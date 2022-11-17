Read full article on original website
cynthia halvorsen
3d ago
I find this whole scenario bizarre. Why are we hiring the worst pick out there instead of a fair, firm, consistent police officer?
Nancy P. Dillon
3d ago
Good job Jim and Mike, Bringing on someone who’s got a troubled past definitely not what Aurora needs they need be cleaned up not brought down more this man’s history speaks for itself.
Gay club shooting suspect evaded Colorado's red flag gun law
DENVER (AP) — A year and a half before he was arrested in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting that left five people dead, Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb, forcing neighbors in surrounding homes to evacuate while the bomb squad and crisis negotiators talked him into surrendering. Yet despite that scare, there’s no public record that prosecutors moved forward with felony kidnapping and menacing charges against Aldrich, or that police or relatives tried to trigger Colorado’s “red flag” law that would have allowed authorities to seize the weapons and ammo the man’s mother says...
Westword
Denver Weekend Shootings and Most Violent Neighborhoods
The November 19 attack on Club Q in Colorado Springs that killed five people and injured 25 others is currently the major crime story not just in the state, but the country. As a result, weekend violence in Denver has received comparatively little attention. But three shootings took place between Saturday, November 19, and the end of Sunday, November 20.
KDVR.com
What we know about Club Q shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich
Five people are dead, 25 more are injured and a suspect is in custody after a mass shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs on Saturday night. What we know about Club Q shooting suspect Anderson …. Five people are dead, 25 more are injured and a suspect is...
Broomfield Police warns of house parties promoted on social media
A community alert from the Broomfield Police Department is shedding light on a rising issue with teens in our area.
Denver's gay community sickened, steeled by killing spree
On Friday, The Center on Colfax held its annual Transgender Day of Remembrance to acknowledge at least 70 known deaths of trans people from violence or suicide over the past year. And on Sunday, Rex Fuller, Chief Executive Officer of the largest LGBTQ community center in the Rocky Mountain region,...
sentinelcolorado.com
Attorney for ex-Aurora chief says ‘many reasons’ to doubt city’s account of firing
AURORA | Amid the hiring of a new temporary police chief and an extended search for a permanent replacement, ex-Aurora Police Department chief Vanessa Wilson’s attorney says there are “many reasons” why the community should doubt Wilson’s firing earlier this year. Wilson and attorney Paula Greisen...
9th suspect in custody following light rail assault in Lakewood
Reverend Joella Roberts never thought that when she brought her nieces to Colorado to escape a dangerous situation that she would be bringing them more trouble, but a few weeks ago their lives took a dramatic turn. Roberts says her niece came home later than usual from school and was visibly upset. She told her a group of boys they know, who attend Longview High School, brutally beat a man on the light rail they take to get home. "This gentleman asked them to stop swearing in front of a baby," Roberts said. Her nieces got off of the train and stayed...
KDVR.com
Survivor of Club Q mass shooting
Someone at the club when the shooting killed five and injured 25 others spoke to FOX31's Evan Kruegel. Someone at the club when the shooting killed five and injured 25 others spoke to FOX31's Evan Kruegel. CDPHE shares update on COVID, RSV and the flu in …. Respiratory infections are...
Armed man shot, killed by deputies during traffic stop
A traffic stop in Berthoud turned deadly after a man armed with a rifle was shot and killed by deputies.
Thornton tattoo shop struggling after vehicle collides into store
The tattoo shop that started a fundraiser for the families of those killed in the 2021 Denver-Lakewood mass shooting is now in need of help after a vehicle collided into the store.
Man dies following shooting on N. Osceola St. in west Denver, police say
A man has died following an early Sunday evening shooting in west Denver, according to the city’s police department.
8 juveniles arrested in Lakewood light rail attack
Eight juveniles are facing charges in connection with attacking a stranger on an RTD light rail train. The attack happened last month near the West 13th Avenue and Garrison Street Station in Lakewood. The 45-year-old man told police that the teens, ages 15 to 17, attacked him and then pushed him out of the train while continuing to punch and kick him once he was on the ground. The man was treated at the hospital for serious bodily injuries. One person captured the attack on video. Bystanders flagged down a nearby police officer. Seven of the juveniles appeared in court on Thursday on charges of one count of second-degree felony assault. The eighth juvenile was arrested at a later date and is scheduled to appear in court next week. The suspects remain in custody without bond.
Search for suspect in Speer neighborhood hit-and-run
It's been over a month, and police are still searching for the driver of a vehicle that fled the scene after causing a crash in Denver's Speer neighborhood.
KKTV
WATCH - FBI raids two homes in El Paso County Wednesday
Building owner says property is 'a total loss' after homeless camp fire spread. Fire Department says no one has been cited yet, investigation turned over to police. Asst. News Director for KKTV Lauren accepted a job in Denver! We will miss her!!!. Updated: 8 hours ago. Anyone with information on...
Denver area LGBTQ clubs and bars show their support for Club Q
Denver area clubs and bars that serve the LGBTQ community are sending out messages of love and support to the victims of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs.
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Commerce City crash
One person was killed and another was seriously injured after a crash in Commerce City.
Stuck on the line: Misrouted 911 calls are causing response delays
In the seconds after Ma Kaing was fatally struck by a stray bullet in east Denver, callers frantically trying to get help were routed to the wrong dispatch center, exposing weaknesses in the system.
‘This Was an Execution and a Horrific Way to Die’: Colorado Parolee Sentenced for Killing Man While Wearing GPS Ankle Monitor
A 31-year-old convicted felon in Colorado will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the “horrific” execution of a 42-year-old man who was shot multiple times in the head outside of his motel room two years ago. A Weld County jury on Friday convicted Joseph Gonzales of murder in the fatal shooting of Abdul Nigel Jefferies, authorities have announced.
Do you recognize this robbery suspect?
Police are searching for a man accused of a robbery in the Baker neighborhood on Monday.
Greeley man sentenced to life for fatal shooting in Evans
GREELEY, Colo. — A Greeley man who was on parole when he shot and killed a man at an Evans motel was convicted of first-degree murder this week and sentenced to life in prison. A jury on Wednesday convicted Joseph Gonzales, 31, of murdering Abdul Nigel Jefferies on Sept....
