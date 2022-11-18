Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
NASDAQ
PRECIOUS-Gold bound for weekly decline on hawkish Fed cues
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Friday on a pullback in the dollar but were still bound for their first weekly decline in three, weighed down by signals from U.S. central bankers that more interest rate hikes were on the way. Spot gold XAU= rose 0.1% to...
ValueWalk
Central Banks Buy Record High Gold
COLLIN PLUME (NOVEMBER 17, 2022) – Central banks bought a record-breaking 400 tons of gold in the third quarter of 2022, a 300% increase from last year, according to the World Gold Council. 673 tons of gold has been purchased in total this year, the largest quantity in a...
NASDAQ
Will Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2032?
Famous investor Warren Buffett created quite a stir the other day when his company, Berkshire Hathaway, revealed a new 60-million share stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) worth $4.8 billion. The company bought so much it's now one of its top-10 holdings. As the world's largest semiconductor foundry, Taiwan...
NASDAQ
4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More
When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends higher, led by defensive shares
Nov 18 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended higher on Friday in a choppy trading session, as gains in defensive shares overshadowed energy declines, and investors shrugged off hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials about interest rate hikes. Federal Reserve Bank of Boston leader Susan Collins said that, with little...
Top Wall Street Analyst Follows Warren Buffett’s Lead and Says Buy Top Semiconductor Stocks
As Warren Buffett takes a surprising $5 billion stake in a semiconductor maker, BofA Securities suggests it is time for investors to test the waters with these five top picks in the arena that may be poised to turn around next year.
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks jump to two-month highs as U.S., China strike positive note
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks hit two-month highs on Tuesday, taking heart from a positive tone in talks between the United States and China, while a weakening dollar buoyed currencies of developing countries. Chinese shares led gains with Hong Kong's benchmark stock index .HSI up 4.1%, while Taiwan's...
msn.com
Dow drops 300 points as U.S. stocks open down after Bullard's remarks
U.S. stocks opened lower Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling around 300 points, as investors weighed remarks from Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard and a report showing that weekly jobless claims fell slightly. The Dow was down 0.9% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 fell 1.2% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.6%, according to FactSet data, at last check. The Department of Labor reported Thursday that initial unemployment claims dipped to 222,000 in the week ending November 12. That’s below the 225,000 of new claims forecast by economists polled by the Wall Street Journal. Bullard said in a speech Thursday that the Fed's benchmark interest rate will need to be increased further to bring down inflation, with a chart accompanying his remarks suggesting that the rate could rise to somewhere around a 5%-7% range.
msn.com
Gold futures end lower, post weekly loss as dollar bounces with bets on hawkish Fed official comments
Gold prices ended the week lower on Friday, a day after St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard suggested during a presentation that the Fed’s benchmark policy right might need to rise as high as 7%. Price action. Gold prices for December fell $8.60, or 0.5%, to end at...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso gains on weaker USD, c.bank policy tightening
Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso notched its first gain in four days against the U.S. dollar on Friday, helped by a weaker U.S. currency and a central bank rate increase that matched the Federal Reserve. The peso PHP= rose 0.2%, recouping some of this week's losses. Stocks in...
CNBC
European markets head for lower open as investors gauge economic outlook
European markets are heading for a lower open on Monday as investors continue to assess inflationary pressures and the possible trajectory of central bank interest rates. European markets closed higher on Friday last week as investors continued to assess the trajectory of monetary policy after some tough statements from U.S. Federal Reserve officials.
NASDAQ
U.S. producer prices slow in October in boost to inflation outlook
WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased less than expected in October as services fell for the first time in nearly two years, offering more evidence that inflation was starting to subside, potentially allowing the Federal Reserve to slow its aggressive pace of interest rate hikes. The report...
NASDAQ
Got $500? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money
Here's a fact: You don't need huge sums of money to start (or continue) investing. Any amount, if placed wisely, could eventually bring you great returns. Today, let's consider $500. With that amount you could buy one of the following growth stocks -- or invest in all three. They could double your money over time.
CNBC
Gold stalls near multi-month peak on softer dollar
Gold stalled near a three-month peak on Wednesday, buoyed by a softer dollar, while the market focus shifted from global tensions to the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy. Spot gold was 0.16% lower at $1,775.39 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were slightly higher at $1,778.9 per ounce. News that...
Asian stocks down after Wall St weekly loss on rate fears
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets sank Monday after Wall Street ended with a loss for the week amid anxiety about Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation. Hong Kong’s benchmark fell more than than 2%. Shanghai, Seoul and Sydney also retreated, while Tokyo was little-changed. Oil prices declined. U.S. stock indexes ended with a weekly loss after a Fed official, James Bullard, rattled investors by suggesting the central bank’s base lending rate might have to be raised to as much as almost double its already elevated level. “Bullard dimmed the light on rallies,” said Tan Boon Heng of Mizuho Bank in a report.
NASDAQ
FOREX-Dollar edges higher as China COVID worries spur defensive buying
SINGAPORE, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar started the week on the front foot, boosted by defensive buying as investors remained on edge following a spike in COVID-19 cases in some cities in China that prompted officials to tighten restrictions. China's capital Beijing reported two COVID-19 deaths for Nov....
NASDAQ
The 3 Best Oil Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Oil stocks have taken a victory lap throughout 2022. Surging commodity prices are bolstering profits at a time when many companies are getting hit with inflation and softening demand. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) each not only pay a dividend but have beaten the S&P 500 over the past year.
Comments / 0