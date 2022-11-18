ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, NY

WKTV

MVCC hosting Athletic Open House on Dec. 11

UTICA, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Community College will be hosting an Athletic Open House on Dec. 11, giving future student-athletes a chance to learn more about the school and its athletic programs. At the beginning of the program, details about the school's athletics program will be given including more about...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Saranac Brewery kicked off their 'Homecoming' event Wednesday

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Saranac Brewery kicked off their 'Homecoming' Wednesday, adding a big white tent to their Biergarten, just in time for those coming in from out of town. There is much to be enjoyed while attending, including pilot beers on tap, live bands, DJs, food and more. The tent is heated so no need to worry about the cold.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Just in time for Thanksgiving, multiple food drives held in Utica Tuesday

UTICA, N.Y. -- With Thanksgiving quickly approaching some local businesses and organizations took action Tuesday, holding food drives for those in need. The Utica Comets joined the Utica Rescue Mission Tuesday afternoon to hand out turkeys. More than 250 were passed out along with Thanksgiving sides and even a baking pan. The team, together with staff, has been hosting the food drive since 2013.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Utica man shot during gunfight with off-duty deputy in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – A man from the Utica area was shot during a bar fight in Saratoga Springs over the weekend that left at least two others injured. According to Saratoga Springs police, at least three people from the Utica area were involved in a fight with an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont at a bar on Caroline Street around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WKTV

Marcy Tech wins 'Best Practice Award'

MARCY, N.Y. -- The Marcy Tech Barn isn't even built yet, and it's already winning awards. The project just won the 'Best Practice Award' from New York State, the Upstate Chapter of the American Planning Association. Mohawk Valley Edge says that when the project is finished, it will be a...
MARCY, NY
WKTV

Drive-thru giveaway held at Johnson Park Center

UTICA, N.Y. -- A drive-thru giveaway was held at the Johnson Park Center Monday. Organizers said they had a full range of items including rice, potatoes, bagels, bread and vegetables. The event ran from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Volunteers at the event said with Thanksgiving only a few days...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Donated snacks to be sent to Africa for National Guard Members

UTICA, N.Y. -- On Tuesday Assemblywoman Buttenschon and the staff of the Veteran’s Outreach Center, packed donated snacks that will be sent to National Guard members serving in Africa. "I sincerely appreciate all our guard members do to keep us all safe and hope this small token of appreciation...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Pastor Ballman and church members hosting huge Thanksgiving feast

Utica, N.Y. -- Pastor Mike Ballman and his church, who helped set up 'Tent City' for the Homeless in Utica, are planning a huge Thanksgiving feast. The Pastor and his church provide meals to those in need every night regularly but wanted to do something a little more special for the holiday.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Utica man indicted following drug bust at Smoke Shop on Albany Street

UTICA, N.Y. -- On Wednesday, 25-year-old, Yaqoob Algahim of Utica was taken into custody following Oneida County Grand Jury proceedings. On Nov. 21 Algahim was indicted on Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia due to an incident that occurred back in August. On Aug....
UTICA, NY
WKTV

UTICA, NY
WKTV

Families survey Ilion fire damage in light of day

ILION, N.Y. -- Fire on East Clark Street severely damaged and possibly destroyed one home and one homestead in Ilion Monday evening, and the affected families were able to see the damage in the daylight on Tuesday morning. "I grew up there and the brick house next door, which are...
ILION, NY
WKTV

UPD donates more than 800 pounds of food to Feed Our Vets

UTICA, N.Y. -- More than 800 pounds of food was donated to Feed Our Vets this year, thanks to Utica Police Investigator Shannon Acquaviva. Every year before the Thanksgiving holiday, Acquaviva, of the Criminal Investigations Division helps the Feed Our Vets organization by putting together a food drive. This year...
UTICA, NY

