Marc Anthony, 54, looks suave in all-black while fiancée Nadia Ferreira, 23, goes full bombshell in a sexy red satin gown at the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas
Marc Anthony and his fiancee Nadia Ferreira had all eyes on them as they arrived at the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards, which were held at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday.
The 54-year-old entertainer couldn't keep his hands off the 23-year-old brunette beauty during their red carpet stint.
Anthony and Ferreira got engaged in May following a whirlwind romance that was revealed just two months before the proposal.
Anthony looked suave for the evening in an all-black getup complete with a black suit jacket and relaxed trousers.
Layered beneath his jacket was a black button-up that he left slightly undone to show off his necklaces.
The Vivir Mi Vida hitmaker slicked his hair back and threw on a pair of clear-framed aviator shades to complete his red carpet look.
He often posed with one arm wrapped around Ferreira's tiny waist as she towered over his 5foot8inch frame.
Ferreira stunned onlookers in a Jessica Rabbit-inspired strapless red satin gown that hugged her tiny waist and shapely hips.
The dress had a daring thigh-high slit that allowed the model to flaunt her endless legs.
She strolled the venue in strappy rhinestone heels that rivaled the shiny silver choker around her neck.
Her silky brunette hair cascaded down her back in glamorous curls and her icy blue eyes were shaded with shimmery shadows.
To keep her sultry peepers the focus of her makeup look, Ferreira's lips were painted a glossy nude shade and her cheeks were lightly dusted with a luminous peach blush.
After hitting the red carpet as a couple, Anthony and Ferreira headed inside the arena to mingle with other A-list attendees and nominees.
The Latin GRAMMY Awards serve to honor the best Latin music releases spanning from June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022.
'The 2022 Latin GRAMMYs promise to honor the legacy, celebrate the present, and embrace the future of Latin music with a deliberate consciousness that pays it forward to the next generations of music creators,' reads the official website.
Anthony nabbed four Latin GRAMMY Awards for his latest album Pa'lla Voy, which was released in March.
Pa'lla Voy is nominated in the Record Of The Year, Album of the Year and Best Salsa Album categories while the album's lead single Mala (featuring Lenier) is nominated for Best Tropical Song.
Anthony will also take the stage during the star-studded night with the likes of pop princess Christina Aguilera and Multi-Grammy Award winner John Legend.
The 2022 Latin GRAMMYs are currently airing on Univision.
Latin Grammy Awards 2022: WINNERS
RECORD OF THE YEAR
Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole feat. Nathy Peluso - Pa’ mis muchachas
Pablo Alborán - Castillos de arena
Anitta - Envolver
Marc Anthony - Pa’lla Voy
Bad Bunny & Bomba Estéreo - Ojitos Lindos
Camilo - Pegao
Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana - Tocarte - WINNER
Karol G - Provenza
Juan Luis Guerra - Provenza
Rosalía Feat. The Weeknd - La Fama
Shakira & Rauw Alejandro - Te Felicito
Carlos Vives & Camilo - Baloncito Viejo
BEST NEW ARTIST
Ángela Álvarez - WINNER
Sofía Campos
Cande y Paulo
Clarissa
Silvana Estrada - WINNER
Pol Granch
Nabález
Tiare
Vale
Yahritza y su esencia
Nicole Zignago
BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM
Fonseca - Viajante
Christina Aguilera - Aguilera - WINNER
Marta Gómez - FILARMÓNICO 20 AÑOS
Kurt - La Vida
Sin Bandera - Frecuencia
BEST URBAN MUSIC ALBUM
Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti - WINNER
BEST URBAN SONG
Bad Bunny - Tití Me Preguntó - WINNER
BEST ROCK SONG
Fito Paez - Lo Mejor De Nuestras Vidas WINNER
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
Rosalía - Motomami - WINNER
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Christina Aguilera - Aguilera
Marc Anthony - Pa’lla Voy
Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
Bomba Estereo - Deja
Jorge Drexler - Tinta Y Tiempo
Elsa y Elmar - Ya No Somos Los Mismos
Fonseca - Viajante
Rosalía - Motomami - WINNER
Alejandro Sanz - Sanz
Sebastián Yatra - Dharma
SONG OF THE YEAR
Ricky Martin feat. Reik - A veces bien y a veces mal
Daddy Yankee, Rauw Alejandro & Nile Rodgers - Agua
Carlos Vives & Camilo - Baloncito viejo
Fonseca - Besos en la frente
Carla Morrison - Encontrarme
Rosalía - Henta,i
Camilo & Evaluna Montaner - Índigo
Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole feat. Nathy Peluso - Pa’ mis muchachas
Karol G - Provenza
Sebastián Yatra - Tacones rojos
Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana - Tocarte - WINNER
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
Sebastian Yatra - Dharma - WINNER
BEST POP SONG
Camilo, Jorge Luis Chacín, Andrés Leal, Martín Velilla & Carlos Vives - Baloncito Viejo
Jorge Drexler - La Guerrilla de la Concordia - WINNER
Julio Reyes Copello & Fonseca - Besos En La Frente
Édgar Barrera & Camilo - Indigo
Jorge Drexler - LA GUERRILLA DE LA CONCORDIA
BEST RAP/HIPHOP SONG
Bad Bunny - Demuseo - WINNER
BEST ROCK ALBUM
Fito Paez - Los Anos Salvajes - WINNER
BEST ALTERNATIVE SONG
Jorge Drexler - El Dia Estrenaste El Mundo - WINNER
