The “extreme” snack street in Ho Chi Minh City: Located between two famous universities, every night is crowded.

LAM DONG – The golden scenery and peaceful rhythm of the wild sunflower season in the suburban districts of Da Lat attract tourists. Nguyen Van Quang, 31 years old, self-proclaimed “a person who is in love with Da Lat flower seasons” has just had a trip to enjoy and take photos in the wild sunflower season. He checked-in in the middle of the road of wild sunflowers stretching in Tu Tra commune, Don Duong district, one of the favorite places to photograph flowers.

19 HOURS AGO