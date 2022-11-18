Marc Anthony, 54, looks suave in all-black while fiancée Nadia Ferreira, 23, goes full bombshell in a sexy red satin gown at the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas

Marc Anthony and his fiancee Nadia Ferreira had all eyes on them as they arrived at the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards, which were held at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday.

The 54-year-old entertainer couldn't keep his hands off the 23-year-old brunette beauty during their red carpet stint.

Anthony and Ferreira got engaged in May following a whirlwind romance that was revealed just two months before the proposal.

Anthony looked suave for the evening in an all-black getup complete with a black suit jacket and relaxed trousers.

Layered beneath his jacket was a black button-up that he left slightly undone to show off his necklaces.

The Vivir Mi Vida hitmaker slicked his hair back and threw on a pair of clear-framed aviator shades to complete his red carpet look.

He often posed with one arm wrapped around Ferreira's tiny waist as she towered over his 5foot8inch frame.

Ferreira stunned onlookers in a Jessica Rabbit-inspired strapless red satin gown that hugged her tiny waist and shapely hips.

The dress had a daring thigh-high slit that allowed the model to flaunt her endless legs.

She strolled the venue in strappy rhinestone heels that rivaled the shiny silver choker around her neck.

Her silky brunette hair cascaded down her back in glamorous curls and her icy blue eyes were shaded with shimmery shadows.

To keep her sultry peepers the focus of her makeup look, Ferreira's lips were painted a glossy nude shade and her cheeks were lightly dusted with a luminous peach blush.

After hitting the red carpet as a couple, Anthony and Ferreira headed inside the arena to mingle with other A-list attendees and nominees.

The Latin GRAMMY Awards serve to honor the best Latin music releases spanning from June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022.

'The 2022 Latin GRAMMYs promise to honor the legacy, celebrate the present, and embrace the future of Latin music with a deliberate consciousness that pays it forward to the next generations of music creators,' reads the official website.

Anthony nabbed four Latin GRAMMY Awards for his latest album Pa'lla Voy, which was released in March.

Pa'lla Voy is nominated in the Record Of The Year, Album of the Year and Best Salsa Album categories while the album's lead single Mala (featuring Lenier) is nominated for Best Tropical Song.

Anthony will also take the stage during the star-studded night with the likes of pop princess Christina Aguilera and Multi-Grammy Award winner John Legend.

The 2022 Latin GRAMMYs are currently airing on Univision.

Latin Grammy Awards 2022: WINNERS

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole feat. Nathy Peluso - Pa’ mis muchachas

Pablo Alborán - Castillos de arena

Anitta - Envolver

Marc Anthony - Pa’lla Voy

Bad Bunny & Bomba Estéreo - Ojitos Lindos

Camilo - Pegao

Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana - Tocarte - WINNER

Karol G - Provenza

Juan Luis Guerra - Provenza

Rosalía Feat. The Weeknd - La Fama

Shakira & Rauw Alejandro - Te Felicito

Carlos Vives & Camilo - Baloncito Viejo

BEST NEW ARTIST

Ángela Álvarez - WINNER

Sofía Campos

Cande y Paulo

Clarissa

Silvana Estrada - WINNER

Pol Granch

Nabález

Tiare

Vale

Yahritza y su esencia

Nicole Zignago

BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM

Fonseca - Viajante

Christina Aguilera - Aguilera - WINNER

Marta Gómez - FILARMÓNICO 20 AÑOS

Kurt - La Vida

Sin Bandera - Frecuencia

BEST URBAN MUSIC ALBUM

Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti - WINNER

BEST URBAN SONG

Bad Bunny - Tití Me Preguntó - WINNER

BEST ROCK SONG

Fito Paez - Lo Mejor De Nuestras Vidas WINNER

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

Rosalía - Motomami - WINNER

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Christina Aguilera - Aguilera

Marc Anthony - Pa’lla Voy

Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti

Bomba Estereo - Deja

Jorge Drexler - Tinta Y Tiempo

Elsa y Elmar - Ya No Somos Los Mismos

Fonseca - Viajante

Rosalía - Motomami - WINNER

Alejandro Sanz - Sanz

Sebastián Yatra - Dharma

SONG OF THE YEAR

Ricky Martin feat. Reik - A veces bien y a veces mal

Daddy Yankee, Rauw Alejandro & Nile Rodgers - Agua

Carlos Vives & Camilo - Baloncito viejo

Fonseca - Besos en la frente

Carla Morrison - Encontrarme

Rosalía - Henta,i

Camilo & Evaluna Montaner - Índigo

Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole feat. Nathy Peluso - Pa’ mis muchachas

Karol G - Provenza

Sebastián Yatra - Tacones rojos

Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana - Tocarte - WINNER

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Sebastian Yatra - Dharma - WINNER

BEST POP SONG

Camilo, Jorge Luis Chacín, Andrés Leal, Martín Velilla & Carlos Vives - Baloncito Viejo

Jorge Drexler - La Guerrilla de la Concordia - WINNER

Julio Reyes Copello & Fonseca - Besos En La Frente

Édgar Barrera & Camilo - Indigo

Jorge Drexler - LA GUERRILLA DE LA CONCORDIA

BEST RAP/HIPHOP SONG

Bad Bunny - Demuseo - WINNER

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Fito Paez - Los Anos Salvajes - WINNER

BEST ALTERNATIVE SONG

Jorge Drexler - El Dia Estrenaste El Mundo - WINNER