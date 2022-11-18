NEW YORK (AP) — Ilya Sorokin made a career-high 49 saves and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored twice early in the second period as the New York Islanders beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 on Wednesday night. Defenseman Sebastian Aho also scored for the Islanders, who have won two consecutive games and four of six. New York improved to 12-1-2 in its last 15 home games against the Oilers. “What this game came down to is we were unable to solve their goaltender,″ Edmonton coach Jay Woodcroft said. “We didn’t find a way to crack him.” After a scoreless first period, Pageau scored shorthanded at 4:33 against Oilers netminder Jack Campbell while Anthony Beauvilier was serving a slashing penalty. Zach Parise and Adam Pelech assisted.

ELMONT, NY ・ 23 MINUTES AGO