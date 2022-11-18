Read full article on original website
Alessandro Michele Leaving As Creative Director Of The Gucci Fashion House
Alessandro Michele, whose high-profile fashion clients include Jared Leto, Billie Eilish, Florence Welch, rockers Måneskin, and singer Harry Styles, is leaving the house of Gucci as creative director. His exit was announced Wednesday, ending an eight-year run. Womenswear Daily reported Michele’s expected departure on Tuesday, citing sources that said Michele had failed to meet a request to “initiate a strong design shift,” and that the chairman of Gucci’s parent Kering, Francois-Henri Pinault, was looking for a change of pace. The official announcement by Gucci credited Michele with playing “a fundamental part in making the brand what it is today through his groundbreaking...
Let Fruity Booty's FW22 Collection Unleash Your Inner Animal
London-based bodywear label Fruity Booty just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 offering, fuelled by butter-soft fabrics, recycled mesh and deadstock satin. Launching as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary, the collection features Fruity Booty’s most popular styles and signature silhouettes, reimagined in new colors and fabrics. Following the release of the brand’s swimwear and seamless collections, Fall/Winter sees FB return to its roots, with a distinct focus on its core categories of underwear and lingerie.
Who Needs Pants? Kendall Jenner's Latest Outfit Proves Tights Are In
Kendall Jenner has gone through multiple style eras these past few years — 2022, in particular, was all about her copper red hair at her Prada debut and bleached eyebrows on the Met Gala red carpet. Welcoming the fall weather, it seems like the model is out to set another trend for the season, leaving her pants at home for her latest street style moment.
Margot Robbie Is Back to Wearing Chanel
Last weekend, Margot Robbie took the internet by storm with her new Bottega Veneta look, leaving fans wondering whether her contract with Chanel has expired. Turns out the Barbie star still is, as she wore the Parisian brand for her latest red carpet appearance. The actor arrived at the BAFTA:...
SOREL Joins JD Sports’ Lineup of Fashion-Forward Footwear Brands
Continuing to cater to sneakerheads and footwear fans, JD Sports expands its offering of sporty-yet-stylish silhouettes with new styles from SOREL. The emerging brand joins JD’s versatile lineup of footwear brands carried by the British retailer now in North America. With an array of fashionable yet functional silhouettes, SOREL offers choice footwear options for JD Sports shoppers keen on staying stylish while on the go.
Taylor Swift Revamps Her Signature Noughties Hairstyle, in the Most "Fearless" Way
Taylor Swift is having the time of her life. The new album, doing a full sweep at the American Music Awards, and a fresh (but throwback) hairstyle? We’re immensely impressed. Swift made history by winning the most AMAs from a female artist — not to mention this has been...
Spencer Badu Celebrates Journeys and Migration With Vibrant "011" Collection
Canadian-Ghanian designer Spencer Badu has unveiled a deeply personal new collection dubbed “011.” The range reflects the designer’s parents journey from Ghana to Europe and North America, exploring the theme of migration through the juxtaposition of different outdoor settings and traditional uniforms. Badu tapped graphic designer Mike...
Julia Fox on "Saving" Kim Kardashian and Misogynistic Men Like Ye: "If Anyone Can Do It, It's Me"
Earlier this morning, Julia Fox created a TikTok video to reply to a user’s comment on her former relationship with Ye: “I just wish you weren’t dating a famously violent misogynist and antisemite.”. Fox, who initially planned to discuss this in her upcoming book, said f-ck it...
Dua Lipa and Balenciaga Are a Match Made in Couture Heaven
Dua Lipa recently attended the Disney+ event for Elton John Live Farewell From Dodger Stadium in California, wearing an outfit made up entirely of Balenciaga couture. Recreating Nicole Kidman’s iconic look (number 56, to be exact) from the brand’s 51st Couture Collection, showcased at Paris Couture Week, Lipa wore a black version of Kidman’s asymmetric draped maxi dress, reimagined in black silk taffeta. Paired with the Knife Pantalegging in black jersey and this season’s must-have accessory: black Opera gloves, the singer looked incredibly chic in her all black ensemble.
Billionaire Boys Club x Todd James Drop Rainbow-Colored Collaboration
Billionaire Boys Club has teamed up with New York-based artist Todd James to present a technicolored collection that showcases the creative’s vibrant work. Paying homage graphic artist SK8THING, who has illustrated artwork for BBC ICECREAM during the early aughts, James has reinvigorated the brand’s archive of classic logos and graphics, bringing his own vision to the capsule collaboration.
Are Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles Dating Again?
Fans on TikTok believe former celebrity couple Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles are now dating again. Jenner was spotted singing and dancing to “Watermelon Sugar” at Styles’ concert in Los Angeles last week with model bestie Hailey Bieber. Instantly, the internet went into a frenzy. Fans on TikTok began to speculate and suggest that Jenner and Styles were an item, while others were not entirely sold.
Bodega x New Balance Reunite for "Age of Discovery" 90/60 Collab
Bodega and New Balance have come together to rework the 90/60 shoe. Dubbed “Age of Discovery,” the collaboration spotlights the silhouette, which incorporates elements from New Balance’s classic 990 line. The kicks arrive with different textures of mesh on the base of the upper in shades of pastel blue, along with suede overlays and hits of brown and gray throughout. A shaggy suede material on the tongue contrasts the overall look, accompanied by a light brown hue on the laces. The design is complete with a white and khaki green midsole equipped with ABZORB technology at the forefoot. The “N” logo on the lateral comes in gray, while the medial features the footwear giant’s branding in a dark purple hue.
Maddie Ziegler’s Retro '60s Beehive Bob Proves She’s All Grown Up
We had to do some serious research on Dance Mom‘s star Maddie Ziegler when she took to Instagram to post the most classic ’60s retro bob. Like, how old are you? How old are we?. Celebrity Hairstylist Clayton Hawkins transformed Maddie’s golden brown tresses into the most delicious...
"Little Jewels" by Jesse Edwards Brings Back Disney Nostalgia
London-based gallery OMNI has announced a new ceramics and paintings exhibition by artist Jesse Edwards. Dubbed, “Little Jewels,” the occasion represents Edward’s first solo exhibition in the U.K. Opening November 22, the space will showcase a series of sculptured cinematic scenes vital to the New York-based artist’s creative practice. “Little Jewels” blends Edward’s graffiti counterculture of his youth with his precisely rendered still-life paintings and ceramic sculptures.
Banksy Instructs Shoplifters to Target GUESS
Anonymous British artist Banksy recently took to Instagram to shed light on the fact that GUESS has been utilizing his art work without his permission. It’s been said that as Banksy has yet to reveal his official name, that he’s unable to file any form of copyright regarding his work, meaning that brands and entities technically are able to use his images.
Mila V and Patta Soundsystem Drop 'CRACKS' Exclusive Merch Collection
Patta Soundsystem celebrates Mila V as the dynamic musician has dropped their new EP, CRACKS, and along with it a collaborative merch collection and exclusive listening party to honor their artistic journey. Known for beats and tunes that could’ve easily been Berghain‘s soundtrack, Mila V has been part of the...
It's Official, Alessandro Michele Is Leaving Gucci
Not even a day after reports of the potential change surfaced online, Gucci has officially confirmed that Alessandro Michele, its creative director for nearly the past eight years, is leaving the brand. The news comes after some major changes being made at brands under the Kering group, including Bottega Veneta,...
'Avatar 2' Is So Expensive, It Needs to Make $2B USD to Break Even
The second Avatar film — titled Avatar: The Way of Water – has drawn much attention as the sequel is set to arrive next month after 13 years. It’s no surprise that the movie, reportedly longer than three hours, was expensive to make. When asked by GQ how much production actually costs, director James Cameron responded, “Very f-cking [expensive].”
Burberry and Minecraft Explore a Pixelated Reality in New Capsule Collection
In its first-ever partnership with a gaming franchise, Burberry goes full-throttle as it pieces together a capsule collection arriving alongside the new Minecraft adventure game – Burberry: Freedom to Go Beyond. Teased earlier this month in a virtual reality campaign video, the new collection shows unmistakable references to the...
Nicole Kidman Is the New Face of Balenciaga
Balenciaga just unveiled its Spring 2023 campaign, highlighting its Garde-Robe line and debuting Nicole Kidman as its newest face, following her appearance in the brand’s Paris Couture Week showcase. Marking a new era in Balenciaga’s ready-to-wear offering, the campaign shines a light on contemporary wardrobe staples, fusing elevated cuts...
