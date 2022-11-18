Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WKTV
MVCC hosting Athletic Open House on Dec. 11
UTICA, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Community College will be hosting an Athletic Open House on Dec. 11, giving future student-athletes a chance to learn more about the school and its athletic programs. At the beginning of the program, details about the school's athletics program will be given including more about...
WKTV
Nexus Center offering first public skating sessions this weekend
UTICA, N.Y. – The Nexus Center in Utica is opening for public ice skating for the first time this weekend. Public skating will be open from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. The...
WKTV
Traffic Alert: Auditorium Drive outside Adirondack Bank Center now a one-way street
UTICA, N.Y. – There are some traffic changes drivers should be aware of if heading to the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica. Auditorium Drive, which is the road between the building and the parking lot, is now a one-way street heading northbound between Route 5S and Whitesboro Street. The...
WKTV
Saranac Brewery kicked off their 'Homecoming' event Wednesday
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Saranac Brewery kicked off their 'Homecoming' Wednesday, adding a big white tent to their Biergarten, just in time for those coming in from out of town. There is much to be enjoyed while attending, including pilot beers on tap, live bands, DJs, food and more. The tent is heated so no need to worry about the cold.
WKTV
Just in time for Thanksgiving, multiple food drives held in Utica Tuesday
UTICA, N.Y. -- With Thanksgiving quickly approaching some local businesses and organizations took action Tuesday, holding food drives for those in need. The Utica Comets joined the Utica Rescue Mission Tuesday afternoon to hand out turkeys. More than 250 were passed out along with Thanksgiving sides and even a baking pan. The team, together with staff, has been hosting the food drive since 2013.
WKTV
Utica man shot during gunfight with off-duty deputy in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – A man from the Utica area was shot during a bar fight in Saratoga Springs over the weekend that left at least two others injured. According to Saratoga Springs police, at least three people from the Utica area were involved in a fight with an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont at a bar on Caroline Street around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20.
WKTV
Marcy Tech wins 'Best Practice Award'
MARCY, N.Y. -- The Marcy Tech Barn isn't even built yet, and it's already winning awards. The project just won the 'Best Practice Award' from New York State, the Upstate Chapter of the American Planning Association. Mohawk Valley Edge says that when the project is finished, it will be a...
WKTV
Drive-thru giveaway held at Johnson Park Center
UTICA, N.Y. -- A drive-thru giveaway was held at the Johnson Park Center Monday. Organizers said they had a full range of items including rice, potatoes, bagels, bread and vegetables. The event ran from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Volunteers at the event said with Thanksgiving only a few days...
WKTV
Village of Herkimer to remove late fees if past-due parking tickets paid by end of year
HERKIMER, N.Y. – The Herkimer Village Board has approved a parking ticket amnesty program through the end of the year that will forgive all late fees if tickets are paid by Dec. 31. The face value of the original ticket must be paid to get the penalties forgiven. According...
WKTV
Donated snacks to be sent to Africa for National Guard Members
UTICA, N.Y. -- On Tuesday Assemblywoman Buttenschon and the staff of the Veteran’s Outreach Center, packed donated snacks that will be sent to National Guard members serving in Africa. "I sincerely appreciate all our guard members do to keep us all safe and hope this small token of appreciation...
WKTV
Pastor Ballman and church members hosting huge Thanksgiving feast
Utica, N.Y. -- Pastor Mike Ballman and his church, who helped set up 'Tent City' for the Homeless in Utica, are planning a huge Thanksgiving feast. The Pastor and his church provide meals to those in need every night regularly but wanted to do something a little more special for the holiday.
WKTV
More than 300 gifts will be given to children in Utica through Oneida Square Project
UTICA, N.Y. -- Over 300 gifts will be given to children on Friday by The Oneida Square Project in partnership with Cornerstone Community and Plymouth Bethesda Church. For 10 years, they have worked with numerous social agencies to pre-select families in the area to come and shop on Black Friday, at the Plant Street Church.
WKTV
Utica man indicted following drug bust at Smoke Shop on Albany Street
UTICA, N.Y. -- On Wednesday, 25-year-old, Yaqoob Algahim of Utica was taken into custody following Oneida County Grand Jury proceedings. On Nov. 21 Algahim was indicted on Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia due to an incident that occurred back in August. On Aug....
WKTV
New Hartford police officer punched in face during fight at Marquee Cinema
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A New Hartford police officer was punched in the face while trying to break up a fight between two juveniles at Marquee Cinema over the weekend. On Saturday, Nov. 19, police were called to Orchard Plaza regarding a group of 12 - 15 disorderly juveniles refusing to leave.
WKTV
Utica man hurt in officer-involved shooting in Saratoga Springs
One of three Utica men involved in a fight in Saratoga Springs was shot when police had to fire at an armed off-duty deputy over the weekend. Utica man shot during gunfight with off-duty deputy in Saratoga Springs. A man from the Utica area was shot during a bar fight...
WKTV
Utica man facing gun charges after allegedly threatening woman in Oneida Square
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing gun charges after allegedly threatening a woman in Oneida Square Tuesday night. DaAndre Watson, 21, is accused of pulling out a gun and threatening the woman around 10:45 p.m. before putting the weapon in a bookbag and leaving the scene. When...
WKTV
Utica Fire Department selling shirts to benefit fellow firefighter battling cancer
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Fire Department is rallying around one of their own, Ehser Kanyaw, who is fighting cancer. Kanyaw was diagnosed with liver cancer several years ago and according to one fellow firefighter, is a man of pride who never asks for anything. "He is working, he still...
WKTV
Families survey Ilion fire damage in light of day
ILION, N.Y. -- Fire on East Clark Street severely damaged and possibly destroyed one home and one homestead in Ilion Monday evening, and the affected families were able to see the damage in the daylight on Tuesday morning. "I grew up there and the brick house next door, which are...
WKTV
UPD donates more than 800 pounds of food to Feed Our Vets
UTICA, N.Y. -- More than 800 pounds of food was donated to Feed Our Vets this year, thanks to Utica Police Investigator Shannon Acquaviva. Every year before the Thanksgiving holiday, Acquaviva, of the Criminal Investigations Division helps the Feed Our Vets organization by putting together a food drive. This year...
