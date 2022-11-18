Read full article on original website
Related
vinlove.net
Wild sunflowers bloom in the suburbs of Da Lat
LAM DONG – The golden scenery and peaceful rhythm of the wild sunflower season in the suburban districts of Da Lat attract tourists. Nguyen Van Quang, 31 years old, self-proclaimed “a person who is in love with Da Lat flower seasons” has just had a trip to enjoy and take photos in the wild sunflower season. He checked-in in the middle of the road of wild sunflowers stretching in Tu Tra commune, Don Duong district, one of the favorite places to photograph flowers.
vinlove.net
Panicum virgatum season in Binh Lieu
QUANG NINH – In November, Binh Lieu is a destination that attracts a lot of tourists by the grasslands along the way to the landmark. Photographer Lekima Hung (Hanoi) came to Binh Lieu in early November. This mountainous border district of Quang Ninh province is his familiar destination every October and November because this is the blooming season of Panicum virgatum.
Airplane Passenger Sees Strange Dark Lines Flying Through Sky
It starts as two lines and then merges into one.
I’m a flight attendant and these are the free secret perks on board planes – you only need to ask
GETTING the most out of a flight is very important for passengers, but it seems like some of you might not know what you're entitled to. There are always perks that you can make the most of, be it experiences, upgrades or things to keep your kids entertained. But we're...
Hidden in plain sight: A historic plane sat abandoned for years at Gulfport airport
A Twitter thread claims the the Martin 4-0-4, built in the 1950s, was one of the last of its kind in existence before it was disassembled in 2017. Here’s what we found out about the plane.
Meet Rumeysa Gelgi, the world's tallest woman, who's 7 feet tall and just traveled on a plane for the time
"I have been dreaming and planning this trip for a long time, and I am so happy that I could make it happen now," Gelgi told Insider.
Airline apologizes after a woman says she was forced to crawl off a plane because staff couldn't provide a wheelchair
Natalie Curtis was traveling from Singapore to Bangkok with Australian budget airline Jetstar when she was forced to drag herself off the plane.
I was a flight attendant for over 10 years. Here are the 5 best and 5 worst seats on a plane.
Many plane travelers don't realize how much their seat's proximity to the bathroom, galley, exit, and bulkhead can affect their in-flight experience.
A Flight Attendant Shares What Happens When You Buy Extra Plane Seats & TikTok Is So Angry
If you've ever had the idea to outsmart airlines by purchasing multiple seats so you can have extra room on a flight, you may want to rethink your decision. An ex-flight attendant took to TikTok to share with her followers why that may not be as smart of an idea as you think, and her video already has over 1.5 million views.
Virgin plane is forced to circle Perth for hours trying to make an emergency landing after suffering a technical problem
A flight loaded with FIFO workers has spent nearly two hours circling the coast off Perth after suffering a technical difficulty. Virgin flight VA9081 left Perth Airport at 7.15am AWST (9.15am AEST) on Thursday and was headed for Boolgeeda Airport in the Pilbara mining region in the north of Western Australia.
World's tallest woman finally flies for the first time after plane removed six seats
No one particularly loves flying. Being stuck in an aluminium box for hours on end while tens of thousands of feet up in the air can be uncomfortable at the best of times. And don’t even get us started on the leg room. But for 25-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi, who...
Passenger's reclined plane seat seen in TikTok video reawakens debate: 'Bane of my existence'
TikTok users are divided on whether reclining seats on a plane is rude after a video shared by The Pointer Brothers shows a leaned-back seat hovering over a meal tray.
A passenger smoked a cigarette in a plane bathroom and sparked a trash can fire during a flight, airline said
An Israeli passenger smoked a cigarette in the plane's bathroom on an El Al flight from Tel Aviv to Bangkok on Friday, per The Times of Israel.
Woman goes on spontaneous first date, gets drunk and ends up flying to Paris
A woman has revealed she ended up in Paris after getting drunk on a first date and spontaneously booking a flight with her mystery man.Evelina Parkere, 22, documented her whirlwind experience on TikTok and says it was the “most romantic date ever.”She met the man for a few drinks in Riga, Latvia, where they live and pair later decided to go to the airport and catch a flight to the “most romantic city in the world”.They spent just over 24 hours in Paris before returning home.Evelina also revealed they have seen each other again.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
An American man tried to bring a live alligator onto a flight in his suitcase, but he was caught before boarding in Munich Airport
The three-foot-long albino alligator was discovered through the airport security's X-ray scanner, German media reported.
Two British pilots died after losing control of their aircraft as it entered cloudy conditions over the Channel which neither were qualified to fly in
Two British pilots were killed after losing control of their aircraft as it flew into a cloud - which neither were qualified to fly in. Retired Castle Vale garage boss Brian Statham, 69 was in a private craft which hit the water with a 'high rate of descent', an official report into the tragedy said yesterday.
Cutting The Queue In The Aisle When Leaving The Airplane: Good Idea or Rude?
The airplane is packed with passengers. The flight has concluded. The pilot has deactivated the Fasten Seat Belt overhead indicator to let passengers know that the airplane is at the gate, the engines have been turned off, and they may now stand to retrieve their belongings and leave the airplane…
Disabled woman slams budget airline after being ‘forced to crawl off flight’
A wheelchair user from Queensland, Australia has slammed budget airline Jetstar after she says she was forced to “crawl off” her flight.Natalie Curtis was flying from Singapore to Bangkok when the incident happened.Ms Curtis told Australia’s Sunrise programme that Jetstar had provided her with an “aisle wheelchair” in order to board her plane free of charge, but when she arrived in Bangkok she was told she would have to pay to use a similar device in order to deplane.She says she felt this was unjust. “I didn’t really comprehend it and I was like, ‘No, I’m not paying to be...
a-z-animals.com
Watch Passengers Discover a Snake on Their Plane
What’s more frightening on a plane than finding an unsuspecting visitor on board with you? This was true for an Aeromexico flight that led to the pilot having to make an emergency landing after a snake was found on the plane. A short video clip posted on the news...
Comments / 0