ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Marc Anthony, 54, looks suave in all-black while fiancée Nadia Ferreira, 23, goes full bombshell in a sexy red satin gown at the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas

By Carly Johnson For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Marc Anthony and his fiancee Nadia Ferreira had all eyes on them as they arrived at the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards, which were held at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday.

The 54-year-old entertainer couldn't keep his hands off the 23-year-old brunette beauty during their red carpet stint.

Anthony and Ferreira got engaged in May following a whirlwind romance that was revealed just two months before the proposal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zCGaN_0jFDBvDE00
Hot couple! Marc Anthony and his fiancee Nadia Ferreira had all eyes on them as they arrived at the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards, which were held at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday

Anthony looked suave for the evening in an all-black getup complete with a black suit jacket and relaxed trousers.

Layered beneath his jacket was a black button-up that he left slightly undone to show off his necklaces.

The Vivir Mi Vida hitmaker slicked his hair back and threw on a pair of clear-framed aviator shades to complete his red carpet look.

He often posed with one arm wrapped around Ferreira's tiny waist as she towered over his 5foot8inch frame.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nTWuS_0jFDBvDE00
Handsy: The 54-year-old entertainer couldn't keep his hands off the 23-year-old brunette beauty during their red carpet stint
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ocA8_0jFDBvDE00
Engaged: Anthony and Ferreira got engaged in May following a whirlwind romance that was revealed just two months before the proposal

Ferreira stunned onlookers in a Jessica Rabbit-inspired strapless red satin gown that hugged her tiny waist and shapely hips.

The dress had a daring thigh-high slit that allowed the model to flaunt her endless legs.

She strolled the venue in strappy rhinestone heels that rivaled the shiny silver choker around her neck.

Her silky brunette hair cascaded down her back in glamorous curls and her icy blue eyes were shaded with shimmery shadows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23VIIy_0jFDBvDE00
Bombshell: Ferreira stunned onlookers in a Jessica Rabbit-inspired strapless red satin gown that hugged her tiny waist and shapely hips
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=434dJ9_0jFDBvDE00
Leggy: The dress had a daring thigh-high slit that allowed the model to flaunt her endless legs

To keep her sultry peepers the focus of her makeup look, Ferreira's lips were painted a glossy nude shade and her cheeks were lightly dusted with a luminous peach blush.

After hitting the red carpet as a couple, Anthony and Ferreira headed inside the arena to mingle with other A-list attendees and nominees.

The Latin GRAMMY Awards serve to honor the best Latin music releases spanning from June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022.

'The 2022 Latin GRAMMYs promise to honor the legacy, celebrate the present, and embrace the future of Latin music with a deliberate consciousness that pays it forward to the next generations of music creators,' reads the official website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HwVUe_0jFDBvDE00
Suave: Anthony looked suave for the evening in an all-black getup complete with a black suit jacket and relaxed trousers

Anthony nabbed four Latin GRAMMY Awards for his latest album Pa'lla Voy, which was released in March.

Pa'lla Voy is nominated in the Record Of The Year, Album of the Year and Best Salsa Album categories while the album's lead single Mala (featuring Lenier) is nominated for Best Tropical Song.

Anthony will also take the stage during the star-studded night with the likes of pop princess Christina Aguilera and Multi-Grammy Award winner John Legend.

The 2022 Latin GRAMMYs are currently airing on Univision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cazPD_0jFDBvDE00
Winner! Anthony nabbed four Latin GRAMMY Awards for his latest album Pa'lla Voy, which was released in March of this year. He took home the award for Best Salsa Album

Latin Grammy Awards 2022: WINNERS

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole feat. Nathy Peluso - Pa’ mis muchachas

Pablo Alborán - Castillos de arena

Anitta - Envolver

Marc Anthony - Pa’lla Voy

Bad Bunny & Bomba Estéreo - Ojitos Lindos

Camilo - Pegao

Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana - Tocarte - WINNER

Karol G - Provenza

Juan Luis Guerra - Provenza

Rosalía Feat. The Weeknd - La Fama

Shakira & Rauw Alejandro - Te Felicito

Carlos Vives & Camilo - Baloncito Viejo

BEST NEW ARTIST

Ángela Álvarez - WINNER

Sofía Campos

Cande y Paulo

Clarissa

Silvana Estrada - WINNER

Pol Granch

Nabález

Tiare

Vale

Yahritza y su esencia

Nicole Zignago

BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM

Fonseca - Viajante

Christina Aguilera - Aguilera - WINNER

Marta Gómez - FILARMÓNICO 20 AÑOS

Kurt - La Vida

Sin Bandera - Frecuencia

BEST URBAN MUSIC ALBUM

Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti - WINNER

BEST URBAN SONG

Bad Bunny - Tití Me Preguntó - WINNER

BEST ROCK SONG

Fito Paez - Lo Mejor De Nuestras Vidas WINNER

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

Rosalía - Motomami - WINNER

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Christina Aguilera - Aguilera

Marc Anthony - Pa’lla Voy

Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti

Bomba Estereo - Deja

Jorge Drexler - Tinta Y Tiempo

Elsa y Elmar - Ya No Somos Los Mismos

Fonseca - Viajante

Rosalía - Motomami - WINNER

Alejandro Sanz - Sanz

Sebastián Yatra - Dharma

SONG OF THE YEAR

Ricky Martin feat. Reik - A veces bien y a veces mal

Daddy Yankee, Rauw Alejandro & Nile Rodgers - Agua

Carlos Vives & Camilo - Baloncito viejo

Fonseca - Besos en la frente

Carla Morrison - Encontrarme

Rosalía - Henta,i

Camilo & Evaluna Montaner - Índigo

Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole feat. Nathy Peluso - Pa’ mis muchachas

Karol G - Provenza

Sebastián Yatra - Tacones rojos

Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana - Tocarte - WINNER

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Sebastian Yatra - Dharma - WINNER

BEST POP SONG

Camilo, Jorge Luis Chacín, Andrés Leal, Martín Velilla & Carlos Vives - Baloncito Viejo

Jorge Drexler - La Guerrilla de la Concordia - WINNER

Julio Reyes Copello & Fonseca - Besos En La Frente

Édgar Barrera & Camilo - Indigo

Jorge Drexler - LA GUERRILLA DE LA CONCORDIA

BEST RAP/HIPHOP SONG

Bad Bunny - Demuseo - WINNER

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Fito Paez - Los Anos Salvajes - WINNER

BEST ALTERNATIVE SONG

Jorge Drexler - El Dia Estrenaste El Mundo - WINNER

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Christina Aguilera Stuns In Plunging Purple Dress At Latin Grammy Awards: Photos

Christina Aguilera was the lady of the hour at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 17. The blonde bombshell hit the red carpet in an absolutely breathtaking ensemble. Her deep purple gown hugged every inch of her figure to perfection. The low-cut neckline showed some skin, whereas the long sleeves, poofy shoulders and floor-length train covered the rest of her body.
Footwear News

Adele Finally Kicks Off Las Vegas Residency After 9 Month Delay in Cascading Black Velvet Gown

After nearly a year-long delay, Adele kicked off her highly-anticipated “Weekends with Adele” residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas Friday night. Boasting a 20 song setlist and extravagant visuals, the “Someone Like You” songstress had her work cut out for her. Putting on a show, the British singer set foot on stage in a glamorous floor-length gown and hidden footwear. Going for drama, Adele’s look was comprised of an off-the-shoulder black velvet gown with a cascading skirt. The garment also featured short sleeves and a silky sash that hung low on the waist that was embellished with...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
HollywoodLife

Sheryl Underwood Celebrates 95-Lb. Weight Loss In Heels On ‘The Talk’: Before & After Pics

Sheryl Underwood is celebrating new beginnings! The host of The Talk marked both her 59th birthday and a nearly 100 pound weight loss on the Friday, October 28 episode by rocking a dress and heels on the show…for the very first time! To mark the occasion, Sheryl rocked a stunning purple midi dress with flutter sleeves and rocked a pair of excellent red heels. You can see her weight transformation in the purple dress in the on-set photo below. The dynamic TV personality also opened up to PEOPLE about her transformation. “I’ve worked really, really hard,” she told the outlet in an interview published the same day. She reportedly admits she enlisted the help of a dietician and personal trainer and got appetite suppression injections called Wegovy.
OK! Magazine

La La Anthony Confesses Only Men In Their Early 20s Ask Her Out Now That She's 40: 'I'm Just Going With The Flow'

La La Anthony is dishing the deets on dating in her 40s. On the Wednesday, October 26, episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the MTV host revealed she's noticed a distinct shift in who wants to date her as she gets older — young guys! "Here’s how it goes. This is what I’m finding, I don’t understand this … I’m not saying when you get older you want to date younger guys, but when you get older, only younger guys want to date you," she spilled to podcast host Alex Cooper.LA LA ANTHONY ADMITS 'IT'S NOT ALWAYS EASY TO...
Closer Weekly

Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career

Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
msn.com

Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance

Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
NME

Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”

Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
toofab.com

Melinda French Gates' Rumored New Man Jon Du Pre Is Absolutely Shredded

The 63-year-old former Fox correspondent frequently shares shirtless photos to Instagram. Melinda French Gates has a new boyfriend, per TMZ sources, and if his Instagram pictures are anything to go by he is very committed to (ahem) fitness. The man in question, 63-year-old Jon Du Pre's social media is littered...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

688K+
Followers
72K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy