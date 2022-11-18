The “extreme” snack street in Ho Chi Minh City: Located between two famous universities, every night is crowded.

Read full article on original website
Go trekking in Lao Than – the most beautiful “cloud hunting coordinates” in the Northwest with only 45 USD
Lao Than is probably a familiar name to trekking enthusiasts, but to many others, it is still quite strange. And if you are still wondering about this mountain, Lao Than belongs to Bat Xat district, Lao Cai province, about 80km from Sapa town. Possessing an altitude of about 2860m, Lao...
Overwhelmed with unique gilded houses in the West
Mr. T.’s gilded house makes everyone who comes to visit “dazzle” because of the decoration of hundreds of delicate gold-plated items. Overwhelmed by the unique house inlaid with gold in the West (Clip: Bao Ky). Although open for operation since 2020, the gilded house located in An...
Wild sunflowers bloom in the suburbs of Da Lat
LAM DONG – The golden scenery and peaceful rhythm of the wild sunflower season in the suburban districts of Da Lat attract tourists. Nguyen Van Quang, 31 years old, self-proclaimed “a person who is in love with Da Lat flower seasons” has just had a trip to enjoy and take photos in the wild sunflower season. He checked-in in the middle of the road of wild sunflowers stretching in Tu Tra commune, Don Duong district, one of the favorite places to photograph flowers.
