caused major delays on Florida's Turnpike in southern Palm Beach County on Wednesday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said the wreck happened just before 7 a.m. in the northbound lanes at mile marker 78, north of Glades Road in west Boca Raton. All northbound lanes were...
cbs12.com
Deputies searching for missing teen from Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A teen is missing out of Martin County. Nadia Jade-Angel Guajardo, 13, was last seen on the evening of Nov. 22 in the Golden Gate area. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. The sheriff's office said she is possibly wearing white crocs...
cbs12.com
Photos: Car crashes into fire truck on I-95, driver hospitalized
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in the hospital after he collided into a Martin County fire truck on I-95. The crew on the truck was helping crash victims when that second crash happened. Martin County Fire Rescue said first responders were working on the highway's shoulder...
cbs12.com
Double murder suspect tried to turn himself in hours before killings
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The man accused of murdering two people in the Lake Belvedere Estates area tried to turn himself in to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, hours before the killings on Tuesday morning. According to the arrest report, 22-year-old Eric Elijah Walker had a...
cbs12.com
Woman accused of beating up a neighbor and her teenage daughter in their garage
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A fight between young neighbors west of Boca Raton ended with one of their mothers hurt and then an arrest. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wrote that on Oct. 28, the victim told her “Kayla Martial and an unknown associate only known as ‘Mimi’ walked up to her house as she was leaving through the garage and asked her if her daughter was home. [The victim] recognized the defendant as [somebody] who also lived in her neighborhood. [The victim] told them her daughter was not home and called her on her cellphone. [The victim] daughter told her she would be home within the next half hour and that the defendant overheard their conversation.
cbs12.com
Deputies: Man nearly hits car owner during vehicle theft, leads to high speed chase
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man not only stole a car, investigators said he almost hit the owner in the process. It all began when a Chevy Impala was reported stolen to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 23. Deputies found the vehicle but ran...
cbs12.com
I-Team: Kids taken from battered mothers
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A CBS12 News viewer contacted the I-Team and asked for us to investigate the problems and policies of Florida's Department of Children and Families. According to insiders and child rights advocates, the system is still struggling at decision time; during the key moments,...
KRMG
Florida sheriff’s deputy struck, killed by passing vehicle during traffic stop
Florida sheriff’s deputy struck, killed by passing vehicle during traffic stop The deputy was rushed to a Punta Gorda hospital and died, Sheriff Bill Prummell said. (NCD)
More than 100 people rescued from overloaded sailboat before it hit sandbar in Florida Keys, Coast Guard says
More than 100 people were rescued from an overloaded sailboat before it hit a sandbar in the Florida Keys on Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard said. A good Samaritan reported the vessel to Key West watch standers at around 5 a.m. local time, the Coast Guard’s 7th District tweeted.
cw34.com
2nd person dead after early morning shooting, 22-year-old suspect under arrest
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has been arrested after a deadly early morning shooting outside West Palm Beach, and there are more victims than first reported. Late Tuesday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said four people had been shot at about 6:30 a.m. on Snead Circle, in the Lake Belvedere Estates area.
cbs12.com
Multi-vehicle crash blocks part of I-95 in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A multi-vehicle crash affected traffic on I-95 North in Martin County on Tuesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol said a Martin County Fire Rescue vehicle was rear ended by a 2023 White Kia around 1:19 a.m. The driver of the Kia was transported to the...
cbs12.com
The best time to hit the road for Thanksgiving travel, according to AAA
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — This holiday travel season is set to be one of the busiest on record with AAA predicting nearly 55 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more to get to their Thanksgiving destination. Most people will be driving so you can expect the...
