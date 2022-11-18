Read full article on original website
fox9.com
Sneak peek at Sever's Holiday Lights in Shakopee
This massive holiday light display dances in time to the best songs of the season. Grab a snack from the festive food & drink vendors and enjoy the show. The event runs November 24 through January 1.
fox9.com
As Lake Street Kmart closes, community asked what should come next in its spot
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a fixture on west Lake Street in south Minneapolis for decades, but after closing its doors in 2020, the former Kmart site is now the focus of a major redevelopment project. The City of Minneapolis recently launched a survey seeking community input. A Nov....
Stella's Fish Cafe to permanently close on Nov. 26
MINNEAPOLIS -- A popular Minneapolis restaurant is officially closing its doors.Stella's Fish Cafe in Uptown said in a Facebook post that Saturday, Nov. 26 would be its last day."We will miss the beautiful community that has come through our doors over the past 17 years," the post reads. "You've truly supported a dream that has surpassed all expectations. We want to express a heartfelt thank you to the extraordinary team members who have served our mission with joy and love."A few blocks away, the owner of Amore Uptown announced on Wednesday that the restaurant would close on Sunday. The new owner -- Kim Bartmann of Placemaker Hospitality -- will work to open the restaurant as soon as possible.
fox9.com
Historic Minneapolis Mansion opens for holiday-themed tours
One of the city’s most historical mansions is all decked out for the holidays and open to the public for tours that will dive into the secrets of the past, including the hidden doors. The Turnblad Mansion is connected to the home of the American Swedish Institute. It’s the 72nd Holiday Experience at ASI. Besides the mansion tours, Fika Café is serving up a special seasonal menu tapping into traditional Scandinavian flavors and the Museum Store is filled with holiday must-haves for creating a cozy Nordic holiday.
Stella's Fish Cafe to close after 17 years
Another Uptown Minneapolis bar and restaurant has announced its plans to close. Stella’s Fish Cafe and Prestigious Oyster Bar will leave Uptown after 17 years.
fox9.com
Thanksgiving shopper came for turkey leg to 'Henry the VIII' it
Carl, dressed as a giraffe and holding a Monster energy drink, stopped by Cub Foods in Eden Prairie at 6:25 a.m. on Wednesday -- the day before Thanksgiving -- to get a turkey leg. FOX 9's Hannah Flood talked to him about what he's bringing for Thanksgiving.
fox9.com
Red Stag Supperclub in Minneapolis announces closure at end of year
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Less than a week after an announcement that a Kim Bartmann-led hospitality group would be acquiring long-time Uptown Italian staple Amore, Placemaker Hospitality - formerly the Bartmann Group - has announced it will close the Red Stag Supperclub in Northeast Minneapolis. "Red Stag Supperclub is near...
fox9.com
Minnesotans welcome start of holiday season
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Thanksgiving is still a couple of days away, but Minnesotans are already getting ready for the start of the Christmas and Holiday season. It might have a little something to do with that festive, early coating of snow much of the state saw last week. Since...
fox9.com
Truck tips, spills onto I-35W in Minneapolis
A truck carrying what appears to be a load of lumber tipped over on I-35W near Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis Tuesday afternoon. FOX 9 was able to capture the scene using traffic camera footage.
No more Izzy's: The Minnesota-based ice cream company closes down their business
Izzy’s ice cream, a longtime staple for sweet-toothed Minnesotans, has decided to fully go out of business according to the Star Tribune. In the end, the owners couldn’t continue the business just on grocery and restaurant business.
fox9.com
Family, friends remember Albertville shooting victim
Family and friends of Yaseen Thomas Johnson expressed their remorse outside the Hennepin County courthouse Tuesday. FOX 9's Paul Blume has the latest on a shooting that was the result of a pair of sneaker sale, according to authorities.
fox9.com
Driver who killed Minneapolis protester in 2021 sentenced
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The man who drove a car into a group of protesters, killing one person, in Minneapolis in June 2021 was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison. Nicholas Kraus, of St. Paul, pleaded guilty in October to two of the three charges against him: second-degree assault and second-degree murder in the incident that killed Deona Marie Knajdek on June 13, 2021. A third charge of second-degree assault was dropped as part of the deal.
fox9.com
Mail delivery issues persist in Prior Lake
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Every trip to the mailbox seems to end with Mary and Roger Anderson leaving empty-handed. The longtime Prior Lake residents say their mail troubles have been ongoing for more than a year. "We were getting mail service maybe once or twice a week if...
KAAL-TV
Brooklyn Park man arrested with empty vodka flask in vehicle
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Brooklyn Park man after a DWI crash at a Stewartville stoplight. According to Capt. James Schueller, deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 63 and 20th Street SW at about 12:42 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
fox9.com
When trail goes cold, she turns up the heat: Cold Case Consultant solves crimes, comforts families
ANOKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Forest Hill Cemetery in Anoka is a place where most stories come to an end. But for two women, it marked the beginning of a friendship born out of tragedy and mutual grief. Four years ago, Sandy Anderson was visiting her son Robbie’s grave. The...
fox9.com
Minnesota United offering tryouts during winter
(FOX 9) - Minnesota United is giving you, or them, a chance to put their money where their mouth is. The club will host two combine-style tryouts at the National Sports Center Dome in Blaine, Minnesota. The first will take place Dec. 15 and 16, for players residing in or...
fox9.com
Bloomington police investigate shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Bloomington. The Bloomington Police Department said the shooting happened near West 89th Street and Penn Avenue South. Law enforcement appeared to have roped off a parking lot with several businesses. Police did not provide any additional details...
fox9.com
Brooklyn Park family waits for answers in son's shooting death
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Family members say Syoka Siko - or "SK" - as he was called, loved shooting hoops. But now the athlete, who was on the roster when the Park Center High School basketball team won a state championship last season and had a 3.6 GPA, is gone.
