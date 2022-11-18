Read full article on original website
Virus surge causing staffing strain at Minnesota schools
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - With respiratory viruses surging nationwide and school outbreaks skyrocketing in Minnesota, school districts across the state are struggling to keep classrooms staffed. At Brimhall Elementary School in Roseville, so many teachers were out sick last week that Principal Ryan Vernosh had to fill in, teaching...
Healthcare system stresses as sicknesses rise throughout Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As more and more people become sick with various seasonal illnesses throughout Minnesota, both staff and medication shortages have the healthcare community asking for help. "There have been days when we've had 30 to 40 children waiting in our emergency departments, waiting for an inpatient bed....
Minnesota weather: Seasonable with drizzle and flurries possible
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The seasonable temperatures and tranquil weather continue heading into the holiday weekend. Some morning fog on Wednesday makes way for a beautiful day, with highs in the lower 40s in the Twin Cities. A bit of cloud cover will return Wednesday night as the next system approaches, with drizzle or a few flurries possible late Wednesday into early Thursday morning.
Minnesota weather: Sunny and warm will lead to melting
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Get ready for some melting. Tuesday's high will top out around 38 degrees in the Twin Cities metro, allowing for thawing and melting. Southwestern Minnesota will be even warmer, with highs approaching the low 40s. Northern Minnesota will be cooler, with highs in the low 30s.
Minnesota weather: Tranquil start to Thanksgiving week; more active nationwide this weekend
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a cold and very active week last week, we have earned a break ... and we're going to get it. While there will be some minor exceptions, a very benign weather pattern is setting up for much of Minnesota over the next few days with fairly quiet conditions nationally until late in the week.
Minnesota weather: Here's your Thanksgiving forecast
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The sunshine and seasonable temperatures return for the week of Thanksgiving, making for a largely quiet week of weather. The high on Monday is 32 degrees with sunshine, with low 30s across much of southern Minnesota. The northern part of the state will see highs in the upper 20s.
Minnesota State Fair CEO will retire after 50-year career
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A career spanning more than five decades, beginning when he was 15, will come to an end this spring for one long-time Minnesota State Fair staple. Long-time Minnesota State Fair CEO Jerry Hammer will retire from his position in the spring of 2023, according...
Minnesota Republicans say changes needed after losing power to DFL 'trifecta'
(FOX 9) - As soon as the dust settled on Minnesota Republicans' surprise election loss that saw Democrats sweep control of state government this month, the GOP started assessing what happened and what's required for a comeback. The 2022 election seemed to align for Republicans: an unpopular president, high inflation,...
Holiday light displays in Minnesota: Where to find them
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Light displays are going up around the state of Minnesota. With drive-through, walk-through and bus rental options there is an option for everyone this holiday season. Bentleyville Tour of Lights:. 700 Railroad Street, Duluth. November 19 through December 26. Free admission, $10 parking. This walk-through light...
Driver who killed Minneapolis protester in 2021 sentenced
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The man who drove a car into a group of protesters, killing one person, in Minneapolis in June 2021 was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison. Nicholas Kraus, of St. Paul, pleaded guilty in October to two of the three charges against him: second-degree assault and second-degree murder in the incident that killed Deona Marie Knajdek on June 13, 2021. A third charge of second-degree assault was dropped as part of the deal.
Minnesotans welcome start of holiday season
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Thanksgiving is still a couple of days away, but Minnesotans are already getting ready for the start of the Christmas and Holiday season. It might have a little something to do with that festive, early coating of snow much of the state saw last week. Since...
2022 World Cup underway, Minnesota fans and establishments celebrate
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Energy has been building among United States soccer fans for years, after the USMNT failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. On Monday, with the 2022 World Cup now underway, fans were able to let some of that energy out. At a watch party inside...
How to watch FOX 9's World Cup Pregame Show with Minnesota United
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - FOX 9 and Minnesota United are hosting a World Cup Pregame Show live from Allianz Field in St. Paul to talk all things soccer ahead of the USA vs. England game on Friday. Watch live in the player above at noon. The streaming show...
Plane door falls off, lands in Nevada parking lot
HENDERSON, Nev. - The Federal Aviation Administration wants to know how a door fell off an aircraft and landed in a Nevada parking lot. Christopher Wolverton of Henderson was the one who saw the door flying towards the ground on Nov. 18 and snapped photos once it landed. "We were...
