CBS Minnesota

Stella's Fish Cafe to permanently close on Nov. 26

MINNEAPOLIS -- A popular Minneapolis restaurant is officially closing its doors.Stella's Fish Cafe in Uptown said in a Facebook post that Saturday, Nov. 26 would be its last day."We will miss the beautiful community that has come through our doors over the past 17 years," the post reads. "You've truly supported a dream that has surpassed all expectations. We want to express a heartfelt thank you to the extraordinary team members who have served our mission with joy and love."A few blocks away, the owner of Amore Uptown announced on Wednesday that the restaurant would close on Sunday. The new owner -- Kim Bartmann of Placemaker Hospitality -- will work to open the restaurant as soon as possible.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Historic Minneapolis Mansion opens for holiday-themed tours

One of the city’s most historical mansions is all decked out for the holidays and open to the public for tours that will dive into the secrets of the past, including the hidden doors. The Turnblad Mansion is connected to the home of the American Swedish Institute. It’s the 72nd Holiday Experience at ASI. Besides the mansion tours, Fika Café is serving up a special seasonal menu tapping into traditional Scandinavian flavors and the Museum Store is filled with holiday must-haves for creating a cozy Nordic holiday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Red Stag Supperclub in Minneapolis announces closure at end of year

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Less than a week after an announcement that a Kim Bartmann-led hospitality group would be acquiring long-time Uptown Italian staple Amore, Placemaker Hospitality - formerly the Bartmann Group - has announced it will close the Red Stag Supperclub in Northeast Minneapolis. "Red Stag Supperclub is near...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minnesotans welcome start of holiday season

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Thanksgiving is still a couple of days away, but Minnesotans are already getting ready for the start of the Christmas and Holiday season. It might have a little something to do with that festive, early coating of snow much of the state saw last week. Since...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Family, friends remember Albertville shooting victim

Family and friends of Yaseen Thomas Johnson expressed their remorse outside the Hennepin County courthouse Tuesday. FOX 9's Paul Blume has the latest on a shooting that was the result of a pair of sneaker sale, according to authorities.
ALBERTVILLE, MN
fox9.com

Driver who killed Minneapolis protester in 2021 sentenced

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The man who drove a car into a group of protesters, killing one person, in Minneapolis in June 2021 was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison. Nicholas Kraus, of St. Paul, pleaded guilty in October to two of the three charges against him: second-degree assault and second-degree murder in the incident that killed Deona Marie Knajdek on June 13, 2021. A third charge of second-degree assault was dropped as part of the deal.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Mail delivery issues persist in Prior Lake

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Every trip to the mailbox seems to end with Mary and Roger Anderson leaving empty-handed. The longtime Prior Lake residents say their mail troubles have been ongoing for more than a year. "We were getting mail service maybe once or twice a week if...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
KAAL-TV

Brooklyn Park man arrested with empty vodka flask in vehicle

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Brooklyn Park man after a DWI crash at a Stewartville stoplight. According to Capt. James Schueller, deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 63 and 20th Street SW at about 12:42 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota United offering tryouts during winter

(FOX 9) - Minnesota United is giving you, or them, a chance to put their money where their mouth is. The club will host two combine-style tryouts at the National Sports Center Dome in Blaine, Minnesota. The first will take place Dec. 15 and 16, for players residing in or...
BLAINE, MN
fox9.com

Bloomington police investigate shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Bloomington. The Bloomington Police Department said the shooting happened near West 89th Street and Penn Avenue South. Law enforcement appeared to have roped off a parking lot with several businesses. Police did not provide any additional details...
BLOOMINGTON, MN

